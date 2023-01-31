Read full article on original website
wcn247.com
New Mexico legislators may block local abortion ordinances
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A standoff over abortion in politically conservative regions of New Mexico is looming as Democratic state legislators present a bill that would prohibit local governments from interfering with women's access to reproductive health care. The initiative from state House Democrats comes in response to abortion restrictions recently adopted in two counties and three cities in eastern New Mexico. A legislative panel will consider endorsing the bill at a Friday public hearing. The measure would also ban interference with gender-affirming care. The anti-abortion ordinances reference an obscure U.S. anti-obscenity law that prohibits shipping of medication or other items intended for abortions.
wcn247.com
Colorado considers using public land for affordable housing
DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers are wading into the housing crisis with a proposal to free up vacant parcels of state-owned land that could be leased or sold at a discount for affordable housing projects. The proposal is part of a snowballing trend kicked off by cities utilizing city-owned parcels and has since spawned requests to the federal government to open up land for residential development. The bill was the Colorado Senate’s first of the session, emphasizing lawmakers’ focus on housing. It passed in Colorado's Senate housing committee last month. Colorado owns about 55 vacant parcels, including about a dozen in and around Denver, that could potentially be used for affordable housing.
wcn247.com
Authorities: 2 arrested in California shooting that killed 6
VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — A California sheriff says two suspects in the massacre of six people last month in central California have been arrested, one after a gunbattle. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Friday the suspects are a 25-year-old man who was taken into custody without incident and a 35-year-old man who was wounded in the shootout with federal agents. The six victims, including a teen mother and her baby, were gunned down on Jan. 16 in rural Goshen, a community of 3,000 in the San Joaquin Valley.
wcn247.com
Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major hospital system in northern Florida says it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after an security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare says the issue began affecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down its IT network. It had the hallmarks of a ransomware attack, but the hospital has not yet characterized it as such. Victims often at least initially decline to confirm ransomware attacks. The hospital says it has been working with law enforcement. The hospital system provides care in over 20 counties in northern Florida and southern Georgia.
wcn247.com
Legal recreational pot sales begin for Missouri adults
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Adults ages 21 and older now can legally buy marijuana for recreational use in Missouri. The state health department approved marijuana dispensary licenses unexpectedly early Friday. Recreational pot became legal in Missouri in December, but the health department had until Friday to approve or deny licenses. Missouri voters amended the state constitution in November to legalize recreational pot. The amendment also calls for the expungement of records of past arrests and convictions for nonviolent marijuana offenses, except for selling to minors or driving under the influence.
wcn247.com
Federal judge allows lawsuit against Rittenhouse to proceed
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge in Wisconsin has ruled that a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of a man shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest in 2020 can proceed against Rittenhouse, police officers and others. The father of Anthony Huber, one of two men shot and killed by Rittenhouse, filed the lawsuit in 2021, accusing officers of allowing for a dangerous situation that resulted in his son’s death. He alleged that Rittenhouse conspired with law enforcement to cause harm to protestors. U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman on Wednesday dismissed motions to dismiss the lawsuit, allowing it to proceed.
wcn247.com
Caddie for amateur at Pebble Beach collapses during tourney
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The caddie for an amateur in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am collapsed on the 11th fairway. The PGA Tour has not released his name. The caddie has been taken to Montage Health for further evaluation. One of the amateurs in the group is country singer Lukas Nelson. He tells ESPN the caddie is doing better. The PGA Tour players in the group are Max McGreevy and Beau Hossler. They have left the course and the tour says they would be allowed to warm up before resuming. Golf Channel says they would wait until every group has come through before returning.
