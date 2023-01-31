ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NBC Bay Area

Rain Returns to Bay Area With Quick Moving System

Rain returned to the Bay Area early Friday morning, with some heavy downpours in the North Bay and San Francisco, according to weather reports. The quick moving storm arrived in the early morning hours over the North Bay first and was expected to make its way south toward San Jose.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

'Dragon' storm front brings showers back to the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO --  A pair of weather fronts, swirling off the Pacific Northwest coast, sent bands of showers into the Bay Area Friday, bringing another dose of precipitation to the region recovering from 3 years of drought. But unlike the nine atmospheric rivers that drenched the Bay Area over an epic 22-day span in late December and January, these storms will be nowhere near as intense.Forecasters said an inch of rain will fall from Friday to Sunday. While skies will start clear on Saturday night as hundreds of thousands gather in downtown San Francisco for the annual Chinese New Year parade, rain...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KQED

Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Sobre Mesa, DAMNFiNE pizza, Spinning Bones

Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 14, airs Thursday, February 2, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast. In downtown Oakland, Sobre Mesa creates an urban neighborhood paradise with lush, tropical greenery, creative cocktails, and...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area rain: When to expect strongest weekend showers

OAKLAND, Calif. - Rain moved through the Bay Area Friday morning, and a stronger storm is expected this weekend. Some pockets saw heavy amounts of rain, especially in the North Bay, making the morning commute tricky. Meteorologist Steve Paulson said showers should taper in the afternoon, but a stronger system moves through Saturday afternoon, and into Sunday.
sfstandard.com

Bay Area Cities Just Lost Zoning Control. See the Wildest Homes That Could Come to Your Neighborhood

The state’s Jan. 31 deadline has come and gone, and 69 out of 109 jurisdictions in the Bay Area have failed to submit their required eight-year housing plan to the state. Advocacy groups like YIMBY Law are already suing cities and counties, claiming they’ve violated state law by missing the deadline. But in the meantime, developers are preparing to file projects under the “builder’s remedy,” which means cities and counties cannot deny housing projects just because they violate local zoning plans.
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Longtime Redwood City record store caught in middle of housing boom

REDWOOD CITY – The deadline for cities in the Bay Area to submit their new housing plans has come and gone, leaving some in a state of confusion. At least one city has done well in planning for the future, even if it comes with a cost.Redwood City is one of only a few Bay Area cities to actually complete their housing elements. On El Camino Real, one can see why, a row of recently-built apartment complexes tower over the busy street. But there's also a reminder that when you tear down the old to build the new, sometimes you...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
Cityle

What are the downsides of living in Mountain View

Mountain View, California, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, is often considered one of the best places to live in the United States. However, like any city, it has its drawbacks that some residents may find unappealing. Here are a few of the most common reasons why some people do not like living in Mountain View.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
KRON4

Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area tech companies

KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Smash-and-grab robberies at ATM locations spike in …. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/smash-and-grab-robberies-at-atm-locations-spike-in-richmond/. Oakland enters into exclusive agreement over Coliseum. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports....
sfstandard.com

Will the Tech Downturn Be the Death of SF Real Estate?

With mounting layoffs, sky-high interest rates and empty office buildings, the woes of San Francisco’s struggling tech-driven economy make headlines every day. Yet, as the city’s population shows signs of a comeback, what is the net impact of these opposing trends on the residential real estate market in the city?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AccuWeather

Pacific storm train to resume along West Coast

Pacific storms will once again reach the West Coast of the United States after a hiatus over the last couple of weeks. AccuWeather forecasters say that the upcoming storms won’t pack quite the same punch as storms in early January. A change in the weather pattern will bring more...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Rain returns to the Bay Area Friday, more coming this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Showers are moving across the Bay Area Friday morning and more rain is on the way this weekend. Rain is expected to exit the region quickly by late morning with early afternoon skies expected to be dry. Although the rain might be relatively light Friday, it’s expected to stick around Saturday […]
KTVU FOX 2

Catalytic converter thieves hit San Francisco neighborhood over and over

SAN FRANCISCO - People in one San Francisco neighborhood say they're fed up after being targeted by catalytic converter thieves, over and over again. The owners of the Toyota Prius cars parked along Shotwell Street in the Mission District say thieves have stolen catalytic converters four times in less than four months.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

New waves of tech layoffs will eliminate more than 1,200 Bay Area jobs

FREMONT — Six tech companies, including software and hardware firms, have revealed plans to slash more than 1,200 Bay Area jobs, marking a fresh wave of cutbacks, new state government filings show. Lam Research, Salesforce, Workday, Splunk, NetApp and Autodesk have disclosed their intentions to eliminate about 1,237 jobs...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

‘It's Leaking in So Many Places': San Mateo Teardown Home Listed for $1.2 Million

Home sales have been slowing down in the Bay Area for months, but there is a house on the Peninsula that suggests the market may still be too hot for many of us. A two-bedroom, one-bathroom home in San Mateo that sits behind the Hillsdale Shopping Center needs a new roof and walls replaced, including hundreds of thousands of dollars in other renovations. Don't think the needed repairs will bring the sale price down -- the house is listed for sale at $1.2 million.
SAN MATEO, CA

