ValueWalk
Trump Put On Notice Of Indictment – AP
WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 30, 2023) – The Associated Press has just reported that “Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been put on notice by . . . a Georgia prosecutor who indicated she was likely to seek criminal charges soon in a two-year election subversion probe.”
KELOLAND TV
Top Dem on House intel seeks briefings on classified records
WASHINGTON (AP) — The new top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday called for more information about the classified records discovered in the private possession of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut was named the committee’s ranking member Wednesday by...
KELOLAND TV
US reunites nearly 700 kids taken from parents under Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Biden administration task force designed to reunite children separated from their families during President Trump’s presidency has reconnected nearly 700 children with their families, officials said Thursday. President Joe Biden issued an executive order on his first day in office to reunite families that...
Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators
The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.
Another Top Republican Is Running Against Trump in 2024
The race for the 2024 Republican nomination for president has been slow going since former President Donald Trump became the first candidate to officially throw his hat into the ring back in November, but we are likely to see another major candidate announce their intention to run in the coming weeks.
Retired colonel has a theory about why suspected Chinese spy balloon is over Montana
Col. Cedric Leighton, CNN military analyst and retired US Air Force colonel, tells CNN's Erin Burnett why he believes a suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted flying over Billings, Montana.
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
Melania Trump's Hairstylist Was Paid $132K for ‘Strategy Consulting’ Out of Donald Trump's Election Fund
With Donald Trump running for president for the third time, all eyes are on his Save America Political Action Committee and how they are spending those funds. One curious line item that was noted involves not the 45th president, but former First Lady Melania Trump. The PAC’s 2022 financial filing had eight payments ranging between $6,000 to $18,000 to hairstylist Hervé Pierre Braillard for “strategy consulting,” totaling $132,0000, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. It’s an astronomical sum to do one head of hair, especially when it flouts Federal Election Commission regulations. The FEC “does not allow candidate committees,...
President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For Migrants
President Joe Biden stopped in New York City on Tuesday to announce $292 Million in funding for the Hudson Tunnel Project that connects New York City and New Jersey. A White House official said a new tunnel will be built that connects Palisades, the Hudson River, and the waterfront area in Manhattan.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
AOC to GOP: Don't tell me you're condemning antisemitism when a Republican 'who has talked about Jewish space lasers' gets a plum committee assignment
"This is about targeting women of color in the United States of America," she says of the vote to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the foreign affairs committee.
‘Nuke for nuke, all-out confrontation’: North Korea’s apocalyptic warning for US
North Korea shut the door for talks or negotiations with the US as it accused Washington of pushing the nuclear crisis in the region to an “extreme red line”.It warned of “the toughest reaction to any military attempt” by the West.The spokesperson of North Korea’s foreign ministry warned that any military challenge by the US and its allies will be met with the “most overwhelming nuclear force” by Pyongyang.“The DPRK is not interested in any contact or dialogue with the US as long as it pursues its hostile policy and confrontational line,” an unidentified spokesperson said on Thursday, according...
KELOLAND TV
Frye-Mueller reinstated, censured by Senate
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Senate has censured one of its own. Lawmakers voted to approve the recommendation from the Senate Select Committee to censure Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, who the committee found engaged in harassment. A staff member for the Legislative Research Council has accused her of...
KELOLAND TV
EU assembly lifts immunity of 2 lawmakers linked to scandal
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s parliament on Thursday removed the protective immunity of two lawmakers linked to one of the bloc’s biggest-ever corruption scandals, paving the way for them to be questioned by Belgian investigators. In a show of hands, the assembly voted overwhelmingly to lift...
KELOLAND TV
How the US is boosting military alliances to counter China
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is expanding it military presence in Asia, in a string of moves aimed at countering Beijing and reassuring Indo-Pacific allies that America will stand with them against threats from China and North Korea. The U.S. actions stretch from Japan to the Solomon Islands. And...
KELOLAND TV
Pentagon: Chinese spy balloon spotted over Western US
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted over U.S. airspace for a couple days, but the Pentagon decided not to shoot it down over concerns of hurting people on the ground, officials said Thursday. The discovery of the balloon puts a further strain on U.S.-China relations at a time of heightened tensions.
