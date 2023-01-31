Read full article on original website
Pair wanted in theft of hundreds during money transfer
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a couple who is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from a Walgreens cash register. According to authorities, the incident took place on Jan. 31 around 3:48 p.m. at the Walgreens at 4470 Columbia Road in...
Diamond Lakes bathroom issues remain despite hundreds of thousands of dollars spent
In May, commissioners approved $500,000 for repairs at Diamond Lakes to get the bathrooms re-open. Money has been spent but so far, no fixes.
Mauled boy gets support (and new bike) from deputies, Harlem business
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County Sheriff’s Office deputies are giving their best wishes to dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap, who’s continuing to draw support from across the CSRA and around the world. Meanwhile, 11-year-old Justin is due for more surgeries, and a local business is raising money to...
Beloved White Columns Inn in Thomson demolished: what comes next?
The beloved White Columns Inn that used to be an attraction for near and far travelers in Thomson is gone. The demolition happened last week after it was announced in October 2022.
Transit Equity Day to highlight strides as well as needs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sustainable CSRA is bringing a Transit Equity Day program to Augusta on Saturday. The day takes place every Feb. 4 on Rosa Parks’ birthday. It’s a way to honor and educate about her legacy of not giving up her seat on a public bus.
I-TEAM: Scarred by the ugly side of beauty
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The owners of a local beauty school and adjoining Medi Spa are caught on camera by our I-TEAM packing up less than a week after we exposed complaints against the school. We also uncovered weak enforcement from the state of Georgia. We found both are costing...
Body discovered in room at Augusta motel
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A body was found Thursday afternoon at an Augusta motel, and it’s a death that’s being considered suspicious. The male body was reported at 12:31 p.m. in a room at the Motel 6, 201 Boy Scout Road. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen responded to...
Car fire closes westbound Washington Road in front of Krispy Kreme
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle fire caused a stop in traffic in front of Krispy Kreme on Friday morning. According to authorities, the call came in at 9:26 a.m. and all westbound lanes were closed on the block of 3000 Washington Road, underneath the interstate intersection. All lanes were...
Aiken County schools ramp up recruiting efforts with hiring fair
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With a big recruiting event planned this weekend, the Aiken County Public School District is putting out the word about why it’s a good place to work. The district, like others across the U.S., has been impacted by a teacher shortage. To fight that problem,...
The Metro Courier Newspaper welcomes new publisher
(AUGUSTA, GA) - The Metro Courier Newspaper, a newspaper focused on covering issues in the CSRA's Black community, has a new publisher. Michael Meyers, who still serves as Director of Business Development and Public Relations for Gold Cross EMS, was announced as the newspaper's publisher Wednesday. The Metro Courier Newspaper...
Augusta Canal set to be drained for about a month
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Canal will be drained next week so work can begin on a range of projects. The draining will start Monday, with completion set for Feb. 13. It will allow city utility and water staff to complete some work, but the biggest project is from...
Columbia County chamber celebrates success at banquet
GROVETOWN, Ga. - The Columbia County Chamber of Commerce hosted its 18th annual banquet and business showcase Thursday at the Columbia County Exhibition Center. With a sellout attendance of local, state and federal business leaders, the event celebrated and saluted the chamber’s accomplishments of 2022, with a look ahead to a prosperous 2023.
Lock in your love at this unique event at Savannah Rapids Park
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some of the most famous love lock bridges are in romantic places like Rome and Paris, but if you want to solidify your love here at home, you can. Here’s a unique event to show your love going into Valentine’s Day. If you’re in...
Local counties get Ga. grants to distribute child safety seats
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Several local counties were selected to receive Georgia Department of Public Health mini-grants to purchase and distribute child safety car seats. Funding is provided by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. The Department of Public Health said education, car seats and booster seats provided since 2007...
Aiken 11-year-old creates egg business to save for gaming computer
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Growing up, kids pick up starter jobs like cutting the grass or selling lemonade, but we found a kid who is turning his chickens into profit. “I love my chickens, and I love my business that I’ve started,” said Faolan Williams. 11-year-old Williams turned...
Veterans push for more federal, state funding for Augusta cemetery
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 50,000 veterans call Augusta home, but the nearest veteran cemetery is in Milledgeville. An idea 20 years in the making to bring a veteran cemetery to Augusta may finally see progress. We talked to the co-chairs behind the project about what’s next and what’s been the hold-up.
Law enforcement officers honored for bravery in Aiken County
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Sheriffs Association honored members of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol and North Augusta Department of Public Safety for their efforts above the call of duty. The association honored officers with the Medal of Honor for two separate...
Aiken County crews battle structure fire in Warrenville
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews on Friday morning battled a structure fire at 212 Railroad Street. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 6:44 a.m. The home was abandoned and no one was in it. There were no reports of injuries.
Edgefield drivers cope with car problems after pumping bad gas
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A tank full of bad gas left a woman in Edgefield County stuck with a $1,600 bill after her car broke down. Some Edgefield residents stopped by a local gas station for their normal fill-up but didn’t realize the gas they put in their cars was bad.
