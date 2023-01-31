ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pamela Anderson Reveals Why Her 1st Marriage To Rick Salomon Ended After Only ‘A Few Months’

By Sara Whitman
Pamela Anderson and Rick Salomon‘s first marriage allegedly ended at least partly due to drug paraphernalia found in a Christmas tree, Pam reveals in her upcoming Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story. “He still to this day denies it and says it was somebody else,” she says, per the New York Post. “Who else would have a crack pipe in the Christmas tree? It wasn’t me.”

However, while Rick admitted to being a former “crack head”, he vehemently denied to The Post that the pipe was his. “I smoked crack for 25 f****** years, but the crack pipe in the Christmas tree was 1000% not mine,” he stated. “[That] crack pipe has nothing to do with me.” He also proudly reported that he has been sober for 15 years. HollywoodLife reached out to Rick’s representative for a comment on the report, but did not receive an immediate response.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07q7Nt_0kWkOLkW00
Pamela Anderon Rick Salomon pictured during their first marriage in 2006 (Photo: Broadimage/Shutterstock)

The Baywatch star and the professional poker player, 54, walked down the aisle for the first time in 2007, but separated in December after just two months of marriage. Their union was officially annulled in 2008. “We were only married a few months, it was annulled, but we were still friends,” she recalled in the documentary.

However, love was still in the air for Pam and Rick, and by 2014, they were on again. “When he got sober, and was sober for years, we decided to try it again,” the former Playboy model added. “It didn’t last long either.” The pair divorced once more in 2015.

“They were happy a lot, but things fell apart due to their different philosophies about family and lifestyles. Pamela is still devastated as she tried to hold the family together,” a source close to Pam told PEOPLE at the time. “Rick’s lifestyle and what came with it was too hard for her. As open-minded as she is, she is still just an old-fashioned, small-town romantic girl – while Rick will always be a city-street kid. Marriage doesn’t suit his lifestyle. Still, Pamela will always be the love of his life.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QD8eX_0kWkOLkW00
Pamela Anderon Rick Salomon photographed during their second marriage (Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Rick was Pamela’s third and fourth marriage. She had previously been married to Tommy Lee, 60, between 1995 and 1997. They had two boys: Brandon, who was born in 1996, and Dylan, who was brought into the world in 1997. Although she went on to remarry, Pamela had no other kids, and neither did Tommy. She was with Kid Rock, 52, between 2006 and 2007 and her most recent marriage was to her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst. The pair were married between 2020 and 2022. However, before that, Pamela had unofficially walked down the aisle with film producer Jon Peters, 77. They were never legally married and went their separate ways after 12 days.

Although Pam and Jon had a similar fate to her previous marriages, it seems as though they ended things on great terms. In fact, Jon revealed he’s leaving Pamela a huge sum of money when he dies. “I will always love Pamela, always in my heart. As a matter of fact, I left her $10 million in my will. And she doesn’t even know that. Nobody knows that. I’m just saying it for the first time with you. I probably shouldn’t be saying it. So that’s for her, whether she needs it or not,” he told Variety in an interview published on Jan. 26. Pamela has a great deal of adoration for her ex as well. “He’s great and has been a huge influence on my life. I love him to death,” she told the outlet.

