ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

Winterfest funds to help locals in need

By Elaine Allen-Emrich
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mCmRD_0kWkWUIr00

NORTH PORT - Hundreds attended Winterfest on Saturday at the American Legion Post 254 in North Port sponsored by When All Else Fails.

The nonprofit helps people turned away by others.

The group purchased health insurance for a client who needed surgery; rented a home for a disabled woman and had a person's water bill reduced and the service restored after several months without water.

Winterfest featured food trucks and the Black Snake Bayou Band, Ricky Valido, Paisley Craze and Maiden Cane.

Proceeds help When All Else Fails fund this year's requests for help North Port and Englewood residents.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Retired teacher raises miniature horses on Sarasota farm

SARASOTA, Fla. - Forty-three years ago, Judy Middleton retired from being a school teacher and started doing something she absolutely loved-raising miniature horses. In 1978 Middleton received an unexpected birthday present. Her husband took her to Ocala where she was expecting to get a quarter horse. Instead, three miniature horses were waiting for them.
SARASOTA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Tiny homes built to withstand hurricanes coming to Lee County

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Tiny homes are coming to Lehigh Acres – and it won’t be a long wait since they only take a couple of months to build. Brian Sodre, a licensed general contractor, started the tiny home company Miniopolis LLC. He moved his company to Lee County to target people looking for something smaller, between 500 and 750 square feet.
LEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Many people moving to Florida set their sights on North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. - While people continue to move to Florida, many have their sights set on North Port in Sarasota County. It has moving companies juggling more calls and moves from all over. The phones at Hank's Moving in Sarasota County continue to keep ringing. "We get anywhere from...
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

10-acre wildfire in Cape Coral Wednesday evening

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-02:11cf86205bceeed678b23a64 Player Element ID: 6319626093112. A wildfire in Cape Coral around El Dorado Boulevard and SW 5th Terrace broke out Wednesday afternoon. According to the Florida Forest Service Caloosahatchee,...
CAPE CORAL, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Embracing Our Differences Was Vandalized Last Night

The Embracing Our Differences exhibit at downtown Sarasota's Bayfront Park—which is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary season—was the victim of vandalism late last night, according to the organization's executive director, Sarah Wertheimer. Specifically, a piece called Women of the Bluest Eye by Tampa artist Donna M. Richardson, was...
SARASOTA, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Dog rescued from river in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A dog is safe and sound after a re-bark-able rescue in Cape Coral. In body-cam footage captured by Cape Coral Police, you can see officers, along with firefighters, lure a dog from the river along Dolphin Drive. Cape police say the dog was treading water,...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LCSO investigation underway at Bonita Springs Goodwill

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-02:f5a2f3d085b4b55c63e6ca27 Player Element ID: 6319625304112. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed human remains were found near a Goodwill on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs. People from the...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Wanted trio takes nearly $10K in auto parts and tools from Punta Gorda store

Three suspects were seen on camera entering an MSB Auto in Punta Gorda shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, taking about $10,000 worth of auto parts and tools. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, two of the suspects who took the auto parts and tools were wearing camouflage hooded jackets. The third suspect had large letters across the back of his baggy shorts.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
465K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy