A Valentine's Day love story that enduresCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Homelessness in Roanoke: The Dark SideCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local resources for the homeless are not guaranteed and often have conditions that must be metCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Salem goes above and beyond in helping homeless veterans find housingCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Opinion: Do Roanoke leaders want the homeless to die and decrease the surplus population?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Virginia Tech looking to halt No. 6 Virginia’s streak
After both teams started the season strong, the paths of No. 6 Virginia and unranked Virginia Tech diverged in January.
Yahoo Sports
Virginia vs Virginia Tech Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview
Virginia vs Virginia Tech prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 4. Record: Virginia (17-3), Virginia Tech (13-9) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings. Coaches Poll,. College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews...
cardinalnews.org
Blacksburg, Charlottesville and Lynchburg could be potential tech hubs, studies say
Three cities in Virginia – Blacksburg, Charlottesville and Lynchburg – would make good candidates for one of the 20 “regional technology hubs” that the federal government will designate for a share of $10 billion in research dollars. That’s the conclusion of two separate reports that attempt...
Hayden Rollison's dream came true when he committed to Virginia
Hayden Rollison knew where he wanted to play college football and on Dec. 12 the Richmond (Va.) Collegiate tight end received the news he was waiting for since he was old enough to hold a football. "It was coach Elliott," said Rollison about meeting the Virginia head coach at his...
WSLS
Virginia Tech begins accessibility initiative
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Some students at Virginia Tech don’t think twice about getting to class. But for those with disabilities, the 2600-acre campus can be daunting. That’s why this month, Virginia Tech is starting the first in a series of accessibility projects. VT spokesperson Mark Owczarski says...
WSLS
WATCH: National Signing Day coverage in our area
ROANOKE, Va. – At Franklin County, two football standouts and one wrestler put pen to paper. Quarterback Eli Foutz will suit up for Emory & Henry. Wide receiver Ian England will play in the ODAC at Bridgewater College after a stellar senior season. Kadin Smith will wrestle at Marymount...
WSET
Jeff Woody introduced as new head coach at Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Jeff Woody helped turn around E.C. Glass football during his 8 year tenure, including the program's first state tournament appearance in 27 seasons. Now, he'll face a program in need of that same turnaround , as the former Hilltopper head coach takes over at Charlottesville...
Former Virginia Tech TE enrolls at Tennessee, teaming up with brother
After entering the NCAA transfer portal in May, a former Virginia Tech tight end has decided to return to his hometown and play at Tennessee. Cody Duncan, who played at Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic High School, recently joined the Vols as a preferred walk-on and started spring-semester classes at Tennessee last week.
altavistajournal.com
Altavista baseball field to be named after Booker
It was 2005 when Craig Amo stepped onto the Altavista Golf Course to play a round and met Bill Booker. “He was playing in front of me and I was playing alone, and he said, ‘Come on and play with me.’ I said ‘Alright,’ and that’s how I met him,” Amo said. “From that day on, we probably played golf together twice a week for that twenty years.”
cbs19news
Woodberry Forest Athletes Sign for Division One Football
WOODBERRY FOREST, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- At Woodberry Forest 9 student athletes signed to play college athletics, of those, three signed to play division one college football. First in the impressive lineup, defensive lineman Armel Mukam signed with Notre Dame. The ice hockey player turned defensive lineman boasts an expansion football resume, becoming an all state lineman and captain within just 2 years of picking up the sport. The 6'4 Canadian was first committed to Stanford in June before decommitting for Notre Dame this past fall.
cbs19news
Louisa County sends six more to play college football
MINERAL, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Up until a week ago Louisa County's Qwenton Spellman thought he was heading north before taking a visit down south and eventually signing with Gardner-Webb. "I've been on and off texting them for about a month and I finally decided to take a visit and...
cbs19news
UVA student reacts to pedestrians seemingly not paying attention when crossing at the Corner
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The problem of pedestrian and cyclist safety continues in Charlottesville. Some say it's a culture issue, and some say it's an infrastructure problem. But the latest issue is that pedestrians don't seem to pay attention when they're trying to cross the street, especially around the University of Virginia Corner.
Senate Democrats signal opposition to Youngkin pick for UVA board
Democrats are indicating they might refuse to confirm a businessman Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed to the University of Virginia’s governing board, a sign of an escalating fight over who should have a say in the governance of the state’s flagship public university. At a state Senate committee meeting Tuesday, Democratic lawmakers removed UVA Board […] The post Senate Democrats signal opposition to Youngkin pick for UVA board appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WSLS
1st and 10 Trophy Tour: Pulaski Co’s Trevor Burton
Dublin, Va. – Pulaski County knows football, with legendary coaches Joel Hicks and Jack Turner leaving their mark-- And now coach Cam Akers has the reins. Akers had senior Trevor Burton leading the way in 2022. The senior running back tore off 308 yards and four touchdowns in a...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Hanesbrands Sells Factory in Virginia to New York Fabrics Maker
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A New York City fabrics company has...
cardinalnews.org
Some say lawsuit aiming to clarify murky legal waters surrounding creekbed ownership could jeopardize Craig Creek access
A confluence of geography, recreation and legal precedent has set the stage for a civil trial scheduled for July 11 and 12 in Craig County Circuit Court that some say could lead to a popular stream being closed to recreation. Briar Oak Properties LLC, which owns at least one parcel...
Wanted person leads Virginia State Police on 125mph chase in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police says spike strips were used during a high-speed car chase through parts of Southside Virginia on Thursday afternoon. On Feb. 2 around 4 p.m., troopers say they attempted to speak to a person regarding a hit-and-run when the driver sped away. State Police tell WFXR News that […]
WSLS
Lynchburg school leaders address E.C. Glass lockdown
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg school leaders met to share an update on the state of the school system. School officials addressed last week’s lockdown at E.C. Glass High School. Leaders said the most recent incident lasted so many hours that access to restrooms and food became an issue...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke band The Kings set to play at Salem Policeman’s Ball
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke band The Kings will play at the 2023 Salem Policeman’s Ball February 11 at the Salem Civic Center. Lead singer Chris Keaton and drummer Mike Feamster stopped by 7@four to chat about the event. The band has been around 50 years and will be...
WSLS
Virginia Tech professor arrested for alleged indecent acts with a child
BLACKSBURG, Va. – A Virginia Tech professor is facing a series of charges for indecent acts with a child and aggravated sexual battery, court records indicate. Dr. Brian Vick, an associate professor in the school’s mechanical engineering department, was arrested on Jan. 31 for allegedly having sex with a minor.
