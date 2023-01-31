ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Police find 10 pounds of meth during Klamath Falls traffic stop

By Amanda Arden
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – During a traffic stop on Wednesday, Jan. 18, Oregon State Police troopers found 10 pounds of what they believe was methamphetamine inside an SUV.

Police said they also found heroin and counterfeit pills containing fentanyl in the vehicle.

The traffic stop occurred at around 11:30 a.m. on Highway 97 near Klamath Falls. Police searched the vehicle during the stop and that’s when they said a trooper discovered the three types of drugs.

Wanted Oregon torture suspect could change his appearance, police say; new photos released

The driver, 30-year-old Sergio Luis Salazar-Mercado of Wapato, Wash., was taken into custody and lodged at the Klamath County Jail.

Detectives from the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team and detectives from the Oregon State Police Criminal Investigations Division Drug Enforcement Section helped troopers with the investigation.

Donald Doyle
3d ago

I'm sure glad there are some stupid criminals out there. cuz if they were any smarter they'd be politicians but still be criminals.

