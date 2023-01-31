It was 2005 when Craig Amo stepped onto the Altavista Golf Course to play a round and met Bill Booker. “He was playing in front of me and I was playing alone, and he said, ‘Come on and play with me.’ I said ‘Alright,’ and that’s how I met him,” Amo said. “From that day on, we probably played golf together twice a week for that twenty years.”

