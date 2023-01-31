Read full article on original website
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
50 Cent and Cam’ron Argue Live on Hot 97 – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Feb. 1, 2007: As 50 Cent was promoting his third studio album, Curtis, in 2007, the Queens, N.Y. rapper sat down for a radio interview on this day with host Angie Martinez on the Hot 97 radio station in New York. After Angie and Fif discussed his music and business moves, Angie urged fans to call in and ask the "Candy Shop" rhymer some questions. What happened next was one of those hip-hop moments that can't be made up.
N.O.R.E. Says He Heard Rumor That Future Was Upset With Drake for Doing an Album With 21 Savage
Future felt some type of way about Drake doing an album with 21 Savage, according to N.O.R.E. On Thursday (Jan. 26), N.O.R.E. was guest co-host on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club. During the show, he delivered the Rumor Report, where he relayed the streets are saying Hendrix was tight about Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss album.
Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash for Having Her Kids’ Birthday Parties in Travis Scott’s Astroworld Theme
Kylie Jenner is facing backlash from fans after she shared photos of birthday parties for her kids Stormi and Aire that were in the theme of Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival. On Wednesday (Feb. 2), Kylie Jenner hopped on her Instagram Story and shared snaps from Stormi's 5th birthday party,...
See the $75,000-a-Night Hotel Suite Drake Stayed in During His Apollo Shows
Drake did it big for his two-night stay in New York City for his back-to-back shows at the Apollo Theater over the weekend, reportedly staying in the largest hotel penthouse suite in America. On Thursday (Jan. 26), Page Six reported Drake took up residence in the five-star Mark Hotel while...
Jim Jones Denies Beating Up Freddie Gibbs During Very Entertaining Interview
Jim Jones is denying any knowledge of being involved in an altercation with Freddie Gibbs back in 2021. On Jan. 28, Jim Jones was a guest on Queenzflip and DJ G Money's FlipDaScript podcast, during which Capo was asked to address the reports that his crew and Freddie Gibbs' crew got into a fight at Prime 112 restaurant on Miami's Ocean Drive.
Drake First Artist to Surpass 75 Billion Streams on Spotify – Report
We're early into 2023, and Drake is already breaking streaming records. According to reports, Drizzy is the first artist to surpass 75 billion streams on Spotify. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), Chart Data announced on their Twitter account that "Drake surpassed 75 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. He is the first artist in history to hit this milestone."
Lil Zay Osama Mugshot From Recent Arrest Goes Viral
Lil Zay Osama has had multiple run-ins with the law in the last few months, with the mugshot from his most recent arrest going viral. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), the booking photo from Lil Zay Osama's arrest on weapons charges earlier this month hit the internet and began to go viral. In the photo (below), the Chicago rapper has his arms tucked into his black tank top. He has a very dazed look on his face and is staring toward the floor instead of looking directly into the camera.
N.O.R.E. Slights Other Rapper-Hosted Podcasts, Compares His Success to LL Cool J
N.O.R.E. is arguably one of the most successful podcasters in the audio industry, and according to him, his career transition has been flawless. In an interview on the Joe Budden Podcast, which debuted on Wednesday (Feb. 1) via YouTube, N.O.R.E. discussed his career transitioning from rapper to podcaster and highlighted that other rappers from his era (except for Joe Budden) failed at podcasting miserably.
Kanye West Wears Ski Mask to Avoid Paparazzi Photos
Kanye West isn't giving the paparazzi the opportunity to take his photo, following some recent tense encounters with photographers. On Tuesday night (Jan. 31), Ye and his reported new bride Bianca Censori were spotted leaving the Beauty & Essex restaurant in Hollywood, Calif, according to TMZ. Kanye is prepared for the paparazzi onslaught and exits the restaurant donning a Cobra Commander-style ski mask. In the video below, Ye sees the paps and makes a beeline for his awaiting vehicle, nearly running into a photographer as he charges to his SUV, skipping the pleasantries of opening Censori's door for her.
The Break Presents – 21 Lil Harold
Look around, there’s a changing of the guard going on in Atlanta’s rap scene right now. With a profile that continues to rise on the daily and a signature sound that’s applauded within the city and beyond, 21 Lil Harold is on pace to swipe one of those top spots. Over the last couple of years, The Slaughter Gang affiliate has been climbing the ranks with records like “Savage,” an early glimpse at how potent his creative bag can really get. According to Harold, he has yet to reach his final form, but with loads of potential, he’ll continue pushing his pen with authority.
New Hip-Hop Releases February 2023
Now that the second month of 2023 is rolling in, the same goes for new music releases in the rap game. February will bring forth hip-hop projects from fan favorites, up-and-coming artists and seasoned veterans alike. Logic is set to come through in February with his first independently released album,...
Armani White Has Two New Projects on the Way
Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Winter 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. Can we do 250,000 streams in one day?” rising rapper Armani White asked his Instagram followers last May after blowing out candles on a celebratory release day cake for his long-teased single “Billie Eilish.” His goal was to have the biggest song of summer 2022. Thanks to TikTok, he made it to a million streams in three days. Since the arrival of the viral breakout hit, which samples N.O.R.E. and The Neptunes’ 2002 iconic anthem “Nothin’,” it’s been impossible to escape.
Playboi Carti Fans Discover Cancer Hospital Named Carti, Think Facility Is His – Watch
Playboi Carti fans have discovered a cancer hospital named CARTI and are now running wild with jokes implying that the facility belongs to the rapper. Back on Jan. 17, members of Playboi Carti's enthusiastic fan base, commonly known as Vamps, hit up Twitter with a comically edited video outside of CARTI Cancer Center in Little Rock, Ark. Never a group to shy away from an opportunity for a good laugh, Playboi Carti fans were quick to hit up the social media post's comments section with some well-played jokes.
The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
Kid Cudi Thinks Drake Is Corny, Consequence Says
Kid Cudi thinks Drake is a cornball, according to Consequence. On Jan. 27, The Art of Dialogue YouTube channel shared a segment of their full interview with Kanye West frequent collaborator Consequence who recounted an encounter he witnessed between Cudi and Drake during a dinner for one of Ye's birthday's.
