Tyler Reyburn’s first two years of high school baseball wasn’t cutting it. He needed to find a way to level up behind the plate and beside it. Two and a half months ago, the Mead junior catcher joined VTool Elite Development, a training facility located in Broomfield, seeking to improve his game with the help of a few former and current professionals. In a short amount of time, he’s not only increased his power at the plate. He gets to catch from pitchers at every level of the game.

MEAD, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO