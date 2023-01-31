Read full article on original website
The big news in Missoula today was that the city council voted overwhelmingly to narrow Higgins Avenue to three lanes. If this idea comes as a surprise, it shouldn't, because this project has been in the works for over a year. If you don't agree with the decision, I'd make the same recommendation to you as if you didn't know about it in the first place.
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns
What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
Now We Know Why the Reserve Street Bridge Has No Lights
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO's Nick Chrestenson asked an interesting question recently during one of our open phone segments on Talk Back. He wanted to know why there aren’t any lights on the Reserve Street Bridge. He was curious because it is something his grandmother frequently questioned. A...
This Exciting Hobby In Montana Is Gaining In Popularity
The sports card and collectibles hobby has blown up over the past few years, and Montana, is no exception. There has been a renewed interest in the industry from both the manufacturers and collectors. I recently spoke with Jason Rivers from Zootown Sports Cards about the renewed interest. It definitely...
Do Montanans Care About What That Groundhog Says about Winter?
In the words of weatherman Phil Connors, "Well...It's groundhog day again." The day that everyone seems to care what a rodent on the east coast has to say. Well, almost everybody. Montanans tend to scoff at the annual prediction from Punxsutawney Phil. When that celebrity fuzz ball somehow predicts the...
Missoula Council Votes to Narrow Higgins by One Lane
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At Wednesday’s Missoula City Council Public Works hearing, the vote was 10-2 to move forward with the plan to narrow Higgins Avenue by one lane in order to enhance safety for cars, bicycles, and pedestrians. Starting off the testimony was Jeremy Keene, Director of...
Very High Traffic Desirable Missoula Plot Just Offered For Sale
Another very high-traffic plot of land has been offered for sale in Missoula, and for a cool two and a half million dollars, it could be yours. The aftermath of Covid in the local real estate market seems to keep digging away at our little mountain town. There has been so many local business and homes that have been bought and sold in the last few years that it's hard to keep track.
Montana Emergency Rental Assistance Program is Ending
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program is coming to an end in a few weeks, and two of the state’s top officials were in the KGVO studio on Friday’s Talk Back show to discuss it. Scott Osterman, Director of the Montana Department of...
Pros and Cons of the Higgins Avenue Project in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO News spoke to Scott Billadeau, co-owner of Liquid Planet in downtown Missoula on Tuesday about his strong opposition to the City of Missoula’s ‘Road Diet’ proposal for Higgins Avenue. After attending a recent city council meeting, Billadeau put together a ‘synopsis...
Dozens of Ravenous Bald Eagles are Flocking to a Montana Dump
This one probably won't make any of those Top Montana Tourist Destination websites, but I guess you never know. It sure lacks the majestic image we see so often, or picture in our minds when it comes to America's national bird. From a lookout branch, the beautiful bald eagle takes flight. It soars and circles, almost in slow-motion, as it zeroes in on its prey. With breath-taking precision it swoops, talons forward, laser-focused on its target. And with awe-inspiring speed makes contact with...
When Will Texas Roadhouse Open in Missoula?
After years of rumors, the way is finally open for the acclaimed steak restaurant Texas Roadhouse in Western Montana. But you'll have to wait to tuck some steak or ribs. Probably until next year. The idea of luring Texas Roadhouse to set up shop in Missoula has been circulating for...
10 Romantic Things to Do in Missoula Besides Going Out to Eat
Whether you love to celebrate Valentine’s Day, think the holiday is a capitalist scam, or find yourself somewhere in between, you may find yourself looking for something special to do with your significant other in the next two weeks. And if you’ve been attached for a while, going out to dinner, or buying flowers, chocolate, or jewelry might just feel a little cliché.
One more cold day, Montana temperatures to warm
If you're struggling to stay warm during our second bout with very cold, sub-zero temperatures, you'll be happy to know this extreme cold is already on the way out. For the second time this winter, temperatures here in Western Montana plunged to -10 to even as low as -20 over the weekend after an arctic cold front pushed across The Divide late Friday night. Although the warm air in the valleys took longer than expected to flush out, by mid-day Saturday the cold was clearly in charge.
False Reports for Uncleared Snow Slow Missoula Crew Responses
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The City of Missoula is asking for help after receiving many false reports for lack of cooperation in clearing city residential and commercial sidewalks. KGVO News spoke to Charmelle Owens, Missoula City Code Compliance Supervisor about the problem. The City is Getting False Reports About...
How Missoulian Are You? Play Our Bingo Now!
Let's settle this once and for all. We've poked the bear recently with questions about who qualifies or deserves to be called a "Missoulian" and the same goes for being considered a "Montanan" too. Some will tell you you're only a Montanan if you were born here. But if you...
There’s Another Valuable Way To Get Emergency Help In Missoula
If you are in need of emergency assistance in Missoula County, dialing 9-1-1 is the traditional way to get the help you need. There is now another option available. If you are in need of assistance and not able to speak with an operator, you can text 9-1-1 for help. In Missoula County texting 9-1-1 is available.
A Missoula Collaboration That Celebrates Beer and Filmmakers
The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival in Missoula is coming February 17th through the 26th with a full slate of amazing documentaries from around the world. Tickets for the event are on sale now. This year the film festival will be celebrating it’s 20th anniversary. Missoula Kettlehouse Brewing Company...
Urgent: New Scam In Montana, Don’t Be A Victim
We recently have had warnings about a bank scam in Missoula. As we are coming off of the coldest stretch of weather we have seen since the beginning of the year there is a new warning about a scam that is making it's way through Montana and other states. The...
Missoula Man Steals $90,000 Truck and $8,000 Trailer
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 29, 2023, at approximately 11:00 a.m., a complainant reported to law enforcement that a flatbed trailer was stolen from a business on Racetrack Lane. A White Dodge Ram 2500 4-door truck with a Job Box and fuel tank in the back was on the flatbed trailer.
Missoula Task Force tells Drug Dealers ‘We’re Coming After You’
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A newly formed local Missoula law enforcement drug task force has been formed with a simple message for drug dealers; ‘We’re coming after you’. KGVO hosted Lieutenant Sean Manraksa with the Missoula Police Department on Monday’s Talk Back program, and the message...
