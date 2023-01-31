ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walterboro, SC

News19 WLTX

Missing Orangeburg children found safe

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Two Orangeburg children who were reported missing Thursday evening have been found safe, according to Police Chief Charles Austin. No further details were released. Earlier in the evening, the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said the two missing children, ages 8 and 9, were considered endangered.
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

Day 6 of the Alex Murdaugh trial focuses on evidence collection, 2nd Murdaugh interview

WALTERBORO, S.C. — The double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh continues Monday with a continued focus by the prosecution on evidence collection on the night of the killing. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and adult son, Paul, at the family's Colleton County estate in South Carolina in June of 2021. Murdaugh's attorneys maintain their clients innocence and say investigators rushed to judgment.
WALTERBORO, SC
News19 WLTX

Testimony on Murdaugh's finances: How much will be allowed?

WALTERBORO, S.C. — Thursday we heard testimony about Alex Murdaugh's alleged financial crimes, but it was not in front of a jury. This is because it's testimony Judge Clifton Newman has been listening to both Thursday and Friday to ultimately decide whether or not it will be allowed in this murder trial.
WALTERBORO, SC
News19 WLTX

Man found dead at car crash died from gunshot wound, deputies say

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — A man found dead in a car crash on Friday died from a gunshot wound, according to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to a one-vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County late Friday evening. Minutes prior to receiving a 911 call related to the crash, the deputies say they received a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area of May Branch Road.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

'It’s just been a trickle effect.' Local pharmacies experiencing antibiotic shortages

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Drug stores across the country are facing a shortage of antibiotics. A pharmacy in Orangeburg County is navigating these challenges. “Amoxicillin is the go to for strep throat, ear infections, those normal things that we see in kids that don’t have allergies and then we move to cephalosporins when they have allergies so it’s just been a trickle effect on everything," said pharmacist Meredith Prescott.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

