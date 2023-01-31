8-year-old Manni Alam caught himself a nice coral trout and dove into the ocean to retrieve it as his family filmed. Then a shark attacked. The Alams never could have known a shark had its eye on Manni’s trout, too. But it did, and as Manni’s family recorded, a mid-sized blacktip shark shot up from under the boat to grab the trout. Manni had already thrown it onto the boat’s back platform, however, so the shark bit his chest, instead.

1 DAY AGO