NH: NEGATIVE 100 DEGREES EXPECTED ON MT WASHINGTON
When the extreme cold hits New Hampshire this weekend, the wind chill temperature on Mt. Washington's peak could reach 100-degrees below zero.. or worse!
DRI Research Shows Wildfires Mixed with Winter Droughts are Shrinking California's Snowpack
Early pandemic years overlapping with some of California's worst wildfires on record, creating orange-tinted skies and wide swathes of burned landscape. The Desert Research Institute (DRI) says some of the impacts of these are well known, like the drastic declines in air quality. In a study published Jan. 20 in...
Multi-faith religious leaders holding candlelight vigil to honor Nevadans who died homeless in 2022
In an interfaith gesture; Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Jewish, Baha’i, Pagan religious leaders of the area are joining together to remember homeless Nevadans who died in 2022. Besides lighting candles in memory of Nevadans who lost their lives while homeless, some from exposure to the elements, religious leaders plan...
NV Secretary of State Explains Decrease in Registered Voters After Election
Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar reports a decrease of 54,332 active registered voters during the month of January 2023 as compared to December 2022. The Secretary of State's office says it's actually common to see a decrease after an election. The total number of active registered voters in Nevada...
