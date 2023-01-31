ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WA

Grant Co. awarded traffic safety grant

By STAFF REPORT
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Grant County will be one of 16 municipalities in Washington to receive federal money aimed at reducing traffic accident fatalities, according to a statement from Sen. Maria Cantwell’s office.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a total of $9,198,763 to communities in the state through the Safe Streets for All program, according to the statement. Grant County’s share of that is $280,000, the statement said.

“There were 745 fatalities on roads in the State of Washington in 2022, the most in more than 30 years,” Cantwell, D-WA and chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, wrote in the statement. “We must reverse this alarming trend.”

The other Washington state recipients of Safe Streets for All grants were:

• City of Ellensburg: $160,000

• City of Lacey: $68,000

• City of Montesano: $200,000

• City of Toppenish: $80,000

• King County: $800,000

• Kittitas County: $429,504

• Thurston County: $264,000

• Walla Walla County: $201,696

• Whatcom Council of Governments: $200,000

• Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments: $200,000

• Island Regional Planning Organization – $403,200

• Northeast Washington Regional Transportation Planning Organization: $352,000

• Puget Sound Regional Council: $4,860,363

• Spokane Regional Transportation Council: $400,000

• Southwest Washington Regional Transportation Council: $300,000

