A proposed 168-room Marriott hotel in South Los Angeles cleared the City Council’s planning committee Tuesday and is expected to be reviewed by the full council on Friday. The proposed seven-story building would be located on a 34,000-square-foot, city-owned site that has been vacant since 2010. It was formerly the site of the Bethune Library, and is located near USC.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO