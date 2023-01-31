ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

Man found guilty of manslaughter in 2017 deadly crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock jury took 31 minutes to find Alexander May guilty of manslaughter of a wrong-way crash that killed Jonathan Pesqueda, 18, in 2017. May, of Midland, was accused of drinking, speeding, and driving in the wrong lanes of the South Loop when he crashed into Pesqueda near Indiana Ave.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Andrew Castillo found guilty of aggravated assault of 3-year-old

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock jury has found Andrew Castillo guilty of aggravated assault of a child under 6 years old. Castillo reportedly molested the young girl in June of 2018 when she was just 3 years old. His trial started on Jan. 31 of this year; closing arguments...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Teen arrested in connection to shooting in east Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to an east Lubbock shooting that left one person with serious injuries. Police responded to the 2700 block of Teak Avenue on Feb. 1 at 5:14 p.m., according to officials. Upon arrival, they found one person who had been shot. The victim was taken to UMC with serious injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
NewsWest 9

1981 murder of Catholic priest in Odessa reopened as cold case

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has announced it will be reopening an old murder case. Father Patrick Ryan, a Catholic priest, was murdered at a hotel in Odessa in Dec. 1981. Investigators initially arrested and convicted a man named James Harry Reyos. However, doubts about Reyos' guilt...
ODESSA, TX
fox34.com

5 hospitalized in Lubbock after deadly crash in Lea County

LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - Five people are hospitalized in Lubbock after a fatal three-vehicle crash in Lea County northeast of Lovington. Just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 28, New Mexico State Police responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 82 and Prairieview Rd. Investigators...
LEA COUNTY, NM
ABC Big 2 News

ECSO searching for teens accused of theft

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to identify two teens accused of theft.  According to ECSO, on January 8 deputies were called to a DK store in the 4000 block of N County Road. At the scene, a store employee said that two teens, pictured […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
fox34.com

Serious injuries reported in East Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Serious injuries have been reported in a shooting near 27th Street and Teak Avenue, just across the street from Dunbar College Preparatory Academy. LPD received the call at 5:14 p.m. Information surrounding the shooting is limited, but LPD did confirm that the victim was taken to UMC.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

3 people injured in southwest Lubbock crash, traffic delays expected

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash in southwest Lubbock. Police stated a two vehicles crashed in the intersection at 82nd Street and Upland Avenue just after 3:15 p.m. The truck involved in the crash turned on its side. Two people were moderately injured in the...
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa murder once thought solved back in the spotlight

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- In December of 1981, a Catholic priest named Father Patrick Ryan was found beaten to death in a hotel in Odessa. Investigators eventually identified a suspect as James Harry Reyos, who was subsequently convicted of murder.  However, that conviction was called into question in 2021, when people in the community told Police […]
ODESSA, TX
fox34.com

Man accused of shooting at, crashing into car with infant inside

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man who reportedly crashed into and shot at a car with a family inside. In May of 2022, police responded to the 1100 block of 58th St. around 12:30 a.m. for reports of gunshots. Four people, including two parents...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD searching for suspects in Central Lubbock robbery, assault

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department said in a press release on Wednesday it was searching for four suspects in a Central Lubbock robbery. According to LPD, the robbery took place in the 4300 block of 23rd street just 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday. LPD also said it appeared to be three black males and one unknown male.
LUBBOCK, TX
cbs7.com

OPD investigating an eight-car crash and several others on 191

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department several major crashes are being investigated, including three on Highway 191: an eight-car crash at Billy Hext, a five-car crash at Faudree, and a rollover at East Loop 338. Please avoid traveling on Highway 191 and use alternative routes until...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

WATCH: OPD searching for suspect in Yeti theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a suspect accused of theft. According to OPD, the suspect was caught on camera stealing a Yeti Tundra 35 from the victim’s porch in the 5000 block of North Grandview.  Anyone who recognizes the suspect shown in the surveillance […]
ODESSA, TX

