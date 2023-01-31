KX Conversation: Valentine’s Day Floral Prep

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — For our January 30th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams spoke with Tammy Krein from Ken’s Flower Shop. During the conversation, Krein discussed how much preparation there is, how many orders they get on Valentine’s Day on average, how soon people should call to order flowers, where they get and grow flowers during the winter, and how the florist economy is in North Dakota.

