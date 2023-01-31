Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Rain Returns to Bay Area With Quick Moving System
Rain returned to the Bay Area early Friday morning, with some heavy downpours in the North Bay and San Francisco, according to weather reports. The quick moving storm arrived in the early morning hours over the North Bay first and was expected to make its way south toward San Jose.
'Dragon' storm front brings showers back to the Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO -- A pair of weather fronts, swirling off the Pacific Northwest coast, sent bands of showers into the Bay Area Friday, bringing another dose of precipitation to the region recovering from 3 years of drought. But unlike the nine atmospheric rivers that drenched the Bay Area over an epic 22-day span in late December and January, these storms will be nowhere near as intense.Forecasters said an inch of rain will fall from Friday to Sunday. While skies will start clear on Saturday night as hundreds of thousands gather in downtown San Francisco for the annual Chinese New Year parade, rain...
KQED
Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Sobre Mesa, DAMNFiNE pizza, Spinning Bones
Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 14, airs Thursday, February 2, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast. In downtown Oakland, Sobre Mesa creates an urban neighborhood paradise with lush, tropical greenery, creative cocktails, and...
When to expect rain in the San Francisco Bay Area over the next 4 days
Bay Area residents will want to keep their umbrellas handy through the end of the week.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area rain: When to expect strongest weekend showers
OAKLAND, Calif. - Rain moved through the Bay Area Friday morning, and a stronger storm is expected this weekend. Some pockets saw heavy amounts of rain, especially in the North Bay, making the morning commute tricky. Meteorologist Steve Paulson said showers should taper in the afternoon, but a stronger system moves through Saturday afternoon, and into Sunday.
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Cities Just Lost Zoning Control. See the Wildest Homes That Could Come to Your Neighborhood
The state’s Jan. 31 deadline has come and gone, and 69 out of 109 jurisdictions in the Bay Area have failed to submit their required eight-year housing plan to the state. Advocacy groups like YIMBY Law are already suing cities and counties, claiming they’ve violated state law by missing the deadline. But in the meantime, developers are preparing to file projects under the “builder’s remedy,” which means cities and counties cannot deny housing projects just because they violate local zoning plans.
Longtime Redwood City record store caught in middle of housing boom
REDWOOD CITY – The deadline for cities in the Bay Area to submit their new housing plans has come and gone, leaving some in a state of confusion. At least one city has done well in planning for the future, even if it comes with a cost.Redwood City is one of only a few Bay Area cities to actually complete their housing elements. On El Camino Real, one can see why, a row of recently-built apartment complexes tower over the busy street. But there's also a reminder that when you tear down the old to build the new, sometimes you...
What are the downsides of living in Mountain View
Mountain View, California, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, is often considered one of the best places to live in the United States. However, like any city, it has its drawbacks that some residents may find unappealing. Here are a few of the most common reasons why some people do not like living in Mountain View.
Porterhouse San Mateo Unveils Their New Downtown San Mateo Location, Set In a Historic Bank Vault
San Mateo Porterhouse Reopens in a New Downtown Location With a Reimagined Menu After 16 Years
KRON4
Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area tech companies
KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Smash-and-grab robberies at ATM locations spike in …. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/smash-and-grab-robberies-at-atm-locations-spike-in-richmond/. Oakland enters into exclusive agreement over Coliseum. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports....
sfstandard.com
Will the Tech Downturn Be the Death of SF Real Estate?
With mounting layoffs, sky-high interest rates and empty office buildings, the woes of San Francisco’s struggling tech-driven economy make headlines every day. Yet, as the city’s population shows signs of a comeback, what is the net impact of these opposing trends on the residential real estate market in the city?
How to buy live Dungeness crab off the boat at Fisherman's Wharf in SF
A San Francisco delicacy worth getting up early for.
Pacific storm train to resume along West Coast
Pacific storms will once again reach the West Coast of the United States after a hiatus over the last couple of weeks. AccuWeather forecasters say that the upcoming storms won’t pack quite the same punch as storms in early January. A change in the weather pattern will bring more...
Rain returns to the Bay Area Friday, more coming this weekend
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Showers are moving across the Bay Area Friday morning and more rain is on the way this weekend. Rain is expected to exit the region quickly by late morning with early afternoon skies expected to be dry. Although the rain might be relatively light Friday, it’s expected to stick around Saturday […]
KTVU FOX 2
Catalytic converter thieves hit San Francisco neighborhood over and over
SAN FRANCISCO - People in one San Francisco neighborhood say they're fed up after being targeted by catalytic converter thieves, over and over again. The owners of the Toyota Prius cars parked along Shotwell Street in the Mission District say thieves have stolen catalytic converters four times in less than four months.
Silicon Valley
Most Bay Area cities missed the deadline to submit their housing plans. New penalties could be in store.
A key plan to dramatically increase housing across the Bay Area fell flat this week as less than 15% of the region’s cities and counties met the state’s Tuesday cutoff to provide their homebuilding proposals. Blowing the deadline means they could soon miss out on crucial state funding...
Silicon Valley
New waves of tech layoffs will eliminate more than 1,200 Bay Area jobs
FREMONT — Six tech companies, including software and hardware firms, have revealed plans to slash more than 1,200 Bay Area jobs, marking a fresh wave of cutbacks, new state government filings show. Lam Research, Salesforce, Workday, Splunk, NetApp and Autodesk have disclosed their intentions to eliminate about 1,237 jobs...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
SF’s Central Subway is Open. Let’s Look at Boondoggles and Why we End up Needing Them
This article first appeared in the Frisc and is reprinted with permission. In the early 20th century, San Francisco billed itself as “the city that knows how.” These days we could amend that to something like “the city that knows how … eventually.”. Earlier this month,...
SF Chinese New Year Parade to see more spectators, floats, security for year of the Rabbit
The parade starts at 2nd and Market Streets and ends at Kearny and Columbus.
NBC Bay Area
‘It's Leaking in So Many Places': San Mateo Teardown Home Listed for $1.2 Million
Home sales have been slowing down in the Bay Area for months, but there is a house on the Peninsula that suggests the market may still be too hot for many of us. A two-bedroom, one-bathroom home in San Mateo that sits behind the Hillsdale Shopping Center needs a new roof and walls replaced, including hundreds of thousands of dollars in other renovations. Don't think the needed repairs will bring the sale price down -- the house is listed for sale at $1.2 million.
