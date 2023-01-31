Denver City Council votes to decriminalize jaywalking
It's going to be a lot harder to get a jaywalking ticket in Denver.
Driving the news: The Denver City Council voted 10-3 on Monday to adopt a measure decriminalizing jaywalking.
- The bill makes tweaks to several city laws, including removing language requiring pedestrians to use crosswalks on roads, and asking police to make enforcing jaywalking measures a low priority.
Why it matters : Supporters of the measure say it will make streets safer for pedestrians by letting them choose when to cross the street instead of waiting for areas like crosswalks.
Of note: While jaywalking tickets are relatively uncommon in Denver, advocates say the people who do get cited are disproportionately people of color or experiencing homelessness.
Yes, but: Council members Kendra Black, Paul Kashmann and Chris Herndon voted to oppose the bill , with Black noting jaywalking is still illegal at the state level.
The big picture: Advocates say this is a step toward the city's goal to eliminate traffic deaths .
- Six people have died in traffic incidents so far this year.
