Iowa Heart Doctor Warns Women To Watch For Symptoms
(Des Moines) February is heart month, and an Iowa heart doctor reminds women their heart-attack signs can be vague. Dr. Denise Sorrentino with the Iowa Heart Center says fatigue, shortness of breath, and nausea can be signs of a heart attack. Friday is Go Red Day. The American Heart Association encourages women to wear red to raise awareness about heart disease–the number one killer of both men and women.
50 percent of flu patients caught the illness at home
WISCONSIN (WKBT) -- A study from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that more households are getting the flu now than before the beginning of the pandemic. The study looked at household transmission in two flu seasons before the pandemic and from the 2021-22 flu season.
Wis. Dept. of Health Services making changes to childrens vaccine requirements
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Wisconsin children have new vaccine requirements. The state's Department of Health Services is making changes, effective February 1st, to the rules for meningitis and whooping cough immunizations.
Dog left tied to Wisconsin shelter door in the freezing cold
As we get older our stuff tends to grow as well and it’s hard to declutter, especially if it has been handed down to us from loved ones. River Food Pantry assisting Meals on Wheels program after Little John’s temporary closure. Updated: 40 minutes ago. |. A Dane...
Wisconsin DHS Announces Immunization Updates For Children In Child Care Centers And Schools
Starting this fall, Wisconsin parents will have to prove their kids are protected against chickenpox, according to a recent news release from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. News Release. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has announced updates to the immunizations needed for children in child care centers...
Wisconsin woman finds hope after clinical trial for cancer treatment
LANNON, Wis. — The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin regional health network is working to advance care for patients battling cancer. After missing a mammogram due to COVID-19 back in 2020, a Wisconsin woman found out she had breast cancer after waiting nearly six months to reschedule her appointment.
Brutally Cold Temperatures Tonight and Tomorrow
Forecasters have issued a wind-chill advisory for the entire area, wind chill readings as low as 28 below zero. According to the National Weather Service, the advisory is effective from 6 p.m. tonight until 10 a.m. tomorrow. The advisory area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois. The weather service says that these conditions could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
DHS: New childcare and school immunization requirements going into effect
MADISON (WKBT) -- Updates to childcare and school immunization rules go into effect as soon as Wednesday, the Wisconsin DHS announced.
Two emergency responders have licenses suspended due to inadequate response in rendering aid to Tyre Nichols
Two first responders were suspended Friday by the Tennessee Emergency Medical Services Division after they failed to render emergency care and treatment the night that Tyre Nichols encountered law enforcement, the agency announced. The medical services division said Robert Long and JaMichael Lamar Sandridge failed to provide any basic emergency...
Wind chill advisory issued for dangerous wind chills Friday morning
Another round of bitter cold air is on the way. This one won't be as long as the cold temps we had Monday and Tuesday, but it could be even colder. A wind chill advisory has already been issued for all of southeast Wisconsin from 11 PM Thursday night to Noon on Friday.
Families of Baby Boomers face several difficult long-term care decisions
APPLETON, Wis. — Michelle Graf has a message, and it’s loaded with tough love. “Families are going to have to step up. Families are going to have to do more caregiving, even if they don’t want to,” said Graf, the owner and a senior care adviser at CarePatrol of the Fox Cities, a service that finds care solutions for seniors.
Is it cold enough to cancel school? 🥶 Here's what you can and can't do
Extremely cold temperatures have moved into Southeastern Wisconsin, with many areas feeling temps around 10 degrees or colder.
Kosmo, 2-month-old pup available for adoption at Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Introducing 2-month-old Kosmo, up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society! CBS 58 also sat down with Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society to talk about their Animal Friendly Housing List. For more information, CLICK HERE.
‘Communities won’t have service’: Wisconsin EMS providers calling for help amid shortages
(WFRV) – Emergency Medical Service (EMS) providers across the state of Wisconsin are going through a crisis amid low staffing and underfunding. According to the Wisconsin Office of Rural Health, nearly 41% of EMS in the state are staffed by six or fewer people, with 21% of them being run by two to three staff members.
Nationwide increase on the price of natural gas affecting Wisconsin utility bills
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The price of keeping your home warm is rising in Wisconsin. As utility bills increase during the Winter, Wisconsin Public Service says safety and customer satisfaction is their top priority. “When it comes to winter heating, there are two things we want our customers...
Iowa company recalls 2.5 million pounds of meat and poultry over contamination fears
WASHINGTON DC – An Iowa company is recalling over 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products. Fort Madison-based Conagra Brands Inc. says a packaging defect may cause the food to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says approximately 2,581,816 pounds of meat and poultry products were produced between December 12, 2022, and January 13, 2023.
‘Sometimes you got to let Jesus take the wheel’: Man near Wisconsin border gives unique reason for fleeing
(WFRV) – A man near the border of western Wisconsin gave a unique reason for fleeing after authorities were able to box him in at an intersection. The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent police chase that happened on January 30. Deputies reportedly pursued a driver after he allegedly was close to taking out another vehicle head-on.
Expect to see more coyotes across Wisconsin: DNR shares facts about coyote mating season
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Just in time for Valentine's Day, both male and female coyotes are out and about, looking for love. This coyote was spotted last week near Cudahy Middle School. Coyote mating season in Wisconsin is typically January through March, and experts warn coyotes can be more aggressive...
How Much Should You Pay When ‘Kitchen Tip’ Is On Restaurant Bill In Minnesota + Wisconsin?
Let me start by saying that my first jobs right out of high school were in Duluth restaurants. After starting as a busboy at the Old Country Buffet, I jumped ship and accepted a job at Orchards. Do you remember Orchards? It was located in the Miller Hill Mall, that...
Rare Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Being Offered At $209 Per Pound
I know, we live in a cheese-loving part of the country where all we're supposedly concerned about is making sure that whatever dish we're enjoying has plenty of cheese in and/or on it. That can make things like oatmeal a little weird, but we're Midwesterners, and we'll do whatever we want when it comes to cheese.
