Gilmer Mirror
Texas Cattle Rancher Recognized as 2022 Advocate of the Year at Cattle Industry Convention
AUSTIN, Texas (Feb. 2, 2023) – Tucker Brown of Throckmorton, Texas, has been selected by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, as the 2022 Advocate of the Year. The award recognizes Brown for his creative use of storytelling across social media platforms, along with continuing his family’s legacy as a sixth-generation cattle rancher.
Billy Nichols, Sr.
Billy Nichols, Sr., age 78, of Woodson, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, February 3, at First Baptist Church of Woodson with Rev. W.C. Roach officiating. Interment will follow in the Woodson Cemetery under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 2, at Morehart Mortuary.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Thursday February 2nd
Our weather pattern will gradually see an improvement for the area. Showers in the around should stay in liquid form and warmer temps will begin to creep back in the forecast by the weekend. For today, we will see cloudy skies and a 40% chance of showers early. The high will be up around 39 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northwest at 5-10 mph. For tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low around 26 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northwest at 5-10 mph.
ktxs.com
Locals react to the winter weather, offer safety advice
ABILENE, Texas — The frosty weather is here in the Big Country and it doesn’t look like it will be going anywhere anytime soon. The arctic blast is bringing in sleet and ice, which concerns a lot of people. “Don’t drive if you don’t have to,” said Clay...
Eastland police discipline 2 officers for shooting small dog they believed to be rabid
EASTLAND, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Two Eastland police officers reportedly received discipline, according to the Chief of Police with Eastland Police Department (EPD), after allegedly breaking protocol, shooting and killing a small dog who did not pose an immediate threat. According to police, two EPD officers were dispatched to the 500 block of South Halbryan Street […]
‘It doesn’t matter what you’re driving’: Big Country drivers warn against dangers of traveling on icy roads
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – This winter storm has led to some severely icy roads in the Big Country, causing many wrecks and keeping the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) busy. Some locals have spoken out about people driving too fast in these conditions. One Clyde resident, Jimmy Duff, told KTAB/KRBC speeding seems to be what led to […]
Crime Reports: Guests accused of squatting in Abilene AirBNB
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 800 block of Kirkwood Street – Theft of Motor VehicleA vehicle was involved in […]
Stephens County Chronicles: Rural schools of Stephens County
Throughout the historic pioneer era of Stephens County, 100 or more rural schools were scattered across the county. Historically, wherever there was a gathering of pioneer families, one of the first buildings constructed was a log cabin for a school. The seating was pretty rough with split logs and no desks. The log house also was used for church on Sunday and Wednesday evenings and as a community gathering place for various functions such as an ice cream social or a Spelling Bee by the students.
ktxs.com
Local restaurant stays open for customers despite poor weather conditions
On a miserable day like this— most businesses are closed. but the people still have to eat and crave comfort food. and this tiny restaurant in Abilene— Krua thai—meets those big demands according to new customer, Ismael Diaz Rangel. “Trying new food. my friend here-- she recommended...
The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It
As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
Crime Reports: Woman bites Abilene officer as he calls for backup to arrest her
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1200 block of Cypress Street – Family Violence AssaultA victim reported that her common […]
6 Rude Things I Have Encountered While Grocery Shopping in Abilene
We've all been there at one time or another - the grocery store. Here in Abilene, they can get awfully crowded and the things you encounter can boggle the mind. Almost all of us have witnessed some rude act at one time or another. I know I have. Maybe these folks are unaware of what they're doing. That's why I think it's time to bring these things to light. Rudeness has happened right here in Abilene at my neighborhood grocery store.
Crime Reports: ‘White powdery substance’ found on dollar bill, suspect’s nose during Abilene traffic stop
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1600 block of S 14th Street – Burglary of BuildingPolice responded to a burglary […]
dallasexpress.com
Local Contractor Allegedly Stole Millions
A 43-year-old contractor was arrested on theft charges after allegedly bilking a North Texas RV park out of more than $3.5 million in March of 2021, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office announced. Zachary Dixon Parker was arrested on Monday, according to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO). Parker County...
Larry Jack ‘Hondo’ Hudson
Larry “Hondo” Hudson, age 73, of Grandfalls, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 31, at First Baptist Church in Moran with Rev. Luke Spraberry officiating. Interment will follow in the Moran Cemetery under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, January 30, at Morehart Mortuary in Albany.
