FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best buddy Alex Murdaugh tears as speaking about how a murder suspect stole money from a legal company.Sherif SaadColleton County, SC
Paul Murdaugh's close buddy makes a crucial identification in a cellphone video during the Alex Murdaugh trial.Sherif SaadIslandton, SC
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Financial misdeeds to be allowed in Alex Murdaugh murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. — A judge has ruled that prosecutors can call witnesses to testify how Alex Murdaugh allegedly stole money as part of the double murder trial for the disbarred South Carolina attorney as long as they can show it is convincing evidence and linked to the killings. Murdaugh,...
Missing Orangeburg children found safe
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Two Orangeburg children who were reported missing Thursday evening have been found safe, according to Police Chief Charles Austin. No further details were released. Earlier in the evening, the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said the two missing children, ages 8 and 9, were considered endangered.
Calhoun County authorities renew call for suspect in carjacking
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is again asking members of the public for information surrounding an early morning carjacking that happened at a local gas station in late January. The department is now working to identify a man in a surveillance photo who they believe...
Day 6 of the Alex Murdaugh trial focuses on evidence collection, 2nd Murdaugh interview
WALTERBORO, S.C. — The double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh continues Monday with a continued focus by the prosecution on evidence collection on the night of the killing. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and adult son, Paul, at the family's Colleton County estate in South Carolina in June of 2021. Murdaugh's attorneys maintain their clients innocence and say investigators rushed to judgment.
News19 WLTX
Testimony on Murdaugh's finances: How much will be allowed?
WALTERBORO, S.C. — Thursday we heard testimony about Alex Murdaugh's alleged financial crimes, but it was not in front of a jury. This is because it's testimony Judge Clifton Newman has been listening to both Thursday and Friday to ultimately decide whether or not it will be allowed in this murder trial.
Orangeburg artist uses art to reflect his experiences in rural South Carolina
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg artist Floyd Gordon has been painting for 75 years. His art reflects his real life experiences growing up in rural Orangeburg County in the 1960s. Gordon grew up in a family of 13 sharecroppers. “In the first grade, my first grade teacher gave me a...
'Molly is very blessed to be alive ': Dog shot in Orangeburg County is rescued
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A stray dog shot in the leg in Orangeburg County has been rescued and is now making strides toward recovery. Volunteers found Molly the dog walking near an intersection in Elloree in December. Rescuers discovered after taking her in that she had been shot in...
Heart disease leading cause of death for African Americans in Calhoun, Orangeburg counties
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — February is American Heart Month. Heart disease is one of the top causes of death in South Carolina. According to the Regional Medical Center, the prevalence of heart disease in the Orangeburg, Calhoun, and Bamberg Countys is higher than the national average. "It's a significant...
Man found dead at car crash died from gunshot wound, deputies say
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — A man found dead in a car crash on Friday died from a gunshot wound, according to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to a one-vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County late Friday evening. Minutes prior to receiving a 911 call related to the crash, the deputies say they received a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area of May Branch Road.
'There’s more out there than what your teacher is giving you': Exposing Orangeburg County youth to Black history
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Bookmobile is teaching underserved communities about the unsung heroes in black history this month. On Thursday, it made a stop in the town of Branchville. “There’s more out there than what your teacher is giving you," said bookmobile manager Penny Irick.
Family frustrated having to wait on Orangeburg death certificate
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A man called on News19 for help getting answers after waiting nearly one month for his father's death certificate to be signed at an Orangeburg hospital. Carl Smalls' father Curl Milligan passed away on Jan. 1 at the age of 80. Smalls said seeking closure over...
BAJA program inspiring the future generation of young journalists in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The BAJA program at Edisto Elementary School is preparing a future generation of aspiring journalists. With the help of communications staff from Claflin University, they're receiving hands on training in the field of broadcast journalism. Instructors are teaching them the skills they need to create...
Orangeburg food pantry bracing for increasing demand with emergency SNAP benefits ending Jan. 31
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Some local food pantries are bracing for increasing demand as emergency SNAP benefits come to an end Tuesday. Barbara Troy is the director of the Cooperative Church Ministries of Orangeburg. She says phones have been ringing off the hook since the beginning of the year with people needing food from their pantry.
Here's what we learned about digital footprints from the Alex Murdaugh trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. — A digital footprint includes a person's phone calls, texts, GPS location, even their steps tracked via cell phone. The jury in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial is considering that data, specifically when it comes to Maggie, Alex and Paul's digital footprints. New cell phone data...
'It’s just been a trickle effect.' Local pharmacies experiencing antibiotic shortages
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Drug stores across the country are facing a shortage of antibiotics. A pharmacy in Orangeburg County is navigating these challenges. “Amoxicillin is the go to for strep throat, ear infections, those normal things that we see in kids that don’t have allergies and then we move to cephalosporins when they have allergies so it’s just been a trickle effect on everything," said pharmacist Meredith Prescott.
