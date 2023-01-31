Read full article on original website
Lassen County News
Lassen County Office of Education seeks substitute teachers
Schools can benefit from substitute teachers, and there is a shortage, according to a Facebook post. If you have a bachelor’s degree, you may qualify to be a substitute teacher. If you are interested, call the LCOE at 257-2196.
Lassen County News
Lassen County Fair presents second annual Cowboy Festival
Cowboys and cowgirls can celebrate western culture at this weekend’s Cowboy Festival at the Lassen County Fairgrounds. The event features two nights of concerts at the Industrial Building. Jeremy McComb and Chad Bushnell storm the stage Friday, Feb. 3 and McComb and Buck Ford do the same Saturday, Feb. 4. Tickets to each concert at $26, and the doors open at 6 p.m. and the shows start at 7 p.m.
Lassen County News
Adopt a section of the Susan River Trail
According to a Facebook post, sections of the Susan River Trail are available for adoption. The City of Susanville;’s Adopt-A-River Trail Program provides an avenue for individuals, organizations or businesses to help maintain sections of the Susan River Trail and promote civic responsibility, community pride and camaraderie within organization or groups.
Burning Man sues BLM over clean energy project near Black Rock City
"I think they'll find that Nevadans don't like to be stepped on."
Lassen County News
Nancy West
Nancy West, surrounded by her family and friends, passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Hospital in Reno, Nevada on Friday, January 27, 2023, at the age of 76. Nancy was born on November 22, 1946, in Herlong, California, the first born child of Joseph and Wilma Roberts. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, George West, the love of her life, and two sons, Michael and Stephen Andrew. She is survived by her sister, Laura Roberts, her daughters, Michelle, Jennifer, and Kimberly, grand children Michael Kyle, Lisa, Christina, JD and Carlene, great granddaughter Shyla, and her loyal pup Amy.
Lassen County News
Transportation Commission seeks public comment on bus routes
The public is asked to share its thoughts on how to improve public transit when the Lassen County Transportation Commission’s Social Services Transportation Advisory Commission hosts a SSTAC meeting from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 at City Hall, 66 N. Lassen St. The meeting will also be...
Lassen County News
Hot water valve accident injures three at High Desert State Prison
A civilian employee and two inmates at High Desert State Prison were injured yesterday when a valve on a hot water pump burst. According to a statement from HDSP, the incident occurred about 10:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 as the employee and two inmates were replacing a hot water pump for one of the facility dining halls.
Winter storm watch issued for Greater Lake Tahoe, Sierra Nevada
(KTXL) — A winter storm watch has been issued for the Greater Lake Tahoe area and the Sierra Nevada, according to the FOX40 Weather Center. The FOX40 Weather center said the Greater Lake Tahoe area will be under a winter storm watch from 7 p.m. until Sunday evening. The West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada, Western […]
Lassen County News
Antelope Lake road closed for construction
Plumas National Forest Road 29N43, commonly known as Antelope Lake Road on the Mount Hough Ranger District is closed for construction. The gate at the western terminus of Plumas County Road 111 and Forest Road 29N43 is closed. The road closure extends eastward from the gate to the intersection with Forest Road 28N03 at Boulder Creek Dam near Antelope Lake.
mynews4.com
Carson City man killed when struck outside his disabled vehicle on I-580
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was killed in Washoe County when he was hit by a truck while outside his disabled vehicle on I-580. The Nevada State Police responded to a reported crash at the location of southbound I-580, north of mile marker 13 in Washoe County around 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 24.
Lassen County News
Accident leads to Main Street chase, crashes, arrest
A Garden Grove woman faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, felony evading a peace officer, driving under the influence of alcohol, hit and run causing property damage and driving on a suspended driver’s license following a series of late evening incidents in Susanville on Wednesday, Feb 1.
actionnewsnow.com
Caltrans continues assessment of two slides on Highway 70
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans District 2 says that Highway 70 remains closed to through traffic between Jarbo Gap in Butte County and the Greenville Wye junction with Highway 89 in Plumas County due to continuing slide activity. The first slide, located east of the community of Belden in the...
Lassen County News
SPD issues 16 citations during Traffic Enforcement Operation
The Susanville Police Department conducted a traffic safety enforcement operation Tuesday Jan. 31. This traffic safety enforcement operation focused primarily on speed violations, distracted driving and seatbelt violations. The SPD issued 16 citations and completed 24 traffic stops during this enforcement operation. The SPD would like to remind the public...
