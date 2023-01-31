BASKETBALL: Coffee County to host Franklin County for senior night Tuesday in final regular season home games

Read full article on original website
SENIOR NIGHT SPLIT: Lady Raiders win big, Raiders fall to Franklin County
It’s hard to find a player that didn’t make an impact for the Coffee County Lady Raiders Tuesday night. Eight different players scored – three in double figures – as Coffee County annihilated Franklin County 72-30 Tuesday night in Manchester. After being tied at 7-7 and...
Coffee Middle Lady Raiders advance to semi-finals of State Sectional; boys season closes
The Coffee Middle Lady Raiders continued their season by beating Sunset Middle School 39-27 in the quarter-finals of the TMSAA State Sectional at Stewarts Creek Middle School Thursday night, Feb. 2. The Lady Raiders got a monster night from post Lilly Matherne, who piled up 16 points – including 6...
Coffee County’s Osbourne signs football scholarship with Austin Peay
Coffee County Central standout athlete Jahlin Osbourne honored his verbal commitment Thursday, signing on the dotted line to continue his football career at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville. Osbourne signed in the CHS library in front of friends, coaches and teammates. The Governors play in the Division I ASUN...
Tullahoma Old Navy to host grand opening Saturday; special giveaway set for first 100 visitors
Old Navy is excited to open our newest location in Northgate Mall in Tullahoma, TN. This is the first store in Tullahoma, with nearby locations in Murfreesboro, Spring Hill and Chattanooga. The new store will have over 12,000 square feet of dedicated retail space. Grand opening ceremonies are set for...
2023 National Signing Day in the Tennessee Valley
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Some of the Tennessee Valley's standout football players have made their college decisions. They'll spread out across the country to football programs large and small. Signings include:. Huntsville City Schools:. Madison County Schools:. Sparkman High School:. Madison City Schools:. Independent Schools:. Athens City Schools:. Athens High...
Deceased Female Found on Lightfoot Lane in Franklin County: Investigation Underway
Breaking news, on February 2nd, 2023 at approximately 9:56 am, a deceased female was found on Lightfoot Lane. Franklin County Sheriff arrived on the scene and transported the 53-year-old female to the Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems hospital where she was pronounced dead. The case is under investigation and an...
H&R Block Student Of The Week – Kara Beth Knight
Join us at Thunder Radio and the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Kara Beth Knight. Kara Beth is an 8th grader at Westwood Middle School in Mrs. Allen’s homeroom. She was nominated by her teachers and administrators. Kara Beth is the daughter of Amy Knight and Jeremy Knight.
Fire Severely Injures man in Shelbyville
Charles “Buddy” Chapman, 82, was severely injured in a house fire on Sunday night in Shelbyville. Neighbors said they heard explosions and called authorities. The Shelbyville Times-Gazette reports that Chapman was first taken to Vanderbilt Bedford and then to Nashville, where he is being treated for his injuries.
Woman pronounced dead after found along Franklin County road
A death investigation is underway after a 53-year-old woman was discovered next to the road in Franklin County Thursday morning.
Icy roads lead to crash involving Spring Hill police officer
An icy ramp in Spring Hill was the Wednesday morning site of three crashed cars and one serious injury.
Another round of snow, sleet, and freezing rain moving in
Middle Tennessee will get another round of winter weather as a combination of snow, sleet, and freezing rain, move into the area Wednesday evening and lasting through Thursday morning.
'It looked like utopia,' says man suing Brentwood retirement community
Man now suing Brentwood retirement community for violating the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act, intentional misrepresentation, multiple counts of fraud, and unjust enrichment.
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in Tennessee
Popular electronics retailer, Best Buy, has been forced to close stores as the business aims to reduce costs. Four new store closures have been announced, including two in Tennessee.
Semi carrying 72K lbs. of tires catches fire on I-65 in Marshall County
A semi-trailer carrying 72,000 pounds of tires caught fire Wednesday morning while traveling on I-65 South in Marshall County.
Local school districts, law enforcement agencies getting involved in Handle With Care program
Later this month, Coffee County, Manchester and Tullahoma City Schools will begin its new partnership with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, Tullahoma Police and Manchester Police departments in the Handle With Care program. “I am very excited to work with so many great community partners...
State of Tennessee now investigating suspended Brainerd High School principal
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee is now investigating Brainerd High School's principal after it was revealed she hired a third-party security guard without authorization from Hamilton County Schools who was later involved in an incident with a student. Hamilton County Schools placed Brainerd High Principal Dr. Crystal...
Alabama mother of 2 boys killed by father in Tennessee murder-suicide was beaten to death
A Hazel Green woman, whose body was discovered last month in her home only hours before her husband killed their two sons and shot himself in Tennessee, died of blunt force trauma. Madison County Sheriff’s spokesman Brent Patterson confirmed the results of an autopsy on Jennifer LePore, 43. Patterson...
Ooltewah shooting results in carjacking and high-speed chase
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The shooting suspect on Ooltewah-Georgetown Road was arrested Monday by Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Police arrested the man on I-24 after a high-speed chase. Ooltewah Shooting. The shooting suspect was Brian Stone, who had an accomplice with him, according to Hamilton County police. Richard...
