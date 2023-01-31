Read full article on original website
fox34.com
Man found guilty of manslaughter in 2017 deadly crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock jury took 31 minutes to find Alexander May guilty of manslaughter of a wrong-way crash that killed Jonathan Pesqueda, 18, in 2017. May, of Midland, was accused of drinking, speeding, and driving in the wrong lanes of the South Loop when he crashed into Pesqueda near Indiana Ave.
fox34.com
Andrew Castillo found guilty of aggravated assault of 3-year-old
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock jury has found Andrew Castillo guilty of aggravated assault of a child under 6 years old. Castillo reportedly molested the young girl in June of 2018 when she was just 3 years old. His trial started on Jan. 31 of this year; closing arguments...
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Midland police trying to identify non-verbal boy found in alleyway
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved a zoning change request for a student housing complex in Tech Terrace. The proposal will now go before the city council for final approval. Full story here: Zoning change request for student housing in Tech Terrace...
fox34.com
Teen arrested in connection to shooting in east Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to an east Lubbock shooting that left one person with serious injuries. Police responded to the 2700 block of Teak Avenue on Feb. 1 at 5:14 p.m., according to officials. Upon arrival, they found one person who had been shot. The victim was taken to UMC with serious injuries.
1981 murder of Catholic priest in Odessa reopened as cold case
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has announced it will be reopening an old murder case. Father Patrick Ryan, a Catholic priest, was murdered at a hotel in Odessa in Dec. 1981. Investigators initially arrested and convicted a man named James Harry Reyos. However, doubts about Reyos' guilt...
fox34.com
5 hospitalized in Lubbock after deadly crash in Lea County
LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - Five people are hospitalized in Lubbock after a fatal three-vehicle crash in Lea County northeast of Lovington. Just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 28, New Mexico State Police responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 82 and Prairieview Rd. Investigators...
ECSO searching for teens accused of theft
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to identify two teens accused of theft. According to ECSO, on January 8 deputies were called to a DK store in the 4000 block of N County Road. At the scene, a store employee said that two teens, pictured […]
MPD provides update on case involving special needs teen found last weekend
If any family is ever identified, MPD said it is possible a caregiver might face criminal charges, such as Injury to a Child or Endangering a Child, simply because no one has come forward to report him missing.
fox34.com
Serious injuries reported in East Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Serious injuries have been reported in a shooting near 27th Street and Teak Avenue, just across the street from Dunbar College Preparatory Academy. LPD received the call at 5:14 p.m. Information surrounding the shooting is limited, but LPD did confirm that the victim was taken to UMC.
fox34.com
3 people injured in southwest Lubbock crash, traffic delays expected
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash in southwest Lubbock. Police stated a two vehicles crashed in the intersection at 82nd Street and Upland Avenue just after 3:15 p.m. The truck involved in the crash turned on its side. Two people were moderately injured in the...
Odessa murder once thought solved back in the spotlight
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- In December of 1981, a Catholic priest named Father Patrick Ryan was found beaten to death in a hotel in Odessa. Investigators eventually identified a suspect as James Harry Reyos, who was subsequently convicted of murder. However, that conviction was called into question in 2021, when people in the community told Police […]
Woman killed, 5 taken to Lubbock after Lea County crash on Saturday, NMSP said
LEA COUNTY, N.M. — A crash in Lea County left one woman dead and five people hurt on Saturday, according to the New Mexico State Police. NMSP said authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash just before 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of US Highway 82 and Prairieview Road northeast of Lovington. According to NMSP, a […]
KCBD
Wednesday morning top stories: 3 Lubbock men killed in Terry County rollover
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Three Lubbock men died in a rollover west of Brownfield yesterday morning. Another passenger is hospitalized at UMC in Lubbock. Here’s what we know: 3 killed, 1 injured in Tuesday morning rollover west of Brownfield. Ropes student dies in crash. Alec Baldwin...
One hospitalized, shooting in East Lubbock on Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Authorities responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Teak Avenue on Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 5:14 p.m. One person was taken to University Medical Center, according to police. After this story was initially published, police told EverythingLubbock.com the victim was […]
3 Lubbock men killed in crash near Brownfield on Tuesday, DPS said
Three men from Lubbock were killed and another man was hurt after a one-vehicle rollover west of Brownfield on Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
7 hospitalized after rollover in East Lubbock County, DPS said
A one-vehicle rollover on FM 40 and FM 400 left 7 people hospitalized with "moderate to serious" injuries on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
fox34.com
Man accused of shooting at, crashing into car with infant inside
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man who reportedly crashed into and shot at a car with a family inside. In May of 2022, police responded to the 1100 block of 58th St. around 12:30 a.m. for reports of gunshots. Four people, including two parents...
everythinglubbock.com
LPD searching for suspects in Central Lubbock robbery, assault
LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department said in a press release on Wednesday it was searching for four suspects in a Central Lubbock robbery. According to LPD, the robbery took place in the 4300 block of 23rd street just 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday. LPD also said it appeared to be three black males and one unknown male.
cbs7.com
OPD investigating an eight-car crash and several others on 191
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department several major crashes are being investigated, including three on Highway 191: an eight-car crash at Billy Hext, a five-car crash at Faudree, and a rollover at East Loop 338. Please avoid traveling on Highway 191 and use alternative routes until...
WATCH: OPD searching for suspect in Yeti theft
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a suspect accused of theft. According to OPD, the suspect was caught on camera stealing a Yeti Tundra 35 from the victim’s porch in the 5000 block of North Grandview. Anyone who recognizes the suspect shown in the surveillance […]
