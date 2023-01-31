PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The caddie for an amateur in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am collapsed on the 11th fairway. The PGA Tour has not released his name. The caddie has been taken to Montage Health for further evaluation. One of the amateurs in the group is country singer Lukas Nelson. He tells ESPN the caddie is doing better. The PGA Tour players in the group are Max McGreevy and Beau Hossler. They have left the course and the tour says they would be allowed to warm up before resuming. Golf Channel says they would wait until every group has come through before returning.

PEBBLE BEACH, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO