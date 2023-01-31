ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, CO

denverite.com

A Highlands Ranch landscaping firm denied more than $200,000 in overtime wages to temporary workers

A Denver-area landscaping company underpaid and intimidated more than a dozen employees, many of whom were temporary foreign workers, according to the U.S. Labor Department. The labor department said in a statement sent out this week that it has recovered $203,000 in back wages from Grandview Landscaping Inc. It also imposed just under $112,000 in civil penalties on the company.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont United doctors named physicians of the year

The Longmont United Hospital Foundation recognized two doctors for their contributions. Dr. Adam Rush was named Physician of the Year, and Dr. Herb Ogden was named Planetree Physician of the Year. Both doctors have decades of experience, including in the emergency department at Longmont United Hospital. Rush has been an...
LONGMONT, CO
milehighcre.com

Denali Logistics Park Breaks Ground in Aurora

Hines, a global real estate investment, development, and property manager, in partnership with L.C. Fulenwider, Inc., has started construction on the first phase of Denali Logistics Park, a Class A industrial and logistics park in Aurora. Denali Logistics Park is designed by Ware Malcomb and is being constructed by Arch-Con...
AURORA, CO
broomfieldenterprise.com

Broomfield mayor gives State of the City address at annual chamber meeting

Broomfield Mayor Guyleen Castriotta focused on the city and county’s goals and celebrated recent growth in the community during her State of the City address Thursday morning at the annual Broomfield Area Chamber meeting. Broomfield remains one of the fastest-growing cities and counties in the state, seeing the largest...
BROOMFIELD, CO
Westword

New Mayoral Administration Could Bring Massive Leadership Turnover to Denver

Mayor Michael Hancock's administration currently has 52 appointees, ranging from those who lead city departments to mayoral office staffers who report directly to him. But with a new mayor starting in July, the City of Denver could see a massive leadership turnover as the next administration gets settled. "I don't...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver mayoral candidate Trinidad Rodriguiez announces public safety plan

In the shadow of the Denver Police Department headquarters at 1331 Cherokee St., mayoral candidate Trinidad Rodriguez — just like several of his counterparts in previous weeks —announced his public safety plan Thursday. Rodriquez is one of 17 candidates running for Denver Mayor in the April 4 election. His plan focuses on expanding the Denver Police Department to more closely match the population growth Denver has seen. He said there...
DENVER, CO
superhits106.com

HTLF Officially Moves Headquarters to Denver

HTLF, formerly known as Heartland Financial USA, officially moved its corporate headquarters to Denver and out of Dubuque as of January 1st but company officials stressed that the change will have little effect on their local operations. The move to Denver comes as HTLF continues to consolidate the company’s 11 bank charters into one based in Colorado.
DENVER, CO
Mike McKibbin

Thomas's postcard complaint dismissed

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 2, 2023. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A campaign finance complaint filed by Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas concerning two postcard mailings has been dismissed by the Colorado Secretary of State's office.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Construction begins on the Firestone-Longmont mobility hub at I-25 and CO 119

Starting Jan. 30, the Colorado Department of Transportation will begin construction on the Firestone-Longmont Mobility Hub project located at the I-25 and CO 119 interchange. Communities along the I-25 corridor are continuing to rapidly expand, creating more congested roadways. This is one of several mobility hubs along the I-25 corridor that are currently under construction and will significantly improve bus service along I-25.
LONGMONT, CO
2urbangirls.com

Frontier offering unlimited summer flights pass for $399

DENVER, CO – Denver-based discount air carrier Frontier Airlines is offering an all-you-can-fly pass over a five-month period that will enable customers to book flights for 1 cent plus taxes and fees. The airline, now the third-busiest commercial air carrier at Harry Reid International Airport, announced Tuesday that it...
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

Unico Properties Activates Boulder’s Pearl Street with 3 New Tenants

Expanding on its ongoing efforts to revitalize Pearl Street Mall’s East End, Unico Properties LLC recently secured additional long-term leases with three new tenants and collaborated with community partners to install a large-scale public mural. Unico, who has been acquiring, managing, and developing commercial properties in Colorado for more...
BOULDER, CO
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Denver is giving away millions

I have been writing a series of articles on the most generous people in the United States. These are those who give back to their local community and organizations. People love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities.
DENVER, CO
BoardingArea

Live Report: American Express Centurion Lounge Crowding

I was traveling through Denver (DEN) last night and stopped by the American Express Centurion Lounge to check on crowding…and the lounge was empty. Will we finally see a dissipation of crowding now that new guest access rules are in place?. Data Point: AMEX Centurion Lounge Denver – No...
DENVER, CO

