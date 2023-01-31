Read full article on original website
Slim Chickens Restaurant Chain Announces The Opening of New Location In TallahasseeMadocTallahassee, FL
The time for change: The Republican Party must address Its anti-Black policiesEdy ZooTallahassee, FL
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
A look at FSU’s PWO additions
Florida State had a relatively quiet National Signing Day, as expected, but the Seminoles did add eight preferred walk-on prospects to the 2023 class. Here’s a look at the Seminoles’ additions. Ashton Bracewell, LB, Flagler Palm Coast. Ashton Bracewell is listed as a 6-foot-3, 210 pound linebacker/safety per...
Seminoles bringing in multiple Preferred Walk-Ons that turned down scholarships to sign with FSU
Florida State is bringing in a couple of Preferred Walk-Ons that could wind up being diamonds in the rough.
FSU offers big athlete from the Panhandle, Artavius Jones
Florida State extended a scholarship offer to Artavius Jones, a sizable prospect from nearby Blountstown. The Class of 2024 recruit is considered a possible offensive lineman and defensive lineman. Jones, who visited FSU for a Junior Day on January 21, announced the offer on Thursday. It followed up recent offers...
FSU hosts four-star WR, Georgia commit Ny Carr days after extending scholarship offer
Carr got an opportunity to experience the "elite atmosphere" in Tallahassee.
Patrick Surtain Sr. addresses the media for first time since being hired by Florida State
The Seminoles' latest hire held his introductory press conference on Wednesday.
Kansas State officially announces addition of former Florida State star
The former Seminole is set to play a significant role for the Wildcats in 2023.
6-foot-6 OL Raynor Andrews offered by Mike Norvell, reconnects with current FSU player at Junior Day
TALLAHASSEE -- Miami Jackson (Fla.) offensive lineman Raynor Andrews stepped foot on Florida State's campus this past Saturday without a scholarship offer from the Seminoles. That didn't last long as head coach Mike Norvell extended the 6-foot-6, 315-pounder a scholarship bid within the first few hours of the visit. The...
Florida State is the current top dog in Florida | National Signing Day
247Sports' Andrew Ivins & Blair Angulo discuss how Florida State has emerged as the top program currently in the sunshine state.
Two Leon football players sign letters of intent Thursday
At Leon High School, Clark Atlanta was the big reveal for Malek Jackson, while Mikael Myrick is going to Tuskegee University.
franchising.com
Slim Chickens Opens New Location in Tallahassee
Better-Chicken Brand Bestows Southern Hospitality with Opening in Northern Florida. February 02, 2023 // Franchising.com // TALLAHASSEE, FL. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise in the better-chicken segment featuring dine-in and drive-thru service, announced today its new restaurant opening at 2441 North Monroe in Tallahassee, Florida. Established operator, Kalo Restaurant Group is at the forefront of the opening and is the first of many slated to open throughout the state of Florida.
City of Tallahassee announces road closures for 48th Tallahassee Marathon
The city of Tallahassee announced Wednesday temporary road closures for the 48th annual Tallahassee Marathon, half marathon and relay that will be held Sunday beginning at 7:30 a.m.
WCTV
Election Day: Two vacant South Georgia legislative seats are up for grabs
ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV/AP) - Voters in one Georgia House district and one Senate district go to the polls Tuesday to fill vacant seats. In Georgia’s Senate District 11, former state House member Sam Watson, of Moultrie, is running as a Republican against Democrat Mary Weaver-Anderson and Libertarian John Monds, both of Cairo.
proclaimerscv.com
On AP African American History Course, Florida Democrat Agrees with DeSantis: “I Believe it’s Rubbish”
Black Democrat and Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor concurred with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis the previous week that the suggested AP African American history course, which the state’s Department of Education dismissed, is propaganda instead of an acceptable course of study. DeSantis disallowed the training on the basis that it violated the Stop WOKE Act, which was introduced the previous year in the Sunshine State.
WALB 10
Thomasville City Schools parents, students concerned about school leaders’ actions
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Some controversy within the Thomasville City Schools is creating tension between concerned parents, the school board and the superintendent. Some concerns parents and students have included the downsizing of the Thomasville football team’s field house and a potential cutback in AP courses. Ava Fletcher, a...
visitwakulla.com
2023 Scalloping Season Guide
Every summer, residents and visitors gather across the shores of Wakulla County to harvest delicious bay scallops and beat the heat on the Gulf of Mexico. Here is what you need to know to get started on planning your own scalloping trip. 2023 Scalloping Season Basics. The 2023 scalloping season...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Graco Barber Shop, 1921, Cairo
The Graco Barber Shop was opened by Ben Lundy in the Roddenberry Building in 1921 and took its name from Grady County. It may be the finest surviving example of an historic barber shop in Georgia; it’s certainly the nicest one I’ve ever seen. According to the Grady...
ecbpublishing.com
Shuttle bus service to and from Tallahassee now operational
The Jefferson Express, providing affordable and easy transportation to and from Tallahassee, is now officially in business. The bus shuttle service began in December, according to Big Bend Transit (BBT), which operates the program. The fare is $1 per ride, regardless of the destination to or from Tallahassee, and includes...
WCTV
Stabbing incident near Walmart on Apalachee Pkwy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police say an altercation between two people at a Tallahassee homeless camp Wednesday afternoon ended with a man stabbed, and a woman in custody. The incident happened near the Walmart in the 3500 block of Apalachee Parkway just after 3:15 p.m. According to TPD, the two...
Spark Thomasville helping build small businesses for minorities
A free 12-week entrepreneur program that specializes in training opportunities and resources for potential and existing small businesses.
Victim in recent carjacking speaking out
A woman was trying to give four teenagers a ride home last Thursday morning. Once she got to an apartment complex, they beat her and stole her car.
