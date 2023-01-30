ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega County, AL

Pilot survives plane crash in Talladega County

By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, Chris Norwood, The Daily Home
 4 days ago

A pilot flying a twin-engine plane survived a crash in Talladega County Saturday evening, according to officials.

A news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency states that the plane crashed in a field near Meadow Farm Lane in Childersburg around 5:40 p.m. Saturday.

Photo courtesy of Christy Sanders

Anniston, AL
