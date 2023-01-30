ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramount Plus and Showtime are merging

By Dustin Bailey
 4 days ago

Paramount Plus and Showtime are merging into a single entity, which will be known (appropriately enough) as Paramount Plus with Showtime.

Both the premium tier of Paramount Plus and the Showtime network on television will now be known as Paramount Plus with Showtime. That's according to The Hollywood Reporter , which obtained a memo sent from Paramount CEO Bob Bakish announcing the change to staff. There's no word on what pricing changes may come for the streaming service when the two branches merge.

The premium tier of Paramount Plus is currently $10 USD per month, and is ad-free in contrast to the $5 per month essential tier. While Paramount Plus and Showtime are currently separate services with separate apps, there is a bundle that includes both: $12 a month with ads or $15 ad-free.

Chris McCarthy, who will be overseeing the Showtime studio and channel, hinted at some show cancellations, saying in his own memo "we will divert investment away from areas that are underperforming and that account for less than 10% of our views. We have already begun conversations with our production partners about what content makes sense moving forward and which shows have franchise potential." However, McCarthy noted several specific shows as strong performers, so it seems the likes of Yellowjackets season 2 will remain safe.

Bakish seemingly acknowledged the possibility of layoffs for staff in his memo, saying "we know this change brings uncertainty for the teams working on these brands and businesses. We are committed to being as transparent and thoughtful as possible throughout this process, and we expect to share additional details in the coming weeks."

For more on what's coming to your screens in the near future, check out our guide to the best new TV shows set to begin in 2023.

