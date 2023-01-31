Read full article on original website
Slim Chickens Restaurant Chain Announces The Opening of New Location In TallahasseeMadocTallahassee, FL
The time for change: The Republican Party must address Its anti-Black policiesEdy ZooTallahassee, FL
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
Tallahassee Taliban? Bare arms, short skirts for Florida's women lawmakers are dress code violations
Good news. Apparently, state legislators may be running out of everyday Floridians to mess with, so they’ve decided to go after each other. This has taken the form of a flyer being distributed among Florida lawmakers that advises women lawmakers that they should not wear skirts or dresses with hemlines that are more than 1 inch above their knees when they’re at work in the Capitol.
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis rejects Sen. Rick Scott proposal to return stimulus funds to federal government
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Defending Florida’s hold on remaining federal stimulus money, Governor Ron DeSantis is rejecting a call by U.S. Senator Rick Scott for state and local governments to return unused funds. On January 20th, Scott sent a letter about unspent stimulus dollars to governors and mayors. In...
Florida Senate weighs tax hike for EV owners
Florida lawmakers met in Tallahassee last week to weigh a proposal to raise taxes on electric vehicle owners so that they pay their fair share of road maintenance.
One child is dead and three others seriously injured after car collides with a tree
A 7-year-old child is dead and three others are seriously injured after their sedan collided with a tree. According to the Florida highway patrol, shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday, a 2011 blue ford fusion was traveling westbound on us 90 near the intersection of hammer lane when the sedan veered off the roadway to the […]
