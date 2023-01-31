ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
‘That ’90s Show’ Scores Expanded Season 2 Renewal at Netflix

Netflix is sticking around Point Place as the streamer announced it has renewed That ’90s Show for an expanded second season. The spinoff of That ’70s Show which follows a new generation of up-and-coming teens, including Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) — the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) — debuted on January 19 and has already captivated fans. Season 2 will feature 16 all-new episodes, increased from Season 1’s 10-episode run.

