ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

'Today' Co-Anchor Savannah Guthrie Taking A Hit By Offloading NYC Pad For $7.1 Million

By Haley Gunn
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q0vqx_0kWkPu1Q00
mega

NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie 's accepted a hard truth about the state of the housing market. The Today show co-host listed her New York City pad for $7.1 million and is expected to lose money over its current price, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Guthrie, 51, and her husband , Michael Feldman , have lived in the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom New York City condo for the past five years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MUuMU_0kWkPu1Q00
mega

They say all good things must end — and such is the case for the news personality .

After purchasing the NYC digs with her husband in 2017 for $7.114 million, Guthrie is expected to lose thousands of dollars — $14,000 to be exact — should the listing price be accepted. The condo is listed under salesperson Cortnee B. Glasser with Sotheby's International Real Estate .

Guthrie shared that she and her husband intended to sell her condo for a townhouse in the Big Apple, a home she described as a "vision and dream."

Ironically, Guthrie stated that what originally attracted her to the multimillion-dollar condo was its "modesty," reported the NY Post .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DbOOz_0kWkPu1Q00
Sotheby's International Real Estate

"I’ve never been one to like those humongous buildings where you walk in and you feel like you could be at a hotel," the NBC News anchor told the Wall Street Journal of her beloved home. "This is a small, sweet building."

Situated in a boutique building in TriBeCa, the 3,700-square-foot NYC pad appeared to be anything but a humble dwelling.

In addition to the home's four bedrooms and multiple bathrooms, the condo featured 10-foot ceilings, a spacious foyer, a grand living room, and a wet bar area perfect for entertaining numerous guests .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QOd2X_0kWkPu1Q00
mega

The condo's living areas featured luxuries known to NYC residents like large windows to allow maximum light in and create an airy feel for the chic designer rooms that were complete with trendy light wood floors.

Crown molding detailing and modern light fixtures were also seen throughout the home, which was complete with an exquisite chef's kitchen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3baunX_0kWkPu1Q00
mega

The statement of the kitchen was a large black marble waterfall-style island, as well as featured Gaggenau appliances, a wine fridge, and a vented hooded range.

The home's primary bedroom was kept cozy with a fireplace and dressing room, plus an en-suite bathroom donned in Carrera marble.

Guthrie and Feldman were married for three years before they made the condo their own in 2017.

Comments / 10

Soul man
3d ago

It blows my minds to think that for what she does, she makes that kind of money…it’s just plain wrong! I bet her charitable contributions are dirt rock bottom.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

'Today' Show Anchors Can't Stop Laughing at Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie Working out on Vibrating Plate Live on Air

The Today Show descended into hysterical laughter on Wednesday when Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie tried using a vibration plate for exercise. The show was visited by fitness expert Stephanie Mansour who talked about New Year's fitness goals and how to stay consistent with them. For those wondering if they have the right equipment for their new routine, Mansour had plenty of new gadgets to demo, but the AXV Vibration Plate seemed to stand above the rest.
housebeautiful.com

'Today' Show Fans Can’t Stop Attacking Savannah Guthrie’s Instagram With Fire Emojis

Savannah Guthrie may be ushering in a certain heart-themed holiday early, and fans can't get over how she did so with her on-air outfit. The Today show co-anchor has been known to spice up her wardrobe over the years, and she did just that ahead of Valentine's Day. During an early January taping of the NBC morning show, she stepped out in a sleeveless hot pink dress. While the color was immediately striking on Savannah, the rose pattern on the material made it seem like she was preparing to celebrate all things romance.
News Breaking LIVE

Popular Actress Dies

We have received sad news out of Hollywood with word that Annie Wersching, a talented actress best known for her roles in several popular television shows, has died at the age of 45, according to her publicist and media reports.
OK! Magazine

Disgraced 'Today' Alum Matt Lauer Holds Hands With Girlfriend Shamin Abas During NYC Shopping Spree

Though Matt Lauer has been virtually unemployed for more than five years, he appeared happy and carefree while out with girlfriend Shamin Abas on Saturday, January 28.The twosome was spotted doing some retail therapy in NYC's Upper East Side, and they didn't shy away from showing PDA, choosing to hold hands while walking down the streets.The disgraced Today alum, 65, was dressed in a gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans, dark coat, gray beanie and brown shoes, while Abas, 53, sported a dark yellow pea coat, patterned top, bronze midi skirt and camel-toned heels.The PR exec carried a clutch bag in one...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Decider.com

‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin

The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
TheDailyBeast

Victoria Gotti’s Long Island Mansion Goes to the Bank

Victoria Gotti’s abandoned 7,000-square-foot columned mansion has a new owner: the bank, Page Six reports. Real estate records show JP Morgan Chase National Bank paid $2.65 million for the spread in Westbury, Long Island, in an auction last year after it was subject to foreclosure. The opulent home was featured prominently on the reality show Growing Up Gotti, but the family moved out after the feds raided, reportedly as part of a tax investigation, in 2016. Victoria Gotti, the daughter of “Teflon Don” John Gotti, had no immediate comment.Read it at Page Six
WESTBURY, NY
HipHopWired

Hope It Was Worth It: Philandering T.J. Holmes & His Boo Amy Robach Are On Their Way Out From ABC News

The whirlwind romance between GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will cost them their jobs. We sure hope it was worth it because T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will no longer sit at an anchor desk on any ABC News programs. The once-promising careers of the two GMA3 anchors have hit a roadblock because […] The post Hope It Was Worth It: Philandering T.J. Holmes & His Boo Amy Robach Are On Their Way Out From ABC News appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee Reveals Diagnosis, Remains on Leave

After being noticeably absent on Good Morning America last week, Ginger Zee reveals she has been diagnosed with the flu. On Friday (January 20th), Ginger Zee took to Instagram to reveal the diagnosis with a pic of one of her sons holding a thermometer showing her temperate spiked 103.3. “I’ve got great care but these rolling fevers have taken me out,” the TV personality and ABC News’ chief meteorologist shared. “Hope to see you back on Good Morning America soon.”
msn.com

‘The View’ Derailed by Audience Member Calling Whoopi Goldberg An “Old Broad”

Careful what you yell out on The View, you might just end up on TV! One particularly outspoken audience member got her five seconds of fame after calling out to Whoopi Goldberg during today’s episode of the show— and, naturally, the longtime moderator gave the best response to being dubbed an “old broad.”
RadarOnline

Matt Lauer And Girlfriend Shamin Abas' Relationship Back On Track After Rocky Couple Of Months

While Matt Lauer has fallen from grace after being fired from Today, his relationship with girlfriend Shamin Abas seems to be improving after a rocky couple of months, RadarOnline.com has learned.Over the weekend, the couple stepped out together for a date night in New York City, as the former Today host, 65, was dressed casually in jeans, a gray hoodie, a black jacket, and a beanie while the PR executive, 53, wore a midi skirt, patterned top, jacket, and heels.A source told People that, “Matt and Shamin are happy and serious about each other” and “they had a good solid...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

201K+
Followers
5K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy