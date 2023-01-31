Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
GoFundMe Campaign Raises Over $1M for Monterey Park Lunar New Year VictimsJordan ArthurMonterey Park, CA
Related
Cindy Williams's Laverne & Shirley co-star Michael McKean leads celebrities paying tribute
Cindy Williams - who portrayed the titular character Shirley Feeney in iconic 1970s sitcom Laverne & Shirley - has died aged 75.
ETOnline.com
Cindy Williams Through the Years: A Life in Photos
The celebrated actress -- best known as the star of Laverne & Shirley, alongside Penny Marshall -- died on Jan. 25 at the age of 74. In memory of the beloved comic actress' life and legacy, ET is taking a look back through her storied life, both on-screen and off, from her work on American Graffiti to the release of her memoirs.
Cindy Williams passes away after brief illness at 75 years of age
The talented actress - who starred alongside Penny Marshall on all eight seasons of the legendary ABC series - passed away after a brief illness, her family confirmed today
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Cindy Williams Dies: ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star Who Appeared In ’American Graffiti’ & ‘The Conversation’ Was 75
Cindy Williams, who starred in the smash Happy Days spinoff Laverne & Shirley after appearing in two Best Picture Oscar nominees — George Lucas’ American Graffiti and Francis Ford Coppola’s The Conversation — has died. She was 75. Her family told the Associated Press today that the actress died Wednesday after a brief illness. “The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed,” reads the statement from her children, Emily and Zak Hudson, relayed through a spokesperson. “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one...
Today’s Al Roker switches to another major show after tense spat with co-hosts Craig Melvin & Savannah Guthrie
AL Roker appeared on NBC Nightly News hours after his spat with Today co-hosts Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie. The beloved weatherman revealed he was at Studio 1a to film the news program on Tuesday. Al, 68, shared a video from the set of the show on Instagram. Dressed in...
Cindy Williams, Best Known as One Half of 'Laverne & Shirley,' Passes Away at Age 75
In one memorable episode of the popular ABC sitcom Laverne & Shirley, Laverne (played by the late Penny Marshall) wrote a beautiful poem about her friend and roommate Shirley (Cindy Williams). The episode centers around Shirley falling in love with the beatnik subculture that rose to fame in the early 1950s. Laverne was less enamored with the vibes, but she gave it her all.
Cindy Williams And Penny Marshall Always Laughed Together Despite Rocky Relationship
Laverne & Shirley star Cindy Williams died after a brief illness on January 30, 2023. This tragic occurrence brought back memories of her work with Penny Marshall on their hit sitcom from the late ’70s. Laverne & Shirley could not exist without Cindy’s co-star, Penny Marshall and they both had a strong relationship, but not without many disagreements.
How ‘Laverne and Shirley’ Brought ‘Blue Collar Girls’ to TV
On Jan. 27, 1976, television welcomed its first female-fronted blue-collar comedy, Laverne & Shirley. The characters had originally shown up on TV in 1975, appearing for the first time in an episode of Happy Days. Garry Marshall, the hugely successful television producer, based the duo on two women he’d met during his dating days in Brooklyn.
Despite Clashes, ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Stars Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall Could ‘Always Make Each Other Laugh’
Cindy Williams revealed that she and Penny Marshall could 'always make each other laugh' despite their frequent on-set clashes.
1420 WBSM
Fairhaven, MA
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0