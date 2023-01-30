ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Tri Pointe taps “Queer Eye” star for Dripping Springs design

Queer Eye star Bobby Berk lends his native Texan credibility to California-based homebuilder Tri Pointe Homes’ upcoming development in the fast-growing suburb of Dripping Springs, the Austin Business Journal reports. Tri Pointe enlisted Berk to design a model home for the development, known as Heritage, which will feature 586...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
Oxbow wins approval for Tobin Hill highrise in S.A.

Developers want density for one of San Antonio’s oldest neighborhoods. The city’s Historic Design and Review Commission approved a 9-story mixed-use project for Tobin Hill. Oxbow Development Group plans to redevelop the Lewellan building at 102 East Josephine Street, the San Antonio Business Journal reported. Plans call for...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

