Cleveland, OH

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Rolling Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Ohio Lottery’s “Rolling Cash 5” game were:

05-11-12-26-35

(five, eleven, twelve, twenty-six, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

