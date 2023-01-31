Read full article on original website
A Highlands Ranch landscaping firm denied more than $200,000 in overtime wages to temporary workers
A Denver-area landscaping company underpaid and intimidated more than a dozen employees, many of whom were temporary foreign workers, according to the U.S. Labor Department. The labor department said in a statement sent out this week that it has recovered $203,000 in back wages from Grandview Landscaping Inc. It also imposed just under $112,000 in civil penalties on the company.
Longmont United doctors named physicians of the year
The Longmont United Hospital Foundation recognized two doctors for their contributions. Dr. Adam Rush was named Physician of the Year, and Dr. Herb Ogden was named Planetree Physician of the Year. Both doctors have decades of experience, including in the emergency department at Longmont United Hospital. Rush has been an...
Denali Logistics Park Breaks Ground in Aurora
Hines, a global real estate investment, development, and property manager, in partnership with L.C. Fulenwider, Inc., has started construction on the first phase of Denali Logistics Park, a Class A industrial and logistics park in Aurora. Denali Logistics Park is designed by Ware Malcomb and is being constructed by Arch-Con...
Broomfield mayor gives State of the City address at annual chamber meeting
Broomfield Mayor Guyleen Castriotta focused on the city and county’s goals and celebrated recent growth in the community during her State of the City address Thursday morning at the annual Broomfield Area Chamber meeting. Broomfield remains one of the fastest-growing cities and counties in the state, seeing the largest...
Aurora Amazon location fined for ‘serious’ violation
The Amazon fulfillment center in Aurora was fined $15,625 for a "serious" Occupational Safety and Health Administration violation.
New Mayoral Administration Could Bring Massive Leadership Turnover to Denver
Mayor Michael Hancock's administration currently has 52 appointees, ranging from those who lead city departments to mayoral office staffers who report directly to him. But with a new mayor starting in July, the City of Denver could see a massive leadership turnover as the next administration gets settled. "I don't...
Denver mayoral candidate Trinidad Rodriguiez announces public safety plan
In the shadow of the Denver Police Department headquarters at 1331 Cherokee St., mayoral candidate Trinidad Rodriguez — just like several of his counterparts in previous weeks —announced his public safety plan Thursday. Rodriquez is one of 17 candidates running for Denver Mayor in the April 4 election. His plan focuses on expanding the Denver Police Department to more closely match the population growth Denver has seen. He said there...
Thomas may sue DougCo over commissioners' dispute
By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 1, 2023. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas may sue the county unless her colleagues agree to repay her legal fees stemming from an ongoing public dispute.
HTLF Officially Moves Headquarters to Denver
HTLF, formerly known as Heartland Financial USA, officially moved its corporate headquarters to Denver and out of Dubuque as of January 1st but company officials stressed that the change will have little effect on their local operations. The move to Denver comes as HTLF continues to consolidate the company’s 11 bank charters into one based in Colorado.
Denver is home to exploding number of high-income renters
In Denver, the number of renters with incomes over $150,000 more than doubled between 2015 and 2020.
Aurora City Council votes on meeting rules, finalizes new fire chief appointment
Aurora lawmakers voted on two proposals to change some meeting rules on Monday, passing one while rejecting another, and made the city manager’s selection for Aurora’s next fire chief official. As part of its consent calendar, councilmembers approved a resolution that will now require the city manager to...
Second home occupation zoning review by DougCo?
By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 31, 2023. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — After a lengthy review process regarding one class of home occupations last year, the Douglas County Commissioners may take similar steps following a citizen's request for another type of home-based business.
FBI Denver warns of ‘pig butchering’ crypto scam
FBI Denver is warning of cryptocurrency scams impacting Coloradans, specifically a variant of the "pig butchering" scam.
Thomas's postcard complaint dismissed
By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 2, 2023. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A campaign finance complaint filed by Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas concerning two postcard mailings has been dismissed by the Colorado Secretary of State's office.
Construction begins on the Firestone-Longmont mobility hub at I-25 and CO 119
Starting Jan. 30, the Colorado Department of Transportation will begin construction on the Firestone-Longmont Mobility Hub project located at the I-25 and CO 119 interchange. Communities along the I-25 corridor are continuing to rapidly expand, creating more congested roadways. This is one of several mobility hubs along the I-25 corridor that are currently under construction and will significantly improve bus service along I-25.
Frontier offering unlimited summer flights pass for $399
DENVER, CO – Denver-based discount air carrier Frontier Airlines is offering an all-you-can-fly pass over a five-month period that will enable customers to book flights for 1 cent plus taxes and fees. The airline, now the third-busiest commercial air carrier at Harry Reid International Airport, announced Tuesday that it...
Unico Properties Activates Boulder’s Pearl Street with 3 New Tenants
Expanding on its ongoing efforts to revitalize Pearl Street Mall’s East End, Unico Properties LLC recently secured additional long-term leases with three new tenants and collaborated with community partners to install a large-scale public mural. Unico, who has been acquiring, managing, and developing commercial properties in Colorado for more...
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
The richest person in Denver is giving away millions
I have been writing a series of articles on the most generous people in the United States. These are those who give back to their local community and organizations. People love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities.
Live Report: American Express Centurion Lounge Crowding
I was traveling through Denver (DEN) last night and stopped by the American Express Centurion Lounge to check on crowding…and the lounge was empty. Will we finally see a dissipation of crowding now that new guest access rules are in place?. Data Point: AMEX Centurion Lounge Denver – No...
