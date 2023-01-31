Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver may lease Comfort Inn for homeless familiesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Escape to 5 warm-weather destinations a non-stop flight from DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Denver's Music Hall of Famer Philip BaileyRick ZandDenver, CO
Denver's HOST: No concerns about Urban Peak contractsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Alcohol most commonly abused substance in Denver, experts sayDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Broomfield mayor gives State of the City address at annual chamber meeting
Broomfield Mayor Guyleen Castriotta focused on the city and county’s goals and celebrated recent growth in the community during her State of the City address Thursday morning at the annual Broomfield Area Chamber meeting. Broomfield remains one of the fastest-growing cities and counties in the state, seeing the largest...
BVSD high school students invited to submit entries for Title IX art exhibit
Boulder Valley’s Title IX Student Council is inviting district high school students to submit art for an upcoming exhibit at the Dairy Arts Center on consent. The submissions should be centered around the importance of consent and appropriate for viewing by all ages. Poetry, writing and digital art are welcome. Art on paper may be in any medium, while sculptures must be self standing. A student may submit multiple pieces.
Local Broomfield artist self-publishes fourth children’s book
A Broomfield artist is ready to introduce her newest creation, “Disgusting,” through her new self-published book. Available now through Amazon, Camie Rigirozzi tells the story of a young girl who finds friendship with a lizard named “Disgusting,” where they discover that sometimes being a little disgusting can not only be fun, but it can connect you to those you love and help you find self-love.
VTool, run by local alumni, providing valuable baseball training to young athletes
Tyler Reyburn’s first two years of high school baseball wasn’t cutting it. He needed to find a way to level up behind the plate and beside it. Two and a half months ago, the Mead junior catcher joined VTool Elite Development, a training facility located in Broomfield, seeking to improve his game with the help of a few former and current professionals. In a short amount of time, he’s not only increased his power at the plate. He gets to catch from pitchers at every level of the game.
Step into artist Matti Berglund’s world of sacred sisterhood, where goddesses and rebels meet for tea
The graceful and alluring work of Denver-based painter Matti Berglund has the ability to transform ordinary interiors into portals of mystique and enchantment. Hers is a world of sacred sisterhood, where goddesses and rebels meet for tea — or perhaps something a bit stronger. From starry-eyed cowgirls to Elizabethan...
Hard to satisfy: Broomfield boys hoops pulls out thriller over Monarch
BROOMFIELD — Only the best basketball games can raise a coach’s blood pressure. Broomfield boys head coach Terrence Dunn knows that experience all too well, after a 25-point lead over visiting Monarch evaporated in the final minutes on Tuesday night in their home gym. In the end, the Eagles pulled out a heart-stopping, 66-64 victory over the Coyotes thanks to a few missed free throws on both ends down the stretch.
