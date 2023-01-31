Read full article on original website
A Valentine's Day love story that enduresCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Homelessness in Roanoke: The Dark SideCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local resources for the homeless are not guaranteed and often have conditions that must be metCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Salem goes above and beyond in helping homeless veterans find housingCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Opinion: Do Roanoke leaders want the homeless to die and decrease the surplus population?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSET
Franklin County educator named Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher of the Year
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Jennifer Hatch, a seventh-grade teacher at Benjamin Franklin Middle School in Rocky Mount, has been named the 2023 Teacher of the Year by Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom. The award recognizes Virginia educators for their efforts in incorporating agriculture into their core curriculum. Hatch,...
WDBJ7.com
Two bills tied to western Virginia advance in Richmond
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two bills with special significance for western Virginia continue to advance In the General Assembly. One would authorize a major transformation of Catawba Hospital. The second would make the Virginia Museum of Transportation a state agency. The vote was 19 to 0 in the House Health...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Advocacy Group hopes to improve public transportation
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bus Riders of Roanoke Advocacy Group began its work in February 2022 and met Thursday night to discuss how they want to improve public transportation in the Star City. “To have a great city, you must have great transportation,” said Cyndi Jones. “We want...
cardinalnews.org
Historic Calfee School in Pulaski hopes to start renovation in 2023
It all happened during the bitter days of segregation, yet when Mickey Hickman walks through his old playground — now bare grass and cracked asphalt — it’s the happy voices that echo in his mind. Behind Calfee Training School, on Corbin-Harmon Drive in Pulaski, Hickman can see...
cardinalnews.org
Some say lawsuit aiming to clarify murky legal waters surrounding creekbed ownership could jeopardize Craig Creek access
A confluence of geography, recreation and legal precedent has set the stage for a civil trial scheduled for July 11 and 12 in Craig County Circuit Court that some say could lead to a popular stream being closed to recreation. Briar Oak Properties LLC, which owns at least one parcel...
WDBJ7.com
Last SNAP emergency allotment benefits set for February 16 in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is the last month Virginia families enrolled in SNAP will receive extra emergency allotment benefits. February 16 will be the last time SNAP beneficiaries get that extra money automatically. ”We’re finding that people are far, far more food-insecure than before,” said Rachel Theo-Maurelli, Plenty! Assistant...
Franklin News Post
Community meeting set for proposed solar farm in Wirtz
A little over a year after scrapping plans for a solar farm in Westlake, Energix US is proposing one at a new location in Wirtz. The company will be holding a community meeting Feb. 7 at the Westlake Library to hear from the public. Named Mountain Brook Solar, the project...
cardinalnews.org
Blacksburg, Charlottesville and Lynchburg could be potential tech hubs, studies say
Three cities in Virginia – Blacksburg, Charlottesville and Lynchburg – would make good candidates for one of the 20 “regional technology hubs” that the federal government will designate for a share of $10 billion in research dollars. That’s the conclusion of two separate reports that attempt...
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt County increasing security at schools
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Public Schools is planning to upgrade security at all schools. Thursday was the Botetourt State of the County Update. Officials shared updates on just how the county is doing. During the meeting, Superintendent Jonathan Russ said the number one priority is adding more...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Hanesbrands Sells Factory in Virginia to New York Fabrics Maker
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A New York City fabrics company has...
WDBJ7.com
Agape Center NRV in need of donations
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Agape Center of the New River Valley needs help meeting some community needs. Right now, the biggest items of need are diapers and wipes. The most needed diapers are size 2T, 3T, 4T, 5T, 4, 5, and 6. The center says these items are often...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Petition pushes against ‘fisherman’s motel’ in Royal Estates Subdivision
A petition is circulating that is calling on the Franklin County Planning and Development Office and Board of Supervisors to deny a “fisherman’s motel” in the Royal Estates Subdivision in Wirtz. There have been 292 signatures toward the petition as of Monday. The Smith Mountain Eagle reached...
WDBJ7.com
The Hands of an Artist: Meet the minds behind the Henrietta Lack statue
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It has been almost two months since Roanoke City officials revealed plans for a statue to honor the legacy of Henrietta Lacks as a part of the Roanoke Hidden Histories project. The two artists behind the concept sketch design and sculpting of the upcoming statue are...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County School Board discusses future CTE project
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Public Schools will have a new and improved Burton Center for Arts and Technology in the coming years. RCPS bought more than 20 acres along Peters Creek Road in July 2022 for the future project. At a work session Thursday afternoon, the School...
WDBJ7.com
MCPS seeking input on school security
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County Public Schools is asking for input on school safety. The school district has funds it wants to use to enhance school security measures. Through an online survey, the community can give feedback on how the money should be spent and where the biggest needs...
WDBJ7.com
Slavery in Appalachia: The untold stories of Black Appalachian history
NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The topic of slavery in Appalachia is a subject that is hard to discuss, and not well known. Listen to this story in an episode of the Hometown Stories podcast:. Some people believe slavery did not exist in the Appalachian or Blue Ridge Mountains....
WDBJ7.com
Patrick & Henry Community College welding students receive new lab with cutting-edge technology
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Welding students at Patrick & Henry Community College are enjoying their brand new facility and equipment. The new lab has 45 welding booths, tripling the capacity the previous facility had. The space also includes new welding simulators, a fabrication lab and even welding robots. Around 130...
WSLS
New trail set for Craig, Botetourt counties
New funding is helping make a long-time dream trail a reality in Craig County. The Craig-Botetourt Scenic Trail is one of five priority projects singled out by the General Assembly to receive funding. The trail will run 26 miles from New Castle in Craig County, all the way to Eagle...
Kyle Matt Moore Launches His Campaign For Sheriff Of Alleghany County-Covington
Kyle Matt Moore, who retired with the rank of sergeant from the Virginia State Police on Jan. 1, after serving 26 years in Alleghany County, has launched his campaign for sheriff of Alleghany County-Covington. Not many people get to marry their high school sweetheart, serve 29 years in the U.S. Army before retiring as a Master Sergeant and retire as a lawman after 26 years of service. Moore, who was born in Clintwood, Va. in 1970, graduated from Ervinton High School near Clintwood in 1988. “I left for basic training right after I graduated from high school, and right after basic training, I...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Council looking into solutions to affordable housing crisis
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City council is looking at ways to tackle the ongoing affordable housing crisis. Council is planning to adopt an inclusionary zoning ordinance. This comes after the last city council meeting, where members approved a revitalization zone. “We’re just desperate for housing,” Councilwoman Trish White-Boyd said....
