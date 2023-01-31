Read full article on original website
Drone video high above Missoula Valley
MISSOULA, Mont. — The NBC Montana Sky Team flew high above the snowy Missoula Valley. Watch all our drone videos here: https://nbcmontana.com/news/sky-team.
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns
What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
tripsavvy.com
A Complete Guide to 'Yellowstone' Filming Locations
"Yellowstone" takes viewers on a wild ride as they watch how the family of Montana's largest contiguous ranch, the fictional Yellowstone Dunton Ranch, stays in power and keeps their generational property intact. It is the nucleolus for massive drama: Outside developers are relentlessly trying to seize the land and the chaos bleeds out into the bordering Broken Rock Indian Reservation and Yellowstone National Park. This is the new frontier in the wild west of modern times for Big Sky country, and sometimes it gets bloody.
Now We Know Why the Reserve Street Bridge Has No Lights
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO's Nick Chrestenson asked an interesting question recently during one of our open phone segments on Talk Back. He wanted to know why there aren’t any lights on the Reserve Street Bridge. He was curious because it is something his grandmother frequently questioned. A...
This Exciting Hobby In Montana Is Gaining In Popularity
The sports card and collectibles hobby has blown up over the past few years, and Montana, is no exception. There has been a renewed interest in the industry from both the manufacturers and collectors. I recently spoke with Jason Rivers from Zootown Sports Cards about the renewed interest. It definitely...
Do Montanans Care About What That Groundhog Says about Winter?
In the words of weatherman Phil Connors, "Well...It's groundhog day again." The day that everyone seems to care what a rodent on the east coast has to say. Well, almost everybody. Montanans tend to scoff at the annual prediction from Punxsutawney Phil. When that celebrity fuzz ball somehow predicts the...
Missoula Council Votes to Narrow Higgins by One Lane
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At Wednesday’s Missoula City Council Public Works hearing, the vote was 10-2 to move forward with the plan to narrow Higgins Avenue by one lane in order to enhance safety for cars, bicycles, and pedestrians. Starting off the testimony was Jeremy Keene, Director of...
Get Out Your Flannel; Montana Tradition Returns to UM
It was the last big event at the University of Montana before the door slammed shut on the school, and the world just weeks later. Now, for the first time since those first scary weeks of the pandemic, students are gathering to resume the interrupted, century-old tradition of the Foresters' Ball.
Horses in need find home at Missoula sanctuary
It takes a lot to run an animal rescue, not just money and resources, but time as well. And that's where a local organization hopes you will come in.
Montana Emergency Rental Assistance Program is Ending
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program is coming to an end in a few weeks, and two of the state’s top officials were in the KGVO studio on Friday’s Talk Back show to discuss it. Scott Osterman, Director of the Montana Department of...
montanarightnow.com
Legislators at odds with Missoula over housing as wealthy move in
As more data comes in, it’s clear that college-educated, out-of-state, high-earning remote workers have been pouring in to Missoula County and boosting housing prices while displacing the people that live here. And even though Missoula has undergone an unprecedented housing construction boom in the last few years, state lawmakers are introducing bills aimed at reducing barriers to construction.
Pros and Cons of the Higgins Avenue Project in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO News spoke to Scott Billadeau, co-owner of Liquid Planet in downtown Missoula on Tuesday about his strong opposition to the City of Missoula’s ‘Road Diet’ proposal for Higgins Avenue. After attending a recent city council meeting, Billadeau put together a ‘synopsis...
Extreme Weather Causes Big Pileup on I-90 East of Missoula
Montana Highway Patrol troopers now say a crash that blocked traffic between Missoula and Drummond Tuesday evening was caused when seven different vehicles tangled in the curves of the Bearmouth, sending half a dozen people to the hospital. Troopers say the crash began when a westbound commercial vehicle was traveling...
Dozens of Ravenous Bald Eagles are Flocking to a Montana Dump
This one probably won't make any of those Top Montana Tourist Destination websites, but I guess you never know. It sure lacks the majestic image we see so often, or picture in our minds when it comes to America's national bird. From a lookout branch, the beautiful bald eagle takes flight. It soars and circles, almost in slow-motion, as it zeroes in on its prey. With breath-taking precision it swoops, talons forward, laser-focused on its target. And with awe-inspiring speed makes contact with...
Lodging company purchases old Missoula hotel
A lodging company that offers “hotels that get you outdoors” has purchased an old hotel on West Broadway in downtown Missoula.
This Missoula Business is a Semifinalist for a James Beard Award
Missoula business Grist Milling & Bakery has been named a semifinalist for a 2023 James Beard Award for “Outstanding Bakery.”. The annual James Beard Awards, from the nonprofit of the same name, are an opportunity to recognize the finest chefs, restaurants, and food establishments across the country, and as they say in their mission, to “celebrate and support the people behind America’s food culture.”
One more cold day, Montana temperatures to warm
If you're struggling to stay warm during our second bout with very cold, sub-zero temperatures, you'll be happy to know this extreme cold is already on the way out. For the second time this winter, temperatures here in Western Montana plunged to -10 to even as low as -20 over the weekend after an arctic cold front pushed across The Divide late Friday night. Although the warm air in the valleys took longer than expected to flush out, by mid-day Saturday the cold was clearly in charge.
False Reports for Uncleared Snow Slow Missoula Crew Responses
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The City of Missoula is asking for help after receiving many false reports for lack of cooperation in clearing city residential and commercial sidewalks. KGVO News spoke to Charmelle Owens, Missoula City Code Compliance Supervisor about the problem. The City is Getting False Reports About...
A Missoula Collaboration That Celebrates Beer and Filmmakers
The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival in Missoula is coming February 17th through the 26th with a full slate of amazing documentaries from around the world. Tickets for the event are on sale now. This year the film festival will be celebrating it’s 20th anniversary. Missoula Kettlehouse Brewing Company...
How Missoulian Are You? Play Our Bingo Now!
Let's settle this once and for all. We've poked the bear recently with questions about who qualifies or deserves to be called a "Missoulian" and the same goes for being considered a "Montanan" too. Some will tell you you're only a Montanan if you were born here. But if you...
