Shoppers in search of local farm products or artisan crafts may want to keep downtown Yreka on their radar. Organizers are at work setting up a market space to feature local products often found at farmers markets and similar venues. The venture, known as the Farm to Fork Market, began last year with discussions with farmers market vendors and others about the idea of small farmers, artisans and similar groups coming together to begin working collaboratively toward a project that puts their products in front of consumers year-round.

YREKA, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO