Missoula, MT

Newstalk KGVO

These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns

What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
MONTANA STATE
tripsavvy.com

A Complete Guide to 'Yellowstone' Filming Locations

"Yellowstone" takes viewers on a wild ride as they watch how the family of Montana's largest contiguous ranch, the fictional Yellowstone Dunton Ranch, stays in power and keeps their generational property intact. It is the nucleolus for massive drama: Outside developers are relentlessly trying to seize the land and the chaos bleeds out into the bordering Broken Rock Indian Reservation and Yellowstone National Park. This is the new frontier in the wild west of modern times for Big Sky country, and sometimes it gets bloody.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Now We Know Why the Reserve Street Bridge Has No Lights

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO's Nick Chrestenson asked an interesting question recently during one of our open phone segments on Talk Back. He wanted to know why there aren’t any lights on the Reserve Street Bridge. He was curious because it is something his grandmother frequently questioned. A...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

This Exciting Hobby In Montana Is Gaining In Popularity

The sports card and collectibles hobby has blown up over the past few years, and Montana, is no exception. There has been a renewed interest in the industry from both the manufacturers and collectors. I recently spoke with Jason Rivers from Zootown Sports Cards about the renewed interest. It definitely...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Council Votes to Narrow Higgins by One Lane

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At Wednesday’s Missoula City Council Public Works hearing, the vote was 10-2 to move forward with the plan to narrow Higgins Avenue by one lane in order to enhance safety for cars, bicycles, and pedestrians. Starting off the testimony was Jeremy Keene, Director of...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Get Out Your Flannel; Montana Tradition Returns to UM

It was the last big event at the University of Montana before the door slammed shut on the school, and the world just weeks later. Now, for the first time since those first scary weeks of the pandemic, students are gathering to resume the interrupted, century-old tradition of the Foresters' Ball.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Legislators at odds with Missoula over housing as wealthy move in

As more data comes in, it’s clear that college-educated, out-of-state, high-earning remote workers have been pouring in to Missoula County and boosting housing prices while displacing the people that live here. And even though Missoula has undergone an unprecedented housing construction boom in the last few years, state lawmakers are introducing bills aimed at reducing barriers to construction.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Pros and Cons of the Higgins Avenue Project in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO News spoke to Scott Billadeau, co-owner of Liquid Planet in downtown Missoula on Tuesday about his strong opposition to the City of Missoula’s ‘Road Diet’ proposal for Higgins Avenue. After attending a recent city council meeting, Billadeau put together a ‘synopsis...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Extreme Weather Causes Big Pileup on I-90 East of Missoula

Montana Highway Patrol troopers now say a crash that blocked traffic between Missoula and Drummond Tuesday evening was caused when seven different vehicles tangled in the curves of the Bearmouth, sending half a dozen people to the hospital. Troopers say the crash began when a westbound commercial vehicle was traveling...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Dozens of Ravenous Bald Eagles are Flocking to a Montana Dump

This one probably won't make any of those Top Montana Tourist Destination websites, but I guess you never know. It sure lacks the majestic image we see so often, or picture in our minds when it comes to America's national bird. From a lookout branch, the beautiful bald eagle takes flight. It soars and circles, almost in slow-motion, as it zeroes in on its prey. With breath-taking precision it swoops, talons forward, laser-focused on its target. And with awe-inspiring speed makes contact with...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

This Missoula Business is a Semifinalist for a James Beard Award

Missoula business Grist Milling & Bakery has been named a semifinalist for a 2023 James Beard Award for “Outstanding Bakery.”. The annual James Beard Awards, from the nonprofit of the same name, are an opportunity to recognize the finest chefs, restaurants, and food establishments across the country, and as they say in their mission, to “celebrate and support the people behind America’s food culture.”
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

One more cold day, Montana temperatures to warm

If you're struggling to stay warm during our second bout with very cold, sub-zero temperatures, you'll be happy to know this extreme cold is already on the way out. For the second time this winter, temperatures here in Western Montana plunged to -10 to even as low as -20 over the weekend after an arctic cold front pushed across The Divide late Friday night. Although the warm air in the valleys took longer than expected to flush out, by mid-day Saturday the cold was clearly in charge.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

False Reports for Uncleared Snow Slow Missoula Crew Responses

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The City of Missoula is asking for help after receiving many false reports for lack of cooperation in clearing city residential and commercial sidewalks. KGVO News spoke to Charmelle Owens, Missoula City Code Compliance Supervisor about the problem. The City is Getting False Reports About...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

How Missoulian Are You? Play Our Bingo Now!

Let's settle this once and for all. We've poked the bear recently with questions about who qualifies or deserves to be called a "Missoulian" and the same goes for being considered a "Montanan" too. Some will tell you you're only a Montanan if you were born here. But if you...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Newstalk KGVO

