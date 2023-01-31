ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Duke football 2023 schedule: Can’t miss game. Toughest stretch. Intriguing opponent

By Steve Wiseman
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AW4Se_0kWkSaVV00

Duke surprised the college football world with a dramatic turn-around season last fall in Mike Elko’s first season coaching the Blue Devils.

His encore performance will require heavier lifting.

While going 9-4 last season for the program’s first winning season since 2018, Duke beat only two teams (Wake Forest and Central Florida) that finished with winning records.

The 2023 schedule, announced Monday by the ACC, includes nine games against teams that played in bowl games last season, including five teams that won their bowl games.

With the ACC no longer split into Coastal and Atlantic divisions, Duke plays seven of its eight ACC games against bowl teams from last season.

And it starts with a doozy: ACC champion Clemson visits Durham to play a Labor Day night game on Sept. 4 at Wallace Wade Stadium. The season’s first month closes with Duke facing Notre Dame at home on Sept. 30.

Duke has four holdover opponents from last season’s schedule in the old division format. The Blue Devils will once again play Wake Forest, UNC, Virginia and Pittsburgh. But they’ll play Wake Forest at home for the second consecutive season.

Can’t miss game

Clemson at Duke, Sept. 4: The opener will challenge the Blue Devils in major ways. Clemson has dominated the ACC for most of the past decade, twice winning national championships. Orange-clad Tigers fans will make the trip to help pack Wallace Wade for what projects as a festive season-opening game in prime time on Labor Day night in front of a national television audience.

Toughest stretch

From mid-October to the middle of November, Duke plays five games over five weeks against teams five ACC teams that played in bowl games last season. Three of those five games are on the road. The stretch starts with N.C. State at home on Oct. 14, followed by games at Florida State (Oct. 21) and Louisville (Oct. 28). The Blue Devils face Wake Forest on a short week of prep for a Thursday night game on Nov. 2 before heading to Chapel Hill to play rival UNC on Nov. 11. Duke’s hopes of making another bowl trip will live or die during this gauntlet.

Easiest stretch

On a schedule featuring nine teams that played in bowl games last season, finding an easy stretch is nearly impossible. The closest thing the Blue Devils get to a breather is in September. Following the brutal opener against Clemson, the Blue Devils face Lafayette and Northwestern on back-to-back Saturdays at Wallace Wade Stadium. Lafayette plays at the FCS level and Northwestern went 1-11 last season.

Notable nonconference game

Notre Dame at Duke, Sept. 30: The Irish make their third trip to Wallace Wade Stadium and the second since the school joined the ACC in 2013, maintaining football independence but agreeing to play five games against ACC teams annually. Just as in 2019, when Notre Dame won 38-7, a large contingent of green-clad Irish fans will descend upon Durham. It’s the first time Elko, who was Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator in 2017, will coach against the Irish.

Filled with intrigue

Duke at UNC, Nov. 11: The Blue Devils have not defeated the Tar Heels since Mack Brown returned for his second stint at UNC in 2019. Last October’s fourth consecutive loss in the rivalry series was particularly tough for Elko and Duke as a penalty wiped out a touchdown that would have extended their fourth-quarter lead. That allowed Drake Maye to drive UNC for a late score and a 38-35 win.

DUKE SCHEDULE 2023

Date

Opponent

Sept. 4

Clemson

Sept. 9

Lafayette

Sept. 16

Northwestern

Sept. 23

@ UConn

Sept. 30

Notre Dame

Oct. 14

NC State

Oct. 21

at Florida State

Oct. 28

at Louisville

Nov. 2

Wake Forest

Nov. 11

at UNC

Nov. 18

at Virginia

Nov. 25

Pittsburgh

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

NC State guard Jessica Timmons has left the program

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State guard Jessica Timmons has made the decision to step away from the program, multiple Pack Pride sources have confirmed. Timmons has not been on the sidelines for multiple games and did not travel with the Wolfpack to Atlanta, Ga. for the matchup against Georgia Tech. The sophomore from Charlotte played in 18 games this season after playing in 20 last year, averaging just 2.9 points and 1.0 rebounds per game in 8.5 minutes played.
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Smith scores 32, NC State blasts Florida State 94-66

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Terquavion Smith scored 32 points, North Carolina State dominated from the start, and the Wolfpack rolled over Florida State 94-66 on Wednesday night. The Wolfpack opened the game with a flurry, going ahead 30-4 in the first 9-plus minutes. The Seminoles made only 2 of their first 12 shots but bounced […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

UNC-Pittsburgh: Hubert Davis Postgame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –– North Carolina suffered a 65-64 loss to Pittsburgh inside the Smith Center on Wednesday night. The loss moved the Tar Heels to 15-7 overall and 7-4 in the ACC and ends UNC's 10-0 streak at home this season. Carolina will face Duke in Cameron Indoor on Saturday.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC Staff Rolls Four Deep to Watch High Priority Five-Star Target Jarin Stevenson

On Tuesday night the entire North Carolina basketball coaching staff took the short trip south to Pittsboro, N.C. to watch class of 2024 five-star forward Jarin Stevenson. With four players already committed for the 2024 class, Stevenson has emerged as UNC's final focus to close out the cycle. Head coach Hubert Davis and assistants Jeff Lebo, Brad Frederick, and Sean May were lined up to watch Stevenson as his Seaforth High School Hawks defeat Jordan-Matthews High School 56-50. In front of the entire UNC staff, Stevenson scored 30 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, dished out three assists. and added three steals and five blocks.
PITTSBORO, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Jason, Jeff Capel upset with North Carolina after perceived slight

Brothers Jason and Jeff Capel are upset with North Carolina over what they feel was a slight from the Tar Heels towards Jason on Wednesday. Pitt beat UNC 65-64 on Wednesday night in Chapel Hill. The Panthers are coached by Jeff Capel, a former Duke player, who is in his fifth season at Pitt. Jason,... The post Jason, Jeff Capel upset with North Carolina after perceived slight appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee lands in Final 7 for 4-star WR out of North Carolina

Tennessee landed in the Final 7 for Alex Taylor, a 4-star wide receiver out of North Carolina Wednesday morning. Taylor, who hails from Grimsley High School in Greensboro, NC, will decided between the Vols, Cincinnati, Penn State, Clemson, Virginia Tech, NC State and North Carolina. He made his announcement Wednesday...
GREENSBORO, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
24K+
Followers
479
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy