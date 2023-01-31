ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cindy Williams Through the Years: A Life in Photos

The celebrated actress -- best known as the star of Laverne & Shirley, alongside Penny Marshall -- died on Jan. 25 at the age of 74. In memory of the beloved comic actress' life and legacy, ET is taking a look back through her storied life, both on-screen and off, from her work on American Graffiti to the release of her memoirs.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Cindy Williams Dies: ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star Who Appeared In ’American Graffiti’ & ‘The Conversation’ Was 75

Cindy Williams, who starred in the smash Happy Days spinoff Laverne & Shirley after appearing in two Best Picture Oscar nominees — George Lucas’ American Graffiti and Francis Ford Coppola’s The Conversation — has died. She was 75. Her family told the Associated Press today that the actress died Wednesday after a brief illness. “The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed,” reads the statement from her children, Emily and Zak Hudson, relayed through a spokesperson. “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one...
Cindy Williams, Best Known as One Half of 'Laverne & Shirley,' Passes Away at Age 75

In one memorable episode of the popular ABC sitcom Laverne & Shirley, Laverne (played by the late Penny Marshall) wrote a beautiful poem about her friend and roommate Shirley (Cindy Williams). The episode centers around Shirley falling in love with the beatnik subculture that rose to fame in the early 1950s. Laverne was less enamored with the vibes, but she gave it her all.
How ‘Laverne and Shirley’ Brought ‘Blue Collar Girls’ to TV

On Jan. 27, 1976, television welcomed its first female-fronted blue-collar comedy, Laverne & Shirley. The characters had originally shown up on TV in 1975, appearing for the first time in an episode of Happy Days. Garry Marshall, the hugely successful television producer, based the duo on two women he’d met during his dating days in Brooklyn.
