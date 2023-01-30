OPPO Find X6 leak reveals specs, smaller camera bump than expected

What you need to know

OPPO is expected to launch the Find X6 series soon.

Previous rumors have pointed to the inclusion of a 1-inch sensor on the Find X6 Pro.

A new leak shows that only one model of three may sport a 1-inch sensor.

This year's flagship smartphones are still making their rounds, with the Galaxy S23 literally days away and the OnePlus 11 following closely after. OPPO has already unveiled its latest foldable phones, but we're still waiting on a more traditional flagship in the form of the Find X6 series. Fortunately, we may not have to wait very long.

A new leak appears to shed some light on the OPPO Find X6 series, showing off what may be the final design of the three phones. On the back appears to be a large circular camera housing with a triple-camera setup and MariSilicon branding.

(Image credit: Weibo)

(Image credit: Weibo)

(Image credit: Weibo)

What's interesting about the design is that it differs from what we've seen in alleged live images of the device, which showed a shockingly massive, square camera housing. Based on these new images, it's likely that was just to hide the real design.

As for the specs, the phones will reportedly be equipped with different chipsets, with the standard Find X6 sporting last year's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, while the Find X6 Pro will come in two variants with either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 . It's unclear how these will be distributed, but if it's anything like the OPPO Find X5 Pro , the MediaTek variant may launch only in China.

As for the cameras, the leak corroborates previous rumors that the Find X6 series would come with three 50MP cameras on the back. There was also talk of a 1-inch sensor, which seems to be the case for at least one model. The Snapdragon variant is equipped with the Sony IMX989, the same 1-inch-type sensor used in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra and the newer Xiaomi 13 series.

Meanwhile, the MediaTek variant will sport three IMX890 sensors, and the standards Find X6 will have a mix of sensors.

Other specs include a 6.74-inch 2K display at 120Hz for the X6, while the Pros get a slightly larger 6.82-inch panel. The base model will also apparently have a 4,800mAh battery with 80W wired charging and 30W wireless, while the Pro models get 5,000mAh batteries and faster 100W wired charging with 50W wireless.

The devices are rumored to arrive sometime in February, which would make it a very packed month for smartphone launches. Hopefully, we'll learn more about these devices soon as the competition for Android phones heats up.