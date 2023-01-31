ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christiansburg, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WDBJ7.com

Two bills tied to western Virginia advance in Richmond

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two bills with special significance for western Virginia continue to advance In the General Assembly. One would authorize a major transformation of Catawba Hospital. The second would make the Virginia Museum of Transportation a state agency. The vote was 19 to 0 in the House Health...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Advocacy Group hopes to improve public transportation

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bus Riders of Roanoke Advocacy Group began its work in February 2022 and met Thursday night to discuss how they want to improve public transportation in the Star City. “To have a great city, you must have great transportation,” said Cyndi Jones. “We want...
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Historic Calfee School in Pulaski hopes to start renovation in 2023

It all happened during the bitter days of segregation, yet when Mickey Hickman walks through his old playground — now bare grass and cracked asphalt — it’s the happy voices that echo in his mind. Behind Calfee Training School, on Corbin-Harmon Drive in Pulaski, Hickman can see...
PULASKI, VA
WDBJ7.com

Last SNAP emergency allotment benefits set for February 16 in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is the last month Virginia families enrolled in SNAP will receive extra emergency allotment benefits. February 16 will be the last time SNAP beneficiaries get that extra money automatically. ”We’re finding that people are far, far more food-insecure than before,” said Rachel Theo-Maurelli, Plenty! Assistant...
VIRGINIA STATE
Franklin News Post

Community meeting set for proposed solar farm in Wirtz

A little over a year after scrapping plans for a solar farm in Westlake, Energix US is proposing one at a new location in Wirtz. The company will be holding a community meeting Feb. 7 at the Westlake Library to hear from the public. Named Mountain Brook Solar, the project...
WIRTZ, VA
WDBJ7.com

Botetourt County increasing security at schools

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Public Schools is planning to upgrade security at all schools. Thursday was the Botetourt State of the County Update. Officials shared updates on just how the county is doing. During the meeting, Superintendent Jonathan Russ said the number one priority is adding more...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Hanesbrands Sells Factory in Virginia to New York Fabrics Maker

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A New York City fabrics company has...
WOOLWINE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Agape Center NRV in need of donations

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Agape Center of the New River Valley needs help meeting some community needs. Right now, the biggest items of need are diapers and wipes. The most needed diapers are size 2T, 3T, 4T, 5T, 4, 5, and 6. The center says these items are often...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke County School Board discusses future CTE project

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Public Schools will have a new and improved Burton Center for Arts and Technology in the coming years. RCPS bought more than 20 acres along Peters Creek Road in July 2022 for the future project. At a work session Thursday afternoon, the School...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

MCPS seeking input on school security

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County Public Schools is asking for input on school safety. The school district has funds it wants to use to enhance school security measures. Through an online survey, the community can give feedback on how the money should be spent and where the biggest needs...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

New trail set for Craig, Botetourt counties

New funding is helping make a long-time dream trail a reality in Craig County. The Craig-Botetourt Scenic Trail is one of five priority projects singled out by the General Assembly to receive funding. The trail will run 26 miles from New Castle in Craig County, all the way to Eagle...
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Kyle Matt Moore Launches His Campaign For Sheriff Of Alleghany County-Covington

Kyle Matt Moore, who retired with the rank of sergeant from the Virginia State Police on Jan. 1, after serving 26 years in Alleghany County, has launched his campaign for sheriff of Alleghany County-Covington. Not many people get to marry their high school sweetheart, serve 29 years in the U.S. Army before retiring as a Master Sergeant and retire as a lawman after 26 years of service. Moore, who was born in Clintwood, Va. in 1970, graduated from Ervinton High School near Clintwood in 1988. “I left for basic training right after I graduated from high school, and right after basic training, I...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke City Council looking into solutions to affordable housing crisis

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City council is looking at ways to tackle the ongoing affordable housing crisis. Council is planning to adopt an inclusionary zoning ordinance. This comes after the last city council meeting, where members approved a revitalization zone. “We’re just desperate for housing,” Councilwoman Trish White-Boyd said....
ROANOKE, VA

