Look around, there’s a changing of the guard going on in Atlanta’s rap scene right now. With a profile that continues to rise on the daily and a signature sound that’s applauded within the city and beyond, 21 Lil Harold is on pace to swipe one of those top spots. Over the last couple of years, The Slaughter Gang affiliate has been climbing the ranks with records like “Savage,” an early glimpse at how potent his creative bag can really get. According to Harold, he has yet to reach his final form, but with loads of potential, he’ll continue pushing his pen with authority.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO