Tallahassee, FL

Tomahawk Nation

No. 23 Florida State women's basketball tramples Wake Forest

No. 23 Florida State (20-5, 9-3 ACC) defeated Wake Forest (13-10, 4-8 ACC) by a 72-44 score tonight in Tallahassee, FL. The game started out tight. Wake Forest built a small lead early but Florida State used an 8-0 run capped by a Mariana Valenzuela jumper to take a 14-10 lead. WF scored the last three points of the quarter to draw close at 14-13 as the first quarter ended.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Noles News: FSU hoops gets pummeled on the road, football signs prospects on NSD

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news. Three-star 2023 linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner has officially signed with Florida State. The Seminoles also received commitments from numerous preferred walk-ons on National Signing Day. Defensive end...
Tomahawk Nation

Noles News: FSU athletes earn accolades across all sports

2024 athlete David Eziomume, who also holds offers from the Clemson Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, Ole Miss Rebels, Arkansas Razorbacks, Louisville Cardinals, Penn State Nittany Lions and Auburn Tigers (amongst others), received an FSU offer on Tuesday:. Florida State’s recruiting staff remains busy in the early weeks of the year:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

"The thing that we want to do more this year is take the ball away:" New FSU defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. ready to elevate play

New defensive backs coach and former Miami Dolphins assistant Patrick Surtain Sr. met with the media on Tuesday for the first time since being hired earlier in January as Florida State continues to wrap up its newcomer media availability. Surtain, who also was head coach at American Heritage High School...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Tallahassee Taliban? Bare arms, short skirts for Florida's women lawmakers are dress code violations

Good news. Apparently, state legislators may be running out of everyday Floridians to mess with, so they’ve decided to go after each other. This has taken the form of a flyer being distributed among Florida lawmakers that advises women lawmakers that they should not wear skirts or dresses with hemlines that are more than 1 inch above their knees when they’re at work in the Capitol.
FLORIDA STATE

