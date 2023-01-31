Man injured in downtown shooting, Richmond police investigating
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is currently investigating a downtown shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of one man.
Shortly before 4:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, officers were called to a parking lot at the corner of Broad and 4th Street for a reported shooting.
Upon their arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. His injuries were found to be non-life-threatening and he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Richmond Police Department detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.
This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.
