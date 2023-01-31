ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Drug stores across the country are facing a shortage of antibiotics. A pharmacy in Orangeburg County is navigating these challenges. “Amoxicillin is the go to for strep throat, ear infections, those normal things that we see in kids that don’t have allergies and then we move to cephalosporins when they have allergies so it’s just been a trickle effect on everything," said pharmacist Meredith Prescott.

