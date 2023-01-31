Read full article on original website
comicon.com
Director Stanley Bowman Faked The Moon Landing In Dark Horse Comics’ ‘Project Monarch’ Next Fall
Michael Avon Oeming and Victor Santos are ready to get you to believe anything in their newest graphic novel, Project Monarch. Oeming and Santos team up for a new action satire pitted in the world of conspiracy theories with the two sharing work on art and coloring with Oeming writing the story.
comicon.com
Marvel’s Free Comic Book Day Offerings Set the Stage For Epics To Come
Free Comic Book Day is really just around the corner. This year, Marvel has four offerings that set the stage for for big stories to come. This year’s offerings include something for everyone. You get hints at Marvel’s next big X-Men and Avengers epics from Gerry Duggan, Jonathan Hickman, Joshua Cassara and Valerio Schiti. There’s shorts that lead into Spider-Man and Venom’s next big events from Zeb Wells, Patrick Gleason, Al Ewing, and CAFU. That’s just the start with a diverse set of creators in Marvel Voices and a fun all-ages offering with Spidey and His Amazing Friends as well.
game-news24.com
Star Wars: Visions Vol. 2, no release date & details from the episode
Lucasfilm has finally set the date for Star Wars: Visions Volume 2, the next installment to Disney+s animated anthology series, with nine short stories from different international studios. It is scheduled to return on May 4. The reaction to the first volume of Star Wars: Visions blew us away. It...
EW.com
Superman reboot, Wonder Woman series, and more kick off new wave of DC movies
After weeks of speculation and early reports, James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new heads of DC Studios over at Warner Bros., have officially announced their plans for the first phase of a new era of superhero movies. A Superman movie reboot, a Supergirl film, a sequel to The Batman,...
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
New 'Superman' film set to kick off rebooted DC universe, 'The Batman' sequel arrives in 2025
A new Superman movie will kick off an interconnected DC superhero universe, while Robert Pattinson is set to return in a sequel to 'The Batman.'
comicon.com
Standing Against The Unforgettable: Reviewing ‘Star Trek’ #4
‘Star Trek’ continues to take the franchise to strange bold new places, paying respect to what came before while charting its own course into the unknown. All the pieces are coming together as the mission of the Theseus gains new clarity, in an excellent very heavy science fiction perfect episode of Trek that is a gorgeous sight to behold.
‘The Batman Part II’ Sets 2025 Release Date as Part of Newly Branded ‘DC Elseworlds’ Projects
Robert Pattinson’s Batman return is set as Warner Bros. has announced Matt Reeves’ “The Batman Part II” will open in theaters on Oct. 3, 2025. Additional information, including a plot synopsis, remains under wraps for now. James Gunn and Peter Safran confirmed “The Batman Part II” release date during a press event on the Warner Bros. lot on Jan. 30. While Gunn and Safran are developing a new DC Universe, which includes the 2025 theatrical release “Superman: Legacy,” Reeves’ “The Batman Part II” will remain a standalone property and fall under the newly branded “DC Elseworlds” category. Gunn announced that...
comicon.com
Killing Your Love With Science: Reviewing ‘Iron Cat’ TPB
The ‘Iron Cat’ trade paperback showcases once more what an amazing character Felicia Hardy/Black Cat is and why she is one of the best breakout characters of the past few years, now firmly entrenched in the top tiers as a Marvel powerhouse. An energetic, gorgeous, powerful, and fun comic book series that channels all the elements of the previous recent ‘Black Cat’ stories and has a penchant for reminding one of why comic books are such a fantastic medium.
comicon.com
See The Dark Lord At His Deadliest In ‘Darth Vader: Black, White & Red’
He’s the greatest villain in science fiction. In April, Darth Vader: Black, White & Red reveals a new side to Darth Vader. The latest in Marvel’s Black, White & Blood line, which has included anti-heroes like Wolverine, Moon Knight, Elektra and Deadpool, this miniseries is the first to head to a Galaxy Far Far Away. It’ll be full of some of Vader’s most brutal and violent battles yet. And maybe if this one is a hit, we’ll get a follow-up with Darth Maul or Kylo Ren.
