Effective: 2023-02-04 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-05 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet above 5000 feet, 3 to 15 inches above 4000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada, including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass, Highway 50 over Echo Summit and Highway 88 over Carson Pass. * WHEN...From 4 PM Saturday to 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially Saturday evening into Sunday afternoon when the heaviest snow is expected. Strong winds will bring reduced visibility and tree damage is also possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels initially start out 5500 to 6500 feet late Saturday afternoon and lower to 3500 to 4500 feet on Sunday. The majority of the snow accumulation will be above 4500 feet but light snow accumulation is expected down to around 4000 feet Sunday.

ALPINE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO