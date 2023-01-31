ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Yahoo Sports

Virginia vs Virginia Tech Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Virginia vs Virginia Tech prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 4. Record: Virginia (17-3), Virginia Tech (13-9) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings. Coaches Poll,. College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Virginia Tech begins accessibility initiative

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Some students at Virginia Tech don’t think twice about getting to class. But for those with disabilities, the 2600-acre campus can be daunting. That’s why this month, Virginia Tech is starting the first in a series of accessibility projects. VT spokesperson Mark Owczarski says...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

WATCH: National Signing Day coverage in our area

ROANOKE, Va. – At Franklin County, two football standouts and one wrestler put pen to paper. Quarterback Eli Foutz will suit up for Emory & Henry. Wide receiver Ian England will play in the ODAC at Bridgewater College after a stellar senior season. Kadin Smith will wrestle at Marymount...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSET

Jeff Woody introduced as new head coach at Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Jeff Woody helped turn around E.C. Glass football during his 8 year tenure, including the program's first state tournament appearance in 27 seasons. Now, he'll face a program in need of that same turnaround , as the former Hilltopper head coach takes over at Charlottesville...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
altavistajournal.com

Altavista baseball field to be named after Booker

It was 2005 when Craig Amo stepped onto the Altavista Golf Course to play a round and met Bill Booker. “He was playing in front of me and I was playing alone, and he said, ‘Come on and play with me.’ I said ‘Alright,’ and that’s how I met him,” Amo said. “From that day on, we probably played golf together twice a week for that twenty years.”
ALTAVISTA, VA
cbs19news

Woodberry Forest Athletes Sign for Division One Football

WOODBERRY FOREST, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- At Woodberry Forest 9 student athletes signed to play college athletics, of those, three signed to play division one college football. First in the impressive lineup, defensive lineman Armel Mukam signed with Notre Dame. The ice hockey player turned defensive lineman boasts an expansion football resume, becoming an all state lineman and captain within just 2 years of picking up the sport. The 6'4 Canadian was first committed to Stanford in June before decommitting for Notre Dame this past fall.
WOODBERRY FOREST, VA
cbs19news

Louisa County sends six more to play college football

MINERAL, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Up until a week ago Louisa County's Qwenton Spellman thought he was heading north before taking a visit down south and eventually signing with Gardner-Webb. "I've been on and off texting them for about a month and I finally decided to take a visit and...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

Senate Democrats signal opposition to Youngkin pick for UVA board

Democrats are indicating they might refuse to confirm a businessman Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed to the University of Virginia’s governing board, a sign of an escalating fight over who should have a say in the governance of the state’s flagship public university. At a state Senate committee meeting Tuesday, Democratic lawmakers removed UVA Board […] The post Senate Democrats signal opposition to Youngkin pick for UVA board appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

1st and 10 Trophy Tour: Pulaski Co’s Trevor Burton

Dublin, Va. – Pulaski County knows football, with legendary coaches Joel Hicks and Jack Turner leaving their mark-- And now coach Cam Akers has the reins. Akers had senior Trevor Burton leading the way in 2022. The senior running back tore off 308 yards and four touchdowns in a...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Hanesbrands Sells Factory in Virginia to New York Fabrics Maker

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A New York City fabrics company has...
WOOLWINE, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg school leaders address E.C. Glass lockdown

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg school leaders met to share an update on the state of the school system. School officials addressed last week’s lockdown at E.C. Glass High School. Leaders said the most recent incident lasted so many hours that access to restrooms and food became an issue...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke band The Kings set to play at Salem Policeman’s Ball

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke band The Kings will play at the 2023 Salem Policeman’s Ball February 11 at the Salem Civic Center. Lead singer Chris Keaton and drummer Mike Feamster stopped by 7@four to chat about the event. The band has been around 50 years and will be...
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Virginia Tech professor arrested for alleged indecent acts with a child

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A Virginia Tech professor is facing a series of charges for indecent acts with a child and aggravated sexual battery, court records indicate. Dr. Brian Vick, an associate professor in the school’s mechanical engineering department, was arrested on Jan. 31 for allegedly having sex with a minor.
BLACKSBURG, VA

