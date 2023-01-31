ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Western Iowa Today

Iowa Heart Doctor Warns Women To Watch For Symptoms

(Des Moines) February is heart month, and an Iowa heart doctor reminds women their heart-attack signs can be vague. Dr. Denise Sorrentino with the Iowa Heart Center says fatigue, shortness of breath, and nausea can be signs of a heart attack. Friday is Go Red Day. The American Heart Association encourages women to wear red to raise awareness about heart disease–the number one killer of both men and women.
IOWA STATE
news8000.com

50 percent of flu patients caught the illness at home

WISCONSIN (WKBT) -- A study from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that more households are getting the flu now than before the beginning of the pandemic. The study looked at household transmission in two flu seasons before the pandemic and from the 2021-22 flu season.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin woman finds hope after clinical trial for cancer treatment

LANNON, Wis. — The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin regional health network is working to advance care for patients battling cancer. After missing a mammogram due to COVID-19 back in 2020, a Wisconsin woman found out she had breast cancer after waiting nearly six months to reschedule her appointment.
WISCONSIN STATE
superhits106.com

Brutally Cold Temperatures Tonight and Tomorrow

Forecasters have issued a wind-chill advisory for the entire area, wind chill readings as low as 28 below zero. According to the National Weather Service, the advisory is effective from 6 p.m. tonight until 10 a.m. tomorrow. The advisory area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois. The weather service says that these conditions could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
news8000.com

Two emergency responders have licenses suspended due to inadequate response in rendering aid to Tyre Nichols

Two first responders were suspended Friday by the Tennessee Emergency Medical Services Division after they failed to render emergency care and treatment the night that Tyre Nichols encountered law enforcement, the agency announced. The medical services division said Robert Long and JaMichael Lamar Sandridge failed to provide any basic emergency...
TENNESSEE STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Families of Baby Boomers face several difficult long-term care decisions

APPLETON, Wis. — Michelle Graf has a message, and it’s loaded with tough love. “Families are going to have to step up. Families are going to have to do more caregiving, even if they don’t want to,” said Graf, the owner and a senior care adviser at CarePatrol of the Fox Cities, a service that finds care solutions for seniors.
KIMT

Iowa company recalls 2.5 million pounds of meat and poultry over contamination fears

WASHINGTON DC – An Iowa company is recalling over 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products. Fort Madison-based Conagra Brands Inc. says a packaging defect may cause the food to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says approximately 2,581,816 pounds of meat and poultry products were produced between December 12, 2022, and January 13, 2023.
IOWA STATE
wearegreenbay.com

‘Sometimes you got to let Jesus take the wheel’: Man near Wisconsin border gives unique reason for fleeing

(WFRV) – A man near the border of western Wisconsin gave a unique reason for fleeing after authorities were able to box him in at an intersection. The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent police chase that happened on January 30. Deputies reportedly pursued a driver after he allegedly was close to taking out another vehicle head-on.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
97ZOK

Rare Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Being Offered At $209 Per Pound

I know, we live in a cheese-loving part of the country where all we're supposedly concerned about is making sure that whatever dish we're enjoying has plenty of cheese in and/or on it. That can make things like oatmeal a little weird, but we're Midwesterners, and we'll do whatever we want when it comes to cheese.
MINERAL POINT, WI

