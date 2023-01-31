ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5 Double Play’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Fantasy 5 Double Play” game were:

08-12-25-30-31

(eight, twelve, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-one)

MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

