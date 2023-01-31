ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver City Council votes to decriminalize jaywalking

By Esteban L. Hernandez
It's going to be a lot harder to get a jaywalking ticket in Denver.

Driving the news: The Denver City Council voted 10-3 on Monday to adopt a measure decriminalizing jaywalking.

  • The bill makes tweaks to several city laws, including removing language requiring pedestrians to use crosswalks on roads, and asking police to make enforcing jaywalking measures a low priority.

Why it matters : Supporters of the measure say it will make streets safer for pedestrians by letting them choose when to cross the street instead of waiting for areas like crosswalks.

Of note: While jaywalking tickets are relatively uncommon in Denver, advocates say the people who do get cited are disproportionately people of color or experiencing homelessness.

Yes, but: Council members Kendra Black, Paul Kashmann and Chris Herndon voted to oppose the bill , with Black noting jaywalking is still illegal at the state level.

The big picture: Advocates say this is a step toward the city's goal to eliminate traffic deaths .

  • Six people have died in traffic incidents so far this year.

Related
Axios Denver

Why a Republican has a real chance in Denver's mayor race

Andre "Andy" Rougeot is the odd duck in the Denver mayor's race.What's happening: He's running as a law-and-order, less-government Republican in the state's Democratic epicenter, where the conversation is focused on how the city is overhauling police and boosting the social safety net.Yes, but: The 34-year-old former small business owner — and son of Jean-André Rougeot, the CEO of beauty supplier Sephora Americas — has a real chance of finishing near the top in the crowded race and securing a spot in the inevitable June runoff election.He's loaned his campaign a half-million dollars and left open the possibility he'd put...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Denver's new housing is making the city look bland but it still needs more

The building boom in Denver is making us look … dull.What's happening: The city's new apartment buildings, condos and even single-family homes all look alike with banal and boxy shapes masked by a splash of color on the facade, or in other words, like putting lipstick on a pig. You know these buildings. They hulk over the River North Arts District. They took over quaint Tennyson Street. And they're filtering into historic neighborhoods, like Park Hill.Call them "gentrification buildings" or even "fast casual architecture" — the latter being appropriate for the city that pioneered the eponymous food trend.Why it matters:...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Denver-area leaders are grappling with meth contamination fallout

Denver metro leaders are wrestling with ways to address and prevent costly fallouts from meth contamination in public places.Why it matters: Heavy meth use in metro Denver is hurting its users and limiting people's access to public services. At the same time, it's costing cities — and taxpayers — hundreds of thousands of dollars to deal with.Driving the news: Arvada Library closed indefinitely Saturday after testing revealed traces of methamphetamine that exceeded state safety levels — the region's fourth library to close for similar reasons within a month.Denver Public Library isn't testing for meth contamination because crews "clean the buildings...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Denver Public Schools considers banning ChatGPT

Denver Public Schools is weighing the pros and cons of ChatGPT, Axios Denver has learned. Driving the news: ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence chatbot that launched late last year. A growing number of schools and universities across the country are barring the tech outright, with many teachers fearing their students will use the super-smart software to cheat.The bot, which can answer complex questions, write poetry and even pass a Wharton Business School exam, has sparked conversation, wonder and worry worldwide since its debut, Axios AM reported last week.In response to its soaring popularity, more educators nationwide are overhauling their classes...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Vail Resorts seeing fewer skiers in Colorado as riders flock to rival mountains

One year after epic lift lines created outrage at Vail Resorts, the company — and skiers — are experiencing less crowded mountains this season. And it's not for lack of snow.What's happening: The Broomfield-based company's five Colorado resorts — including namesake Vail and Breckenridge — reported skier and rider visits "below expectations" through Jan. 8 the Colorado Sun reports. That's despite big snow totals and dangerous backcountry conditions in the state.The trend also runs counter to the average 13% increase in traffic at all 37 of its other North American resorts. Vail Resorts, which sells the Epic Pass, pledged...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

We tested ChatGPT's Colorado knowledge. Here's how it did.

Inspired by our colleagues at Axios San Antonio and Twin Cities, we thought it would be fun to test ChatGPT's local savvy. ⛰️ Its explanation of Denver's nickname was spot-on: Denver is called the Mile High City because its elevation is approximately one mile (5,280 feet) above sea level. The city was officially recognized as the "Mile High City" in the 1950s by the United States Postal Service. The nickname was used to promote Denver's high altitude as a tourist attraction.🌶️ When it comes to whether Colorado or New Mexico's green chile is better, ChatGPT took a note from Denver...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Hot homes: 5 new listings in Denver, starting at $440K

Get ready for some stunners. This week's Hot Homes roundup features of mix of properties in prime Denver neighborhoods for under $2 million. 740 N. Sherman St., Unit 308 — $440,000 Why we love it: This charismatic condo, on the third floor of a historic building, boasts high ceilings and industrial-chic features, like exposed beams and brick. Neighborhood: Governor's Park Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 908 square feet Listing agent: Laura Laughlin at milehimodern Features: Hardwood floors, private balcony, modern kitchen with breakfast bar, walk-in closet in primary suite, in-unit washer and dryer, deeded parking space. 740 N....
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

14 Denver restaurants to dine with your darling on Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is just two weeks away. Yeah, it snuck up on us too. 😬What's happening: If you want to kindle the romance without burning dinner, we rounded up 14 Denver restaurants (see what we did there?) featuring special offerings to celebrate with your sweetheart.Pro tip: Make your reservations ASAP. Noisette in LoHi will offer a $125 three-course dinner, featuring live langoustine with sea urchin cream and filet mignon with bordelaise sauce. Wine pairings are also available. Reservations.Duo in North Denver will serve a four-course dinner for $90, with highlights such as a trio of West Coast oysters, wild mushroom...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

CU Boulder's African and African American Studies center hosting grand opening

CU Boulder's new Center for African and African American Studies will host a grand opening today — the first day of Black History Month.Driving the news: The center resides inside Macky Auditorium and is referred to as "The Cause" due to its acronym CAAAS.Professor Reiland Rabaka, its founder and director, said the center will provide space for research, arts and student services. It was started through a collaboration between faculty and students.The overarching goal is to increase public awareness and understanding of African and African American scholarship opportunities in Colorado and across the Rocky Mountain region.What they're saying: "This is...
BOULDER, CO
Axios Denver

Denver Zoo told to be on "alert" in wake of Dallas Zoo incidents

The monkey business afoot at the Dallas Zoo is causing zookeepers across the country, including in Denver, to be extra vigilant when it comes to the safety of their animals.Driving the news: Two emperor tamarin monkeys were allegedly stolen from the Dallas Zoo earlier this week and found in the closet of an abandoned home. It's the latest in a string of strange incidents at the zoo over the last month, Axios Dallas' Michael Mooney writes.The Association of Zoos and Aquariums issued a statement Tuesday urging its members — including the Denver Zoo — to "be extra cautious and...
DALLAS, TX
