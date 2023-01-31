ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

WDSU

Woman admits to shooting, killing man in Westwego

WESTWEGO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found shot to death in Westwego Thursday morning. According to JPSO, around 7:30 a.m. deputies were called to a resident in the 700 block of Goldie Lane. When officers arrived they found a man with...
WESTWEGO, LA
NOLA.com

Customer shoots woman inside St. Charles Avenue business after argument, NOPD says

A customer shot a woman at a St. Charles Avenue business after an argument with employees, New Orleans police said Friday. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of St. Charles Avenue, which will be busy with Mardi Gras parades starting next week. There are several businesses on the block, but authorities didn't identify the specific one.
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Domestic violence suspect wanted by police

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man wanted for multiple abuse-related charges. According to BRPD, Byron Louis, 36, is wanted on charges of domestic abuse, battery child endangerment, and violations of protective orders. Louis is being sought for attacking a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Roseland man facing attempted murder charge in 2021 shooting

AMITE, La. (WGNO) — A Roseland man was found guilty by a jury of his peers in the case of a shooting that nearly killed his niece. On Aug. 5, 2021, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from someone reportedly witnessing 42-year-old Willie Joe London firing shots at his niece Roneca London and that she was seeking shelter behind a nearby house.
ROSELAND, LA
wbrz.com

Inmate convicted of murder in deadly shank attack at state prison

PLAQUEMINE - An inmate charged with killing another offender at a state prison in 2021 was found guilty of second-degree murder Wednesday. Prosecutors in Iberville Parish said it took only 16 minutes of deliberation to find Ernest Governor, 62, guilty of killing Reynault Danos at Elayn Hunt Prison on March 29, 2021.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner IDs two teens slain in separate homicides Sunday

The New Orleans coroner released the identities of a teen boy and a teen girl shot dead in unrelated homicides on Sunday, a day that saw three people die by gun violence. Kennedi Belton, 15, was fatally shot at around 1:41 p.m. in the 8000 block of Curran Boulevard in Little Woods. The Warren Easton High School freshman had been at a slumber party, according to reporting from WWL-TV. She died at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

