Lufkin, TX

News Talk 860 KSFA

BREAKING: Pedestrian Hit By Train in Lufkin, Texas

UPDATE (11 AM):. The pedestrian who was struck appears to have suffered a broken arm but is not believed to be critically injured. He told officers at the hospital that he was walking home from a nearby convenience store and attempted to beat the train to prevent standing in the rain for an unknown amount of time while the train passed.
LUFKIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Winter 2023: Will Lufkin, Texas Get Snow This Year?

Our friends in Dallas and Austin are dealing with a ton of ice resulting in useless overpasses, power outages, and downed trees. We have remained relatively unscathed here in Deep East Texas. Yes, it's cold but it's not quite freezing. There has been a ton of rain and localized flooding...
LUFKIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

News Talk 860 KSFA

Lufkin, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA has the best news coverage for Lufkin, Texas.

 https://ksfa860.com

