Winterfest funds to help locals in need

NORTH PORT - Hundreds attended Winterfest on Saturday at the American Legion Post 254 in North Port sponsored by When All Else Fails.

The nonprofit helps people turned away by others.

The group purchased health insurance for a client who needed surgery; rented a home for a disabled woman and had a person's water bill reduced and the service restored after several months without water.

Winterfest featured food trucks and the Black Snake Bayou Band, Ricky Valido, Paisley Craze and Maiden Cane.

Proceeds help When All Else Fails fund this year's requests for help North Port and Englewood residents.