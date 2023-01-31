'Today' Co-Anchor Savannah Guthrie Taking A Hit By Offloading NYC Pad For $7.1 Million

mega

NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie 's accepted a hard truth about the state of the housing market. The Today show co-host listed her New York City pad for $7.1 million and is expected to lose money over its current price, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Guthrie, 51, and her husband , Michael Feldman , have lived in the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom New York City condo for the past five years.

They say all good things must end — and such is the case for the news personality .

After purchasing the NYC digs with her husband in 2017 for $7.114 million, Guthrie is expected to lose thousands of dollars — $14,000 to be exact — should the listing price be accepted. The condo is listed under salesperson Cortnee B. Glasser with Sotheby's International Real Estate .

Guthrie shared that she and her husband intended to sell her condo for a townhouse in the Big Apple, a home she described as a "vision and dream."

Ironically, Guthrie stated that what originally attracted her to the multimillion-dollar condo was its "modesty," reported the NY Post .

"I’ve never been one to like those humongous buildings where you walk in and you feel like you could be at a hotel," the NBC News anchor told the Wall Street Journal of her beloved home. "This is a small, sweet building."

Situated in a boutique building in TriBeCa, the 3,700-square-foot NYC pad appeared to be anything but a humble dwelling.

In addition to the home's four bedrooms and multiple bathrooms, the condo featured 10-foot ceilings, a spacious foyer, a grand living room, and a wet bar area perfect for entertaining numerous guests .

The condo's living areas featured luxuries known to NYC residents like large windows to allow maximum light in and create an airy feel for the chic designer rooms that were complete with trendy light wood floors.

Crown molding detailing and modern light fixtures were also seen throughout the home, which was complete with an exquisite chef's kitchen.

The statement of the kitchen was a large black marble waterfall-style island, as well as featured Gaggenau appliances, a wine fridge, and a vented hooded range.

The home's primary bedroom was kept cozy with a fireplace and dressing room, plus an en-suite bathroom donned in Carrera marble.

Guthrie and Feldman were married for three years before they made the condo their own in 2017.