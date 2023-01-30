Wisconsin basketball receives no votes in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The Wisconsin Badgers have struggled, dropping six of their seven games over the last few weeks. This includes three-straight losses last week to Northwestern, Maryland and Illinois that caused Wisconsin to lose all 17 of its remaining votes in the latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.

Elsewhere around the Big Ten, Illinois and Indiana, both jumped back into the poll at No. 25 and No. 22, while Purdue retained its throne as the No.1-ranked team in the county. The Hoosiers and Fighting Illini have gone undefeated over the past week and have emerged atop the Big Ten below the Boilermakers.

The USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll top 10 for this week includes Texas(9), UCLA(9), Kansas(8), Arizona(7), Kansas State(6), Alabama(5), Virginia(4), Houston(3), Tennessee(2) and Purdue(1).

The Badgers will have an opportunity to get back on track this week with a matchup on Thursday against an Ohio State squad that has lost back-to-back games.