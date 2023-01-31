Read full article on original website
Culture within law enforcement cuts across all racial lines says Georgia NAACP President
The death of Tyre Nichols and others at the hands of police, is not a black or white thing, but rather about “accountability among the people who wear blue,” according to Gerald Griggs, president of the Georgia NAACP.
Ex-Army sergeant convicted in brutal stabbing death of soldier in Georgia barracks gets life in prison
FORT STEWART, Ga. - A former U.S. Army sergeant who pleaded guilty to stabbing his fellow soldier to death in his Fort Stewart, Georgia barracks in 2020 was sentenced Tuesday to life in federal prison. Byron Booker, 29, of Ludowici, Ga., pleaded guilty last October to premeditated murder in connection...
'A big problem in Georgia' | Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit chief says majority of gangs fueling industry
ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta ranks at number two – just behind our nation's capital when it comes to the highest rates of human trafficking. The bottom line – dozens of children are being sold for sex on a nightly basis across Georgia. "Human trafficking is...
Georgia nurses accused of having fake diplomas say their degrees are legitimate
Georgia nurses alleged to have purchased bogus nursing degrees and fake transcripts are maintaining their innocence.
Peachtree City Police warn of dangerous DUI trend in Georgia
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Police in Peachtree City say every deadly crash officers worked in 2022 was caused by a DUI driver. That revelation highlights a disturbing rise in the number of DUI arrests in the city and echoed across the entire state of Georgia. Law enforcement officials have seen...
New Georgia bill will make gun owner responsible if weapon is used during crime
ATLANTA — A bill being introduced in the Georgia State House is aimed at protecting people and their families while also promoting firearm safety among gun owners across the state. Statistics released by EveryState.org shows in an average year, 1,693 people die and 4,321 are wounded by guns in...
Deputies: Georgia man wanted on numerous charges fled traffic stop in stolen vehicle
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are looking for a man they say led them on a chase in a stolen car, and got away. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says Richard Dahlheimer, 42, was wanted on several warrants, including charges for entering autos and burglaries.
Georgia Democrats say you could be held responsible if someone steals your gun and commits crime
Should you be criminally liable if someone takes a firearm out of your home or car and uses it in a crime? One Democratic lawmaker thinks so and is placing that bill along with a package of new gun safety legislation.
Rural Georgia lawmaker wants Legislature to settle stink raised by casting sludge upon the soil
Tankers hauling mystery sludge have been a common – and unwelcome – sight in rural Wilkes County for more than a decade, regularly filling the country air with a putrid aroma. But those haulers have been skipping past Wilkes County lately. That probably has something to do with a fish kill last summer that attracted […] The post Rural Georgia lawmaker wants Legislature to settle stink raised by casting sludge upon the soil appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
The Battle for Liberties: Marijuana vs Gun Rights in Georgia; Who Will Win?
NY man pleads guilty to threatening Rep. Greene of Georgia
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man has pleaded guilty to making threatening phone calls to Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, federal prosecutors announced. Joseph Morelli, 51, admitted to threatening to harm Greene in several March 2022 calls to her Washington, D.C., office, the U.S. attorney’s office in Syracuse said in a news release Wednesday. In one voicemail message, according to prosecutors, Morelli said, “I’m gonna hurt you. Physically, I’m gonna harm you.” In another, prosecutors said, he threatened to “pay someone 500 bucks to take a baseball bat and crack your skull.” In a third call, Morelli said he would “make sure that, even if they lock me up, someone’s gonna get you ’cause I’ll pay them to,” prosecutors said. Morelli, of Endicott, New York, was indicted in April 2022 on three counts of transmitting interstate threatening communications. Endicott is a village located about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of the city of Binghamton.
Georgia commission rescinds rules to sell, produce medical marijuana
ATLANTA - Medical marijuana sales in Georgia have taken a step backwards due to technicality. The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission meet in a special session on Thursday to backtrack on last week's unanimously approval to pass rules for testing, inspections, and distribution of the controlled substance. "The commission...
Hate-crime charge filed in Allendale transgender killing
WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - A five-count federal indictment was unsealed charging two South Carolina men in the 2019 killing of a transgender woman in Allendale County. The indictment charges Daqua Ritter, 26, with a hate crime in the murder of a transgender woman because of her gender identity; using a firearm in connection with the hate crime; and obstruction of justice.
‘Operation Ghost Busted:’ 2 people still wanted in Southeast Georgia drug trafficking bust, FBI says
Two suspects remain at large after 76 defendants were indicted Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the Southeast Georgia gang-related drug trafficking investigation “Operation Ghost Busted,” FBI Atlanta said Tuesday.
Georgia lawmakers consider bill that addresses teacher shortage
Peach County is holding a job fair Saturday 9 a.m. - noon at Peach County High School. They are looking to hire K-12 teaching positions, and many other positions.
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old boy not seen in several days
ALBANY, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy. Jeremiah Sumbry, 13, was reported missing Sunday, January 29 from his home in Albany. Long Term Forecast: What weather could be in store for Savannah this St....
Medical Marijuana Legalization In Georgia: The Secrecy and Protest
Robberies linked to dating apps in Georgia, police provide safety tips
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Sources such as match.com report now is the most popular time of the year for people to be swiping right on dating apps, but that swipe could send you towards danger. City of South Fulton Police is investigating a string of armed robberies with the...
Florida man sentenced to 40 years over robbery at Stockbridge hair salon
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - A Florida man will spend decades in prison after officials say he held two women and a 5-year-old child at gunpoint during a robbery at a Stockbridge hair salon. Monday, 31-year-old Yadley Girard pleaded guilty in Henry County Superior Court to of armed robbery, hijacking a vehicle,...
Over 20 practicing nurses in Georgia are working with fake diplomas, Feds say
The Georgia nurses are allegedly among the thousands who paid $15,000 each for a bogus diploma from three south Florida nursing schools.
