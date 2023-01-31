Read full article on original website
Inmates rebooked on added charges after 2022 deadly shooting of teen
An arrest warrant was issued but officers found the two already booked in the Orleans Parish Justice Center on unrelated charges.
One arrested, one wanted in 2022 deadly double shooting investigation
Through investigations, the NOPD was able to identify 29-year-old Brian Plummer as one of two people responsible.
wbrz.com
Accused teenage carjacker charged as an adult in Southern student's killing
BATON ROUGE - A teen who was 16 years old when he allegedly shot and killed a Southern University student during a botched carjacking near the school's campus is being charged as an adult in the killing. Court records show De'Arius Ellis, who turns 17 next month, was formally charged...
cenlanow.com
Suspect in Madison Brooks rape case remains in Livingston Parish jail; bond set at $250K
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the suspects in the Madison Brooks rape case remains in jail in Livingston Parish after he was arrested in connection to a 2020 rape. Kaivon Washington, 18, was arrested again earlier this week in relation to a rape investigation from 2020. A...
Pair accused of attempted armed robbery at BR gas station
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are searching for a pair of men accused of attempted armed robbery. It happened on Tuesday, Jan. 31 after 11 p.m. Two unknown suspects allegedly entered a gas station located at 15940 Tiger...
brproud.com
Daycare worker in East Baton Rouge Parish accused of throwing, hurting 3-year-old
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A father contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after picking his 3-year-old daughter up from daycare on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and finding a laceration on her forehead, according to an arrest affidavit. The father claimed that Angel Fernandez, 37, of Denham Springs,...
WDSU
Woman admits to shooting, killing man in Westwego
WESTWEGO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found shot to death in Westwego Thursday morning. According to JPSO, around 7:30 a.m. deputies were called to a resident in the 700 block of Goldie Lane. When officers arrived they found a man with...
NOPD: Man steals gallons from gas station, flees the scene
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to fraud incident Thursday, Feb. 2 at a Gentilly gas station.
NOLA.com
Customer shoots woman inside St. Charles Avenue business after argument, NOPD says
A customer shot a woman at a St. Charles Avenue business after an argument with employees, New Orleans police said Friday. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of St. Charles Avenue, which will be busy with Mardi Gras parades starting next week. There are several businesses on the block, but authorities didn't identify the specific one.
NOPD: Disgruntled customer fires shot through restaurant window, strikes fast food employee
A woman is wanted after the New Orleans Police Department says she opened fire on a fast food employee on Thursday evening.
Confession leads to arrest in deadly Westwego shooting
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS while the suspect was taken to the Investigations Bureau for interview.
Suspects wanted for questioning in shooting on Chef Hwy
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two male suspects in connection to a shooting incident that occurred Monday (Jan. 30) in New Orleans East.
CRIME STOPPERS: Domestic violence suspect wanted by police
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man wanted for multiple abuse-related charges. According to BRPD, Byron Louis, 36, is wanted on charges of domestic abuse, battery child endangerment, and violations of protective orders. Louis is being sought for attacking a...
Locals in barber shop react to new NOPD crime fighting plan
NEW ORLEANS — The crime in the city often comes up in regular conversations as it impacts so many New Orleanians. As the interim NOPD chief laid out her plans, locals shared their thoughts. Stan Norwood is a barber at Dennis' Barber Shop. He works to mentor his young...
Suspect attempts to steal car in Uptown, returns the next day to try again
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who may be connected to an attempted carjacking in the Uptown area.
cenlanow.com
Roseland man facing attempted murder charge in 2021 shooting
AMITE, La. (WGNO) — A Roseland man was found guilty by a jury of his peers in the case of a shooting that nearly killed his niece. On Aug. 5, 2021, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from someone reportedly witnessing 42-year-old Willie Joe London firing shots at his niece Roneca London and that she was seeking shelter behind a nearby house.
wbrz.com
Inmate convicted of murder in deadly shank attack at state prison
PLAQUEMINE - An inmate charged with killing another offender at a state prison in 2021 was found guilty of second-degree murder Wednesday. Prosecutors in Iberville Parish said it took only 16 minutes of deliberation to find Ernest Governor, 62, guilty of killing Reynault Danos at Elayn Hunt Prison on March 29, 2021.
brproud.com
Chase ends with arrest of Ascension Parish man on felony drug charges
KLOTZVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Jyrah Jamard Bringier, 30, of Donaldsonville remains behind bars on after he was apprehended on Tuesday night. An officer tried to get Bringier to stop after the Ascension Parish man reportedly committed a traffic violation. Bringier did not comply and tried to get away from...
WDSU
16-year-old arrested for pointing an airsoft gun at a St. Tammany Parish school bus
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office announces that they have arrested a 16-year-old boy for being accused of pointing an airsoft gun at a school bus. According to deputies, a bus driver was bringing the students home on Watts Thomas Road in Bush when she observed the teen pointing what appeared to be a firearm at the bus.
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner IDs two teens slain in separate homicides Sunday
The New Orleans coroner released the identities of a teen boy and a teen girl shot dead in unrelated homicides on Sunday, a day that saw three people die by gun violence. Kennedi Belton, 15, was fatally shot at around 1:41 p.m. in the 8000 block of Curran Boulevard in Little Woods. The Warren Easton High School freshman had been at a slumber party, according to reporting from WWL-TV. She died at the scene.