Xenomorphs hatch from the deep freeze in Marvel’s new 'Alien' comic series
Marvel Comics has released a first fearful look at a new "Alien" comic coming this spring.
comicon.com
The Great Escape: Previewing ‘Almighty’ #1
THE WARNING writer/artist EDWARD LAROCHE returns to comics with a five-issue epic! Max Max: Fury Road-style action combines with the mutated horror of Annihilation in this original sci-fi/fantasy epic for mature readers. The year is 2098 in a Third World America ravaged by economic collapse anarcho-warfare and a mysterious environmental...
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Flawed’ #5 From Chuck Brown, Prenzy And Image Comics
“The origins of the Skinwalker serum are revealed, an evil from Relic’s past returns to shatter her world, and Gem and Detective Davis join forces to take down a physically and mentally twisted Higgs.”. Flawed #5 is out now from Image Comics.
Gizmodo
DC Studios' New Heads Say the Canceled Batgirl Film 'Was Not Releasable'
During the press event where DC Studios rolled out its planned projects for the future of the DC Universe, new co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran outlined what to expect—and also what not to expect. The latter includes any chance of seeing Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah’s cancelled Batgirl movie.
comicon.com
James Mangold Reportedly In Talks To Direct ‘Swamp Thing’
James Mangold may be bringing Swamp Thing to the big screen. After the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director cheekily posted an image of the character (drawn by Bernie Wrightson) on his Twitter account late Tuesday night, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed he is is “early talks” to helm the DC Studios project. The site’s sources claim Mangold is a big fan of the character, created by Wrightson and writer Len Wein in 1971, and approached DC Studios CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran with a few ideas. That said, the “early talks” designation means they are still discussing possible storylines and tone — the use of the term “talks” or “final negotiations” would mean they were ironing out his contract and compensation. As THR notes, the director is already signed to make a Bob Dylan biopic for Paramount, so scheduling the two projects could also be a topic of the early discussions.
comicon.com
Preview: Nothing As It Seems In ‘Stranger Things– Tales From Hawkins’ #1
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Stranger Things: Tales From Hawkins #1, dropping next Wednesday from writer Jody Houser, artist Caio Filipe, and colorist Dan Jackson. Hawkins, Indiana–where nothing is as it seems!. On the surface, Hawkins seems like the kind of town where nothing bad could...
comicon.com
Previewing AWA Upshot’s Teenage Hero Series ‘E-Ratic: Recharged’ Vol.2 #4
“Recharge complete! The teenage hero with superpowers that only work for ten minutes a day is back to save the world again as he navigates even more pressing perils: young love, bullies, a broken family and the gauntlet that is high school. This time, young Oliver Leif is teamed with a barbarian princess who claims to be from another dimension. Spinning from the pages of The Resistance, E-Ratic combines electric action, teen drama, and pure comics fun.”
comicon.com
Preview: Face To Face With A Familiar Horror In ‘Dead Mall’ #3
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Dead Mall #3, dropping next Wednesday from writer Adam Cesare and artist David Stoll. As the survivors try to evade the grasp of the Mall Walkers, reality begins to bend within the mall. Past and present bleed together, unleashing creatures from across the history of Penn Mills. And just as the teens think they may have found a way out, they come face to face with an all too familiar horror.
comicon.com
Writer’s Commentary: Katana Collins Discusses ‘Cherish’ #1 From Dynamite Comics
Cherish #1 is a new series from Dynamite erotic-novelist Katana Collins, who has given us an exclusive writer’s commentary that really goes into great detail. In fact, I’d say she covers pretty much everything you’d want a Writer’s Commentary to include! Thanks, Katana!. [+++ WARNING: Possible...
DC Slate Unveiled: New Batman, Supergirl Movies, a Green Lantern TV Show, and More From James Gunn, Peter Safran
A new Batman movie without Robert Pattinson (but featuring Bruce Wayne’s murderous son). A Superman movie on the release schedule (mark your calendars for July 11, 2025). A Game of Thrones-style drama set on Wonder Woman’s home island of Themyscira (Amazonian palace intrigue). And an animated series already in production (Creature Commandos … wait, what?). That’s just part of what will be coming to theaters and TV screens as part of DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new slate.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Shazam!' Star Zachary Levi Backs DC Bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran: "F***ing Give Them a Break"DC...
