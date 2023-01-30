Read full article on original website
Sable’s Ex Husband Says She Could Still Have A Good Match
Sable was one of the biggest names in women’s wrestling during the 90s. Sable’s debut had her involved in a storyline with her then-husband, Mark Mero. Her first major storyline had Sable managing her husband. The two separated after Mero found out Sable was involved in an affair with Brock Lesnar. Although the two have parted ways, Mero still has good things to say about his ex-wife.
WWE Superstar Was Almost Fired For Falling Asleep During Undertaker Spot
The Undertaker sacrificed his body for three decades for the enjoyment of fans, and he became a living legend for it. His influence in the pro wrestling industry is unparalleled as well. That being said, it seems a former WWE Superstar was almost fired for falling asleep during a spot featuring The Undertaker.
Cody Rhodes Did Not Realize His Neck Tattoo Was Going To Be So Large
WWE Universe has been continuously buzzing about the return of the Prodigal Son after months of being on the shelf due to injury, Cody Rhodes. Not only did Rhodes come back, but inserted himself straight into the world title picture upon his resurgence. Cody Rhodes has been at the center of discussion, and he recently opened up about his intriguing neck tattoo.
Paige VanZant Is Scorching In Fishnet Dress Photo Drop
Paige VanZant has worked hard to make a whole brand for herself, as she has become a huge name in general now. Her time in the UFC world has certainly helped open avenues for VanZant. She also loves flaunting herself, and it seems she did so once again recently. The...
Brock Lesnar Wanted Sable To Leave WWE Before They Could Get Married
Rena Marlette Lesnar, better known by her ring name Sable, was among the most popular WWE divas of the Attitude Era. She has had two stints with WWE, and her return to the company happened quickly, considering the ugly fallout of her first departure. It was during her second run in WWE that Sable crossed paths with her current spouse, Brock Lesnar.
Cody Rhodes Reveals What Vince McMahon Told Him Before WWE Hell In A Cell
Cody Rhodes was out of action since Hell In A Cell last year, in an instant classic match against Seth Rollins. The American Nightmare was on the shelf for a long time due to a torn pectoral muscle. Before the match, he even had a talk with Vince McMahon, which ended up encouraging Cody Rhodes.
Cody Rhodes Felt ‘Dead Inside’ While Portraying Stardust Character In WWE
Cody Rhodes’ return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 was highly anticipated, and his entrance truly entranced fans. Almost a year later, Rhodes has now become one of the biggest stars in the entire company. That being said, Rhodes has no love for his Stardust character. In fact, Rhodes recalled feeling dead inside while portraying the character.
Vince McMahon’s WWE Future Is An ‘Early Sticking Point’ For Discussions With Potential Buyers
Vince McMahon created a media stir in the past year with his involvement in a controversial pay-for-silence scandal, which was closely watched by the professional wrestling industry. Despite the intense scrutiny, McMahon was able to regain his status as the majority shareholder and Executive Chairman of WWE, giving him significant control over the company’s future direction. In fact, his future is an early sticking point for discussions with potential buyers.
MVP Shuts Down Fan Claiming Dominik Mysterio Will Get ‘Killed’ For Prison Storyline
Dominik Mysterio shocked fans when he turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio a few months ago. Dominik remarkably came into his own as a heel over the past few months, as fans truly hate him now as a snivelling heel. That being said, it seems even MVP has become a fan of Dominik Mysterio now.
WWE Issues Statement On Lanny Poffo’s Passing
On February 2, 2023, the pro wrestling world lost one of its icons. Jim Duggan took to social media to reveal that Lanny Poffo has passed away at the age of 68. Poffo was the real-life younger brother of “Macho Man” Randy Savage. Hacksaw Jim Duggan did not...
Mia Yim Experienced Travel Nightmare On Her Way Back From WWE RAW
‘Michin’ Mia Yim has been one of the exciting additions to the WWE’s women’s division. Her impressive size, in-ring ability, and lethal strength surely make her a top threat to all the superstars of the division. Moreover, Mia Yim could potentially rise above the whole division with her talent in the near future. However, Yim recently revealed a travel nightmare she experienced on her way home from RAW.
Shawn Michaels Says Vince McMahon Doesn’t Have Time For WWE NXT Creative
Vince McMahon has been at the center of a scandal in the past year involving allegations of payoffs to keep accusations quiet. He is back in the thick of things now, and fans have been fearing the worst. That being said, it seems McMahon is not involved in NXT’s Creative department.
Jade Cargill Achieves Major Career Milestone During AEW Dynamite
Jade Cargill made history by becoming the inaugural AEW TBS Champion on the January 5, 2022, episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite. Tonight, she achieved another career milestone. Jade Cargill put her TBS Championship on the line against former Baddie Red Velvet during Dynamite tonight. Velvet put up a lot of...
Lanny Poffo Passes Away At 68-Years-Old
The pro wrestling world has already seen a lot of sad news in 2023 so far. Now, we have lost another member of the pro wrestling community. Lanny Poffo has passed away at 68-years-old. Hacksaw Jim Duggan broke the news via Facebook that Lanny Poffo has passed away. He did...
Ric Flair Believes Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley Should Main Event WrestleMania 39
Charlotte Flair’s numerous championship victories in WWE have elicited mixed reactions from fans, with some feeling she is overly utilized. Despite this, her unparalleled in-ring abilities are widely recognized and undeniable. She is set for a massive WrestleMania 39 match and it seems Ric Flair believes it should main event the Show of Shows.
WWE Has Multiple Matches Planned For Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar’s status with WWE is always a big question, because he keeps his contracts so close to the vest. He made a big return before the 2023 Royal Rumble event, and it appears that he will carry on a feud with Bobby Lashley. Now, the Beast Incarnate has, at least, two matches on the schedule.
Spoiler On WWE’s WrestleMania Plan For Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey dropped the SmackDown Women’s Title and she took a little hiatus. Although she was originally slated to lose the championship at the Royal Rumble event, plans changed when Charlotte Flair returned. Now, the Baddest Women on the Planet has WrestleMania in her sights. Ronda Rousey’s hiatus from...
Charlotte Flair Isn’t Afraid Of Anyone Taking Her Spot In WWE
Charlotte Flair’s frequent title wins in WWE often elicit frustration among fans, who feel she is overbooked. However, her exceptional in-ring skills cannot be disputed. In fact, Charlotte Flair isn’t even afraid of anyone making her spot in WWE while she is away. On a previous episode of...
Cody Rhodes Was Not WWE’s First Choice For WrestleMania 39 Main Event Match
WWE is currently on the road to WrestleMania, and they are making rapid pace to the show of shows. Cody Rhodes’ big return at the Royal Rumble saw him pull down a massive win in the Alamodome. You never know what can happen as plans change in WWE, and it appears that Cody Rhodes might not have been WWE’s first choice.
Bray Wyatt Blasted For Ruining Pro Wrestling
Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE has sparked widespread enthusiasm among fans, thanks to his intense rivalry with LA Knight. Known for his unpredictable nature, Bray Wyatt consistently keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. The recent unveiling of a new aspect of his character at the 2023 Royal Rumble only added to the excitement. That being said, it seems Wyatt was blasted for ruining pro wrestling.
