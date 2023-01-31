Read full article on original website
Yreka eyes Farm to Fork Market. Redding's April LaFrance opens Mount Shasta boutique hotel
Shoppers in search of local farm products or artisan crafts may want to keep downtown Yreka on their radar. Organizers are at work setting up a market space to feature local products often found at farmers markets and similar venues. The venture, known as the Farm to Fork Market, began last year with discussions with farmers market vendors and others about the idea of small farmers, artisans and similar groups coming together to begin working collaboratively toward a project that puts their products in front of consumers year-round.
Megan Dahle announces run for California Senate
State Assemblywoman Megan Dahle announced she will run for California State Senate District 1 in 2024. The Republican sent out an email Thursday afternoon that said she will campaign for the senate seat currently occupied by her husband, Brian Dahle. In her announcement, Dahle reiterated her support for "safe communities,...
