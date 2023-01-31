ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Remember when Safeway Was All About Goo Goo Cluster? I Found Some in WA

There was a time in Yakima, specifically in the '90s, when it seemed like Goo Goo Cluster was just as local as Snickers or Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. They always had them in the candy aisle and always had them on that impulse 'are you sure you don't need some extra sugar for the road' racks at the check stand, themselves. They even had Goo Goo Cluster ice cream in the ice cream section which was wonderful as it had those delectable ribbons of caramel and nougat and all that made Goo Goo Clusters amazing.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima, WA
