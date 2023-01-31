ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Surprise to Understanding: Jalen Hurts' Journey from Insurance to Superstar

By John McMullen
 4 days ago

The Eagles QB wasn't wanted by some when he came to Philadelphia and providing receipts fuels the MVP finalist

PHILADELPHIA - There’s more to do in what has been a magical season for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The third-year player was named a Pro Bowl starter, a second-team All-Pro, and MVP finalist en route to a 16-1 record as the starter for the best team in the NFC, something validated by the George Halas Trophy as conference champions after a 31-7 rout of the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

An old soul at 24 defined by his leadership abilities and work ethic, Hurts spent a few minutes by himself in the Eagles’ locker room puffing on a victory cigar before talking with reporters.

It seemed like a moment of reflection but with the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs still in front of him and his team in Super Bowl LVII, Hurts stopped short of that.

“I said early in the week that this is not a time for reflection. It’s really hard for me to do that,” he said after the win. “I try to enjoy the moment, but my joy comes in winning.

"I know the job isn’t done.”

Hurts did open up a bit, however, when it came to his well-chronicled journey of being benched at Alabama, transferring to Oklahoma, and building a resume good enough to be the runner-up in the Heisman voting only be judged as a second-round pick, No. 53 overall in 2020 by Philadelphia.

Despite the revisionist history in some quarters, Hurts was originally projected by the Eagles as a cost-effective backup for the injury-prone Carson Wentz, one who would provide competency and perhaps even a little juice if needed before being spun off in there or four years down the line for a premium in the best-case projection.

When things went off the rails with Wentz, Hurts was given an opportunity out of necessity and produced a postseason berth and Pro Bowl-alternate status as a first-time starter in 2021.

While the Eagles were busy trying to convince Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson to at least listen to the organization in the 2022 offseason, and Howie Roseman punted on the draft class at QB by spinning one of his extra first-round picks to 2023 just in case, Hurts was working dutifully to improve, first with mechanical specialists Adam Dedeaux and Tom House, and then with his coaching staff.

To be fair to Philadelphia, the organization did like Hurts eschewing opportunities at other young QBs in 2021 and 2022 like Justin Fields and Kenny Pickett.

Hurts surprisingly revealed one chip on his shoulder, though.

“My first year here (people) probably didn’t even want (me drafted) here,” he said, a not-so-tacit admission of being unaccepted by at least one obvious player. “It was probably one of those things. But it always handles itself.”

Pressed on his statement later, Hurts went back to his time with the Crimson Tide when Nick Saban shifted to Tua Tagovailoa.

“It was a big surprise to many,” Hurts said of the Eagles taking the plunge, something this reporter could speak to directly.

I was given advanced word that the Eagles would be taking Hurts at No. 53 and it made so little sense at the time the hesitation was there without a second source.

Ultimately, I put the name on social media because the information was solid and sure enough the Eagles selected Hurts.

”My favorite (bible) verse, I went through a lot of stuff in college and it kind of stuck with me, John 13:7: ‘You may not know now but later you’ll understand,’” Hurts said. “Hopefully people understand.”

It’s hard not to now.

“I never knew how far we would come," he said, of the Eagles' run. "I never knew how far we’d go, but I never said it couldn’t be done."

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's Eagles Today and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Football 24/7 and a daily contributor to ESPN South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Comments / 0

 

