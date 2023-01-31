Read full article on original website
Guest
4d ago
Definitely living next to Phil Murphy randomly setting off fireworks at all hours of the night is definitely the best place. O o and letting your dog poop on his lawn.
Reply
2
Related
New Jersey Does Have One Of The Tiniest Towns In America
We have so much congestion here in New Jersey. There are so many people crammed into a small place, and yet we still have some of the smallest towns in the nation. Photo by Samantha Watkins on Unsplash[/caption]When you think of tiny towns, you think of sprawling landscapes and a place with a lot of room to move. You don't think of a place like New Jersey.
If You Leave New Jersey, Here Are The Most Popular Places to Go in America
First, let me say that I have lived my entire life in New Jersey. I have traveled a lot but New Jersey is always home and has been. I love traveling and seeing other parts of the country and the world, but the Garden State is what I love and know, especially here at the Jersey Shore.
New Jersey’s Most Popular Way To Eat Eggs Is Revealed
We spend a lot of time in New Jersey talking about food. It is one of our great passions. Many people in the Garden State choose breakfast as their favorite meal. Here in the diner capital of the world, it would stand to reason that breakfast is a big deal, and the food we choose more often than any other to start our day, eggs, would be a topic discussed with the same emotion as the rest of the foods we love to eat and talk about.
South Jersey Mexican Restaurants Among Best in New Jersey
One of the many great things about living here in New Jersey is the food. Trust me. As someone who's done my fair share of traveling, one of my biggest gripes when we lived out of state was the food. According to ThebestofNJ.com, some of the best Mexican restaurants in...
The Most Fabulous Historic Motels Can Be Found in this Jersey Shore Town
In fact, this Jersey Shore town has the most historic motels anywhere in New Jersey, how cool is that?. This is why I love New Jersey, every day we find out a new, cool tidbit of information. This Jersey Shore town is very popular. Probably the most family-friendly "big" boardwalk...
Top outdoor venues in NJ for your 2023 wedding
It’s almost that time of year to celebrate your family and friends and the love they have for each other…and enjoy some of the best cocktail hour food in the country!. Wedding season is creeping up on us and will be here before you know it. I’ve been...
Travel Experts Say This Great Hotel Is New Jersey’s Most Unique
Sometimes there's no better getaway than the ones you can find right here in New Jersey. A major publication has revealed what they think the most unique hotel in New Jersey is. Here in the Garden State, we're always looking for something new and unique to do, so why not...
This Astonishing Steak Is The Biggest In New Jersey And Its Glorious
There's nothing quite like a nice steak dinner, especially when you know you're about to have the absolute biggest steak in the entire state of New Jersey. I love going to steakhouses, granted it's not something I do more than once a year or so but when I go it's definitely a memorable experience.
Update on Opening Day for this Huge Indoor Waterpark in New Jersey
I love waterparks and I love AC and here is the perfect partnership coming to the Atlantic City boardwalk. For years and years, we've heard how Atlantic City should be more family-friendly. Steel Pier is always so much fun with rides and games and their very own helicopter pad, but there's definitely room for more.
8 great date spots in New Jersey
Everyone's idea of a perfect date or perfect date place is different, but with a wide array of choices in New Jersey, you are sure to find one that suits your tastes. A great resource for good places to check out is NJ Date Night run by a young couple who have really good taste and seem to have their finger on the pulse of the state and what people here would enjoy.
Local Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best Spot For Thin Crust Pizza
I'd like to continue to add to this never-ending debate of best pizza places in New Jersey and bring a newer contender to the list of possible best places to get a slice. Of course, everyone has their favorite spot to get some pizza. Capones in Toms River is always...
These Incredibly Offensive Baby Names are Actually Banned in New Jersey
ABCDE - The name is pronounced, "ab-si-day." But let's be honest here. The parents waited until the last minute trying to decide and just gave their child the name of the first five letters of the alphabet. SHI*HEAD - I kid you not. Two brain surgeons thought it would be...
Explore this magnificent castle in NJ that once housed a cult
I bet you didn't know there's a castle in New Jersey. I'm sure you don't know its wild history. You don't have to travel to Europe to see a beautiful castle. New Jersey is home to a breathtaking one that you can explore. I wish I knew about this place sooner because I would've loved to live out my princess dreams here as a kid.
Study Says Our Happiness In New Jersey Continues To Soar In 2023
We generally think of ourselves as happy people here in New Jersey, but we're pretty sure the rest of the nation doesn't necessarily feel that way. A recent study might have something to say about that. How happy do you think we are here in the Garden State? There are...
CDC Warns Against New Jersey Based Eyedrops Potentially Linked To Death And Blindness
This news will make you race to your medicine cabinet. There is an eye drop that is causing dozens of potentially deadly infections all over the country and it is made right here in Lakewood, New Jersey. When your eyes feel dry and scratchy and they are red and ready...
New Jersey Gets Really Surprising Ranking For Safe Driving
We have a ton of people in a small area trying to get someplace in a hurry, and our reputation as having a lot of bad drivers precedes us. But is New Jersey among the most dangerous states to drive in?. We have all the ingredients to make driving in...
New Jersey’s Best Sandwich Revealed and It’s One of the Best in America
The debate of the "sandwich" continues around America and right here in New Jersey. What is your favorite sandwich? Is it ham and cheese on rye? is it tuna salad? maybe a turkey sandwich? or a classic PB&J? All sound pretty good, but one has been named the "best" here in the Garden State. In full disclosure, I would add one of my favorite sandwiches to the list, liverwurst with onion and mustard on rye. I know it's not everyone's favorite, but for me, it's one of the best. I would also add a chicken salad hoagie with lettuce, onion, and tomato.
Experts Say the Most Mouthwatering Wings are From a New Jersey Favorite
With the 'Big Game' on the way, many of us will be filling up on wicked good wings. Foodie experts are saying some of the most savory chicken wings can be found right here in The Garden State. The National Chicken Council estimates that 1.4 billion wings will be consumed...
Every NJ county now under quarantine for spotted lanternfly — what that means
🔴 The quarantine zone bumps up from 13 to 21 counties. The invasive spotted lanternfly continues to expand its reach in the Garden State. The New Jersey Department of Agriculture on Wednesday announced that all 21 counties are now officially part of the spotted lanternfly quarantine zone. Until now,...
New Jersey middle school removes rainbow-themed signs after parents complain of favoritism
A middle school in New Jersey will be replacing its rainbow-themed "safe zone" signs with ones that feature the school's mascot following complaints from parents of students.
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
21K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2